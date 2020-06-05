Helena-area community briefs: Summer Bookmobile stops; find free summer meals; military academy nominations open; student news

The easiest way to find information on the nearest Summer Meal site is via the No Kid Hungry Summer Meal Text Line. The service is free, and open to anyone. A parent, grandparent or caregiver can simply text the word “FOOD” to 877-877 and the system prompts them to provide their address or zip code, which is used to provide the location and service times of up to three nearby summer meals sites.

For more information about the Summer Food Service Program, contact Kim Lloyd, SFSP manager-OPI School Nutrition, at Kimberly.lloyd@mt.gov.

Montana families encouraged to apply for WIC

Department of Public Health and Human Services Director Sheila Hogan said a program to support mothers and children is available and ready to help Montanans who may need food assistance, nutrition education and breastfeeding support.

The Women, Infants, and Children program provides healthy food and nutrition services to 15,000 moms and children each month, and DPHHS believes that many more are eligible due to the current financial strain many families are under due to the COVID-19 public health emergency.