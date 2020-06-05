Helena-area community briefs: Summer Bookmobile stops; find free summer meals; military academy nominations open; student news

Announcements
Bookmobile to offer limited stops over summer
The Lewis and Clark Library Bookmobile will begin offering limited Bookmobile stops this summer with a no-contact hold pick up system. When placing your hold, select Bookmobile as your pickup location. Bookmobile staff will contact you if we need to confirm your preferred pickup stop.
Our hold system is operating slower than usual so place holds well in advance. We are not accepting patrons on the Bookmobile at this time. We will follow the following system:
- All items will be checked out to you and placed in a bag with your name on the outside of the bag.
- Available holds will be outside of the Bookmobile on a table ready for pick up at your Bookmobile stop.
- Wearing masks to pick up your items is encouraged.
- If there is already someone at the holds pick up table, please wait your turn and observe social distancing guidelines.
All of the community stops this summer are on a two-week schedule:
- Starting June 2, Marysville 2-4 p.m.
- Starting June 3, Skelton Park 10 a.m.-noon and Rossiter Elementary 2-4 p.m.
- Starting June 4, Leisure Village 2-4 p.m.
- Starting June 5, Wolf Creek Elementary 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Starting June 9, Canyon Creek Country Store 2-4 p.m.
- Starting June 10, Broadwater Village 10 a.m.-noon
- Starting June 11, York Park 10 a.m.-noon and The Dam Bar 2-4 p.m.
- Starting June 24, Jim Darcy Elementary 2-4 p.m.
For more information call Bretagne Byrd, Bookmobile Librarian 447-1690 ext. 131 or email bookmobile@lclibrary.org.
A full schedule of no-contact hold pick up summer stops is available at: www.lclibrary.org/188/Bookmobile.
2020 military academy nominations open
Congressman Greg Gianforte has announced the opening of 2020 military academy nominations.
A service academy nomination from a member of Congress is required of students seeking officer training at one of the nation’s four military academies: the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, or the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point.
For information about the application process, eligibility, and deadlines, visit gianforte.house.gov/services/military-academy-nominations.
Find free summer meals via text Message
Many of the same meal programs that served families during COVID-19 school closures will continue throughout the summer months, and they just became easier for families to find thanks to the opening of a texting service.
The Summer Food Service Program, a USDA program overseen by the Montana Office of Public Instruction at the state level, expanded to provide food to kids when regular school breakfast and lunch options weren’t available during the coronavirus emergency. Now that the school year has come to a close, most of those Summer Meal sites will continue to serve families June through August as they do every year.
The easiest way to find information on the nearest Summer Meal site is via the No Kid Hungry Summer Meal Text Line. The service is free, and open to anyone. A parent, grandparent or caregiver can simply text the word “FOOD” to 877-877 and the system prompts them to provide their address or zip code, which is used to provide the location and service times of up to three nearby summer meals sites.
For more information about the Summer Food Service Program, contact Kim Lloyd, SFSP manager-OPI School Nutrition, at Kimberly.lloyd@mt.gov.
Montana families encouraged to apply for WIC
Department of Public Health and Human Services Director Sheila Hogan said a program to support mothers and children is available and ready to help Montanans who may need food assistance, nutrition education and breastfeeding support.
The Women, Infants, and Children program provides healthy food and nutrition services to 15,000 moms and children each month, and DPHHS believes that many more are eligible due to the current financial strain many families are under due to the COVID-19 public health emergency.
At this time, WIC agencies are completing appointments over the phone for new, past and current participants. WIC has also recently updated the foods eligible on the program to provide more flexibility at the store.
In addition to food, the program also provides nutrition education, breastfeeding support, and a community of support from both experts and peers to thousands of moms and children monthly. Montana WIC has the ability to serve additional families who qualify.
Households that are enrolled in the following programs automatically meet income eligibility for WIC:
- Healthy Montana Kids Plus (HMK-Plus) and Medicaid
- Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)
- Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF)
- Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR)
- National School Lunch Program (free and reduced-price meals)
Local clinics can be found through an easy search at www.signupwic.com. More information, including specific income guidelines, is available online at www.wic.mt.gov or by calling 1-800-433-4298.
