Helena-area community briefs: Summer program see changes; try tai chi classes for free; college honor rolls/student news

Fuller majored in biochemistry and is dreaming of a career in pediatric psychiatry. He’s applying to medical schools for admission in fall 2021. He’ll spend the gap year working in the medical field.

Fuller and his twin Josh have been fixtures on the Carroll campus since they were six years old when their father, Chris Fuller, accepted a job at Carroll in 2004. Both boys could be seen at the computers in St. Charles Hall, where his dad had his office in the early years.

Helena teen participating in national scholarship program

This week marks the start of competition for Lauren Hanson, of Helena, competing in the 63rd Distinguished Young Women National Finals. The national scholarship program has transitioned to a digital format this year due to COVID-19 safety protocol. Hanson, along with 49 other state representatives, has begun completing the competition through a series of video submissions and video conference calls.

The program’s evaluation process includes scholastics, interview, fitness, talent and public speaking. This year, participants submitted videos for the talent and fitness categories.