Helena-area community briefs: Summer program see changes; try tai chi classes for free; college honor rolls/student news

Announcements
Kay’s Kids program underway with format change
The free summer day camp program, Kay’s Kids will have a different format this summer as a response to local health concerns. Camp will not be held in person this summer. Until Aug. 7, free weekly take-home camp kits for children ages 6-11, including passes to some city of Helena activities, will be distributed on Fridays at Bryant Elementary School, 1520 Livingston Ave., from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. by the city of Helena.
Free weekday lunches will continue to be distributed by Sodexo Food Services at various city of Helena parks for all children. For more information on Kay’s Kids and to register for a take-home kit, visit Helena Parks and Recreation at www.helenamt.gov/parks-recreation. Kay’s Kids sponsor the Kay McKenna Youth Foundation at www.kayskidsmt.org looks forward to Kay’s Kids in 2021.
Good Samaritan staff member honored
The staff at Good Samaritan recognizes Ara Babcock, who was recently named the daily winner for the Maui Jim Hero Program. The program honors first responders, nurses and health care professionals for their response to the COVID-19 pandemic
Free tai chi classes offered during summer
Helena Kung Fu is offering a free tai chi program throughout the summer. Classes are held Monday and Wednesday evenings at 6 p.m. in Wesleyan park across from Helena Middle School. We all could use a little stress-reducing and tai chi is a practice for folks of any age.
No previous experience is required and people can join at any time throughout the summer. Instructor Paul Antonia has nearly 50 years of experience teaching the art.
Red Cross testing all donations for COVID-19 antibodies
The American Red Cross is testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies, providing donors insight into whether they have been exposed to this coronavirus. At the same time, there continues to be an urgent need for blood donations as hospitals resume surgeries and treatments that require blood products.
Antibody testing will indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms. Donations will be tested using samples pulled at the time of donation and sent to a testing laboratory where they will also undergo routine infectious disease testing. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity.
COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within 7-10 days in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.
The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test.
Donation appointments can be made by downloading the free Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). All those who come to give June 1-30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email.
Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
Upcoming blood donations:
Fort Harrison
- June 25: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., HARFC/JFHQ, HAFRC / JFHQ, 1956 Mt. Majo St.
Helena
- June 23: noon- 5 p.m., U.S. Forest Service, 2880 Skyway Drive
- June 24: 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Helena Blood Donation Center, 3150 N. Montana Avenue, Ste. B
- June 29: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Center For Mental Health, 900 N. Jackson
Lincoln
- June 23: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 404 Main
PureView free COVID-19 testing
PureView Health Center is offering free, non-invasive COVID-19 testing to the general public between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on June 22. Testing will take place at 1930 9th Ave. in Helena.
No appointment is necessary. To be eligible, you must have no symptoms or have a known exposure to COVID-19.
Congressional App Challenge open for Montana students
High school and middle school students in Montana are invited to participate in the 2020 Congressional App Challenge, a nationwide computer software application competition hosted by members of Congress.
The 2020 Congressional App Challenge is open to all high school and middle school students in Montana. Students can enter as individuals or as a team of up to four members. Entries must be received by 10 a.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020.
To enter, visit Congressman Greg Gianforte’s website at https://gianforte.house.gov/AppChallenge. Only one submission per individual team is allows. Winners will be announced in November.
The winning individual or team from each state will have their app displayed in the U.S. Capitol and featured on the website of the U.S. House of Representatives. The winner will also receive $250 in Amazon Web Service credits from the Internet Education Foundation, which can be used for Amazon digital services.
Student news
Elizabeth Fuller, of Helena, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Fuller was initiated at Boise State University.
Jefferson High senior awarded scholarship
The P.E.O. STAR Scholarship for the 2019-2020 academic year has been awarded to Jadyn Bellander, a senior at Jefferson High School in Boulder. Bellander is the daughter of Mari Jean Bellander (mother), John Rogers (stepfather), Harlan Bellander (father) and Lorinda Fallini (stepmother).
Bellander was nominated for the P.E.O. STAR Scholarship by Chapter BK of Helena. She will be attending Montana State University in the fall. The P.E.O. STAR Scholarship is a $2,500 scholarship based on excellence in leadership, extracurricular activities, community service, academics and potential for future success. The program is open to young women who are citizens or legal permanent residents of the United States or Canada and who are graduating high school seniors at the time of application.
Talking Saints member named All American
Carroll College Talking Saints senior Michael Fuller has been named to the 2019-2020 Individual Events All American Team.
Fifteen students from across the United States were named All Americans, based on forensics achievement, academic achievement and community service. Fuller was one of only two students from the western United States to make the team.
The recognition might be seen as a sort of a welcome “apology” for Fuller’s lost nationals, which would have been his fourth trip. He qualified in four events, but COVID-19 canceled the April tournament.
This is the second major award Fuller received this year, having also won the Megan Gaffney Award from the Northwest Forensics Conference for his efforts “to make our community more inclusive and welcoming, thereby enriching the educational environment for everyone.”
Fuller majored in biochemistry and is dreaming of a career in pediatric psychiatry. He’s applying to medical schools for admission in fall 2021. He’ll spend the gap year working in the medical field.
Fuller and his twin Josh have been fixtures on the Carroll campus since they were six years old when their father, Chris Fuller, accepted a job at Carroll in 2004. Both boys could be seen at the computers in St. Charles Hall, where his dad had his office in the early years.
Helena teen participating in national scholarship program
This week marks the start of competition for Lauren Hanson, of Helena, competing in the 63rd Distinguished Young Women National Finals. The national scholarship program has transitioned to a digital format this year due to COVID-19 safety protocol. Hanson, along with 49 other state representatives, has begun completing the competition through a series of video submissions and video conference calls.
