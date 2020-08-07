Helena-area community briefs: Safety campaign; redistricting webinar; classroom grants; blood drives; student news

Student news

Haley Wright , of Helena, has been named to the 2019-20 dean's list at Colorado College in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Wright was a sophomore during the 2019-20 academic year. Students who achieve a grade point average of 3.75 or higher are named to the dean's list, which is released once a year.

The P.E.O. Star Scholarship for the 2019-2020 academic year was awarded to Kylie Marks, a 2020 senior at Jefferson High School in Boulder. Kylie is the daughter of Kaimy and Jay Marks and was nominated for this scholarship by P.E.O. Chapter AA of Helena. Marks has been accepted in Butte at Montana Tech where she has been completing an internship this summer. The $2,500 P.E.O. Star Scholarship is based on excellence in leadership, extracurricular activities, community service, academics and potential for future success. The program is open to young women who are citizens or legal permanent residents of the United States or Canada and who are graduating high school seniors at the time of application. A student must be recommended by a P.E.O. Chapter. The P.E.O. Sisterhood has provided over $366 million in financial assistance to more than 113,000 recipients.