A family of four with household annual income of $47,638 would be income-eligible.
State Capitol Band concerts canceled
The State Capital Band has canceled all practices and performances during the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 social distancing recommendations.
The band looks forward to performing next year during the 2021 summer season.
Student news
Dalin Harris, of Helena, has completed the Doctor of Dental Medicine (D.M.D.) degree at the College of Dental Medicine-Arizona of Midwestern University. Conferring of degrees took place in a virtual graduation ceremony hosted by Midwestern University on May 22.
Harris is the son of Helena residents George and Lynette Harris. He graduated from Capital High School in 2010, provided missionary service for two years for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Chicago, Illinois, and earned a B.S. in exercise science with a management minor from Brigham Young University in 2016.
***
Peter Lund, of Helena, whose major is listed as biology HBA; Laura Roberts of East Helena, whose major is listed as biomedical engineering BIO; and Kara Steab of East Helena, whose major is listed as civil engg BCV have been named to the spring 2020 dean's list at the University of Utah.
To qualify for the Dean's List, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.
***
Jordyn Everson, of East Helena, has been named to spring 2020 spring president's list at the South Plains College in Levelland, Texas.
To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 4.0 and complete a minimum of 12 credit hours.
***
Daniel Michael Lemmon, of Toston, was one of more than 90 West Kentucky Community and Technical College students recognized May 20 with a video tribute on the college's Facebook channel in a variety of subject areas for outstanding achievement.
Lemmon was recognized as a Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society member.
***
Erin Lanham, of Helena, graduated and has earned a bachelor's degree in respiratory therapy from Weber State University in Ogden, Utah.
***
The University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota has honored Helena-area students with annual leadership awards
Katherine Murphy, Jefferson City, presented has received the Lambda Beta National Respiratory Therapy Honor Society Award. This award is given to a student who is in top 25 percent of their class and has an overall GPA of 3.50 or higher.
Patricia Martin, Helena, was presented with the Exercise Physiology Outstanding Researcher Award. This award recognizes a student who 1) is currently accepted into the Program in Exercise Science or Clinical Exercise Physiology 2) has potential for research publication in a peer reviewed journal 3) has submitted for presentation at a regional or national professional meeting 4) has met high level of quality of work, including research design, sample size and quantity of measures/variables.
Area students earn MUS Honor Scholarships
The Montana University System has awarded Montana University System Honor Scholarship to 23 Helena-area students.
The MUS Honor Scholarship is a renewable scholarship offered by the Montana Board of Regents that waives undergraduate tuition for up to eight semesters at any campus of the Montana University System or Dawson, Flathead Valley or Miles community colleges. The scholarship’s average value is $20,000. It is the most prestigious scholarship offered centrally by the Montana University System.
Students offered this scholarship must be graduates of an accredited Montana high school with a minimum grade point average of 3.4 at the end of their seventh semester in high school, take either the ACT or SAT standardized test, meet college core requirements, and attend an eligible Montana campus.
- Jordan Jensen, Broadwater High School
- Hayden Stubbendeck, Broadwater High School
- Sarah Ashley, Capital High School
- Leah Baranek, Capital High School
- Molly Brandt, Capital High School
- Emma Coble, Capital High School
- Geri Cutler, Capital High School
- Seth Mousel, Capital High School
- Caroline Southworth, Capital High School
- Joseph Wadhams, Capital High School
- Helen Bovington, Helena High School
- Kelson Demmons, Helena High School
- Ayden Fasbender, Helena High School
- Hayden Ferguson, Helena High School
- Morgan Hill, Helena High School
- Anna Kreisberg, Helena High School
- Samantha Noble, Helena High School
- Connor Rigsby, Helena High School
- Caitlyn Sena, Helena High School
- Josiah Williams, Jefferson High School
- Sage Kamps, Lincoln High School
- Joseph DiPrizio, White Sulphur Springs High School