The program’s evaluation process includes scholastics, interview, fitness, talent and public speaking. This year, participants submitted videos for the talent and fitness categories.
The program will be broadcast for free on June 25-27 on DistinguishedYW.org in place of the in-person showcases. Each night scholarships will be awarded and on Saturday, June 27, eight finalists will be selected from the group of 50 young women. One of these eight will be selected to represent the program as the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2020.
Hanson is a 2020 graduate of Capital High School and the daughter of Maria and Peter Hanson.
Montana Health Care Association awards scholarships
The Montana Health Care Association Scholarship Foundation has awarded 11 scholarships to nursing students throughout the state. MHCA is an association of nursing homes and assisted living communities. The Scholarship Foundation was created to help address the shortage and has been offering scholarships for over 20 years.
The Donald E. Pizzini Memorial Nurse Scholarship Program provides awards of up to $1,500 to Montana students who are enrolled in college nursing programs and are interested in pursuing a career in long term care. The 2020 scholarships were awarded to the following students:
Lane Buus from Ennis. Buus is continuing his education at Carroll College where he has been on the dean’s list for all of his nursing semesters. He received a second $1,500 scholarship from the Foundation.
Katelyn McKay of Helena. Katelyn is studying to earn her nursing degree at Carroll College. She was awarded a $1,500 scholarship.
Mary Morse of Conrad. In the fall of 2020, Morse will begin her nursing education at Carroll College. Morse has received a $500 scholarship.
Katara Ryan of Helena. Ryan is pursing her nursing degree at Carroll College, with a minor in psychology and public health. She was awarded a $500 scholarship.
Area students named Carroll dean’s list
Helena and surrounding area students have been named to the 2020 spring semester dean’s list. To be included on the dean’s list, a student must receive a 3.5 grade point average or higher on a 4.0 scale and take at least 12 graded credits in a semester.
Boulder: Angela Tacey, Callie Warfle
Clancy: Annie Galt, Riley Galt, Taelyr Krantz, Katherine Martin, Jacob Rasch, Katelyn Richter, Jessica Sekerak, Taylor Thompson
East Helena: Khalid Gagnon, Ashley Kittson, Kassandra Rigsby, Courtney Schweyen, Cailyn Wall
Helena: Tracy Ackeret, Angela Aune, Michaela Beckman, Jessica Bousliman, Zachary Brandt, Matthew Bushnell, Ashley Carlson, Regan Clancy, Dexter Clark, Sarah Diaz, Shannon Dinsdale, David Donnelly, Nathan Downey, Trevor Drinville, Hadley Eckert, Trevor Eickman, Teah Falconer, Cameren Field, Michael Fuller, Kaelynn Haynes, Hunter Heaton, Jessica Helm, Jillian Hendrix, Emily Hill, Viviana Iturbe-Fonseca, Hailey James, Kira Kuhlman, Lexi MacMillan, Emilie Maes, Mary McGreevey, Katelyn McKay, Ethan Melton, Brighton Mozer, Emily Murgel, Weslee Nehl, George Nemie, Melissa Patterson, David Petersen, David Pipinich, Brooklyn Purcell, Aaron Rau, Morgan Rehm, Anna Romero, Shane Sater, Keren Schulz, Georgia Sears, Scott Sponholz, Sarah Swingley, Jessica Tielking, Frances Tupper, Joshua Turner, Rowan Van Brandt, Matthew Vanderwater, Carter Wald, Brynn Walker, Rachel Wall, Rebecca Wall, Caleb Wallis, Delaney Wilson, Joseph Wohlers, Andrea Yahvah
Townsend: Abigail Beebe, Iain Scott
White Sulphur Springs: Amber Coburn, Cassidy Coburn
Montana Western releases spring 2020 dean’s list
The University of Montana Western released the names of students named to the 2020 spring semester dean’s list.
To achieve this honor, students must be enrolled full-time or for 12 semester credits and carry a minimum 3.33 grade point average. An asterisk after a name indicates a student received Dean’s List high honors.
Boulder: Jessica Craft *, Jeremias Auch Boulder, Breanna Humphrey *
Clancy: Amber Nelson *, Kendra Woodland, Margaret Dean, Josie Marks
East Helena: Justine Christianson *, Gabriel Sommers, Amber Turpin, Sydney Schell *
Helena: Katherine Brown *, Taylor Canright, Tona Iwen *, Mary Hartman, Kirsten Greil *, Taylor Jendro, Tate Langel, Abbie Witham *, Lindsey Buckley *, Elizabeth Lowney, Johannah Amestoy, Justin DesRosier, Holt Gibson, Rosa Lincoln *, Kristen Muffick *, Breanna Canright, Jessica Elkins, Dene Mech *, Danielle Pouliot, Therese Vanisko *, Konner McKay, Kaitlyn White, Tatiyana Grotbo, Hailey Personette, Shelby Austin *, Taylor White, Augustus Hanson *, Seth Lang *, Mikayla Witter *, Sydney Sheridan *, Kerste Pierce, Olivia Laib, Alyssa Owen, Brianna Gulbertson *, Jeffrey Taylor *, Zach Begler *, Emily Clark *
Jefferson City: Samuel Shepherd
Lincoln: Danielle Cyr *, Cailey DenBoer *
Toston: Noah Smith
Townsend: John Bakkum, Sean Eichinger *, Reagan Turcotte, Jessie Barnett, Tyson Racht
White Sulphur Springs: Marena Stidham *, Zane Frisbie *
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.