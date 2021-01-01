Helena-area community briefs: Special Olympics celebrates 50 years

Announcements
Special Olympics Montana is celebrating a half-century of service by honoring 50 people and organizations who have helped thousands of Montanans with intellectual disabilities.
Using sports as a catalyst to include and empower those with intellectual disabilities, more than 10,000 athletes have participated in Special Olympics of Montana over the past 50 years. It is a grassroots organization that is athlete-centered, family-based, volunteer-driven and donor supported. It is in more than 80 communities statewide, serving more than 3,400 athletes annually.
Helena-area recipients include the Montana High School Association and the Karen and Doyle Davis Family of Clancy.
Others from the area include Great Falls-area recipients City Motor Co., Great Falls Public Schools, and athlete Randy Place. Volunteer award recipients include the family of Lauree Roberts and the late Mike Roberts, the Dana, Star and Jamie Darko family, Pam Underwood, Beth and Gaines McFadden, and Vicki Dunham, as well as SOMT employees Pat McCraney and Terri Sappington.
Butte-area recipients are athlete Ruschelle Tyvand and the family of Bobbie Whelan and the late Jack Whelan, volunteers.
Others honored are the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation, Town Pump, Montana Knights of Columbus, Tire-Rama, Montana Business Professionals of America, Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply, the Montana Television Network, the Montana High School Association, First Interstate Bank, former SOMT CEO Bob Norbie and Special Olympics founder Eunice Kennedy Shriver.
“During this pandemic and economic crisis, we believe SOMT athletes are a beacon of hope,” says SOMT CEO Rhonda McCarty. “They remind us to persevere. They remind us to be kind and considerate. They remind us that when we play unified, we live unified. They remind us that when we value, respect, and include each other, we become stronger and more resilient—qualities we need more than ever to overcome these extraordinarily difficult times.”
For more information, visit somt.org.