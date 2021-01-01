Helena-area community briefs: Special Olympics celebrates 50 years

“During this pandemic and economic crisis, we believe SOMT athletes are a beacon of hope,” says SOMT CEO Rhonda McCarty. “They remind us to persevere. They remind us to be kind and considerate. They remind us that when we play unified, we live unified. They remind us that when we value, respect, and include each other, we become stronger and more resilient—qualities we need more than ever to overcome these extraordinarily difficult times.”