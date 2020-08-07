Helena-area community briefs: Safety campaign; redistricting webinar; classroom grants; blood drives; student news

Announcements
Campaign promotes safe travel amid pandemic
The Montana Department of Commerce’s Office of Tourism and Business Development (MOTBD) has launched the “Montana Aware” campaign to promote safe and responsible behavior among those who are traveling in the state. The public health initiative aims to educate residents and visitors on safe travel best practices to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“Our top priority is to keep those who live, work and travel in Montana safe,” said Commerce Director Tara Rice. “It’s important that we put safety first and adventure second because we all have a shared responsibility to slow the spread of COVID-19.”
The “Montana Aware” program encourages Montana’s tourism partners and local businesses to use flyers, posters, social media messages, customer emails and business websites to help inform patrons about safety guidelines for travel. In Helena, stakeholder businesses will be engaged by the Helena Chamber’s Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce, Visit Helena, Montana Business Assistance Connection, and the Independent Record, among others.
“The Montana Aware campaign will further the public health messaging that Helena has already been sharing with its prospective visitors including asking them to follow CDC guidelines, to #MaskUpMT per Governor Steve Bullock’s mandate as of July 15, and to help our residents and front line workers to Stay Safe, our businesses to Stay Open and our community to Stay Strong,” said Mike Mergenthaler, Director of the Helena Chamber’s Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.
Safe travel guidelines
Before travelers hit the road, they should, “Know before you go.”
- Know the local public health guidelines before arriving at their destination
- Understand some services and destinations may be limited
- Stay home if they’re sick
When travelers are on the road, they should:
- Wear a mask – face coverings are required in certain indoor spaces and for certain organized outdoor activities in counties currently experiencing four or more active cases of COVID-19
- Maintain social distance (at least 6 feet apart)
- Wash their hands and use hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching their face
- Cover coughs and sneezes
Visit www.lccountymt.gov/health/covid-19.html for the most up-to-date local health guidelines.
The “Montana Aware” initiative is funded with federal dollars through Montana’s Coronavirus Relief Fund. For more information about the Montana Aware program, go to visitmt.com.
Montana redistricting, 2020 Census topic of webinar
With over 1 million people and growing, Montana’s single House seat is the biggest congressional district in the country. But the 2020 Census may spell change for Montana’s national representation. How likely is it that the state will gain an additional seat?
Dr. Peter Miller will present “Could Montana Gain a Second Congressional Seat?: Redistricting After the 2020 Census” Thursday, Aug. 20, at 7-8:30 p.m., sponsored by the League of Women Voters Montana. Following the presentation, members of Montana's 2020 Districting and Apportionment Commission will join Miller to answer questions submitted by attendees.
This webinar is free and open to the public but does require advance registration with the Brennan Center for Justice, host for the event. The link for registration is: https://bit.ly/39TvzoO.
DAR awards $1,500 in classroom grants
Three Montana classroom teachers will each receive a $500 grant from the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution during August.
DAR State Regent Leigh Haislip Spencer and annual classroom grant program junior membership chair Veronica Bovee-Anderson announce the following winners;
- Darcy Schindler, Drummond School for Science Olympiad, sponsored by Silver Bow Chapter DAR;
- Caitlyn McIver, Frenchtown School for Battle of the Books, sponsored by Bitter Root Chapter DAR;
- Heidi Gunderson, Absarokee School for Robot Kits, sponsored by Shining Mountain Chapter.
Montana State Society DAR has 610 members in ten chapters across the state. Founded in 1890, the objects of the National Society and its chapters are historic preservation, education and patriotism. See www.montanadar.org for additional information.
Red Cross seeks blood donations
The American Red Cross has a continued need for donors to ensure blood is on the shelves for hospital patients. As a thank-you, those who come to give Aug. 1-Sept. 3 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Amazon.
Donation appointments can be made for the coming days and weeks by downloading the free Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Helena
Aug. 7: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Cogswell Building, 1400 Broadway
Aug. 12: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Helena Donor Center, 3150 N. Montana Ave., Ste. B
Aug. 14: 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Dakota Supply Group, 2609 Bozeman Ave.
Aug. 19: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Helena Donor Center, 3150 N. Montana Ave., Ste. B
Vaccines available at Albertsons/Osco pharmacy
Albertsons/Osco Pharmacy at 3151 N. Montana Ave., and Safeway Pharmacy at 611 N. Montana Ave., are now providing back to school immunizations for patients 7 and older. The pharmacies have many vaccines in stock, including tetanus with whooping cough, HPV, hepatitis A and B, measles/mumps/rubella, pneumonia (Prevnar and Pneumovax), shingles (Shingrix), and the new flu vaccine for this fall.
The pharmacies are able to electronically bill most insurances at the time of vaccination, and many vaccines have no co-pay for patients. All patients receiving a vaccine will also be given a 10% off coupon for groceries on up to a $200 purchase at Albertsons or Safeway. Call 449-2295 for questions or to schedule vaccination clinics for businesses or large groups.
NAMI family to family support group
NAMI Helena’s Family Support Group is free for any adult age 18-plus with a loved one who has experienced symptoms of mental illness. The group meets from 6:30-8 p.m. at NAMI MT’s office at 1331 Helena Ave. on the third Wednesday of the month.
During the COVID 19 restrictions social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are recommended. Contact Byron at 594-0126.
MSU fall convocation to be livestreamed
Montana State University announced that it will conduct its 2020 convocation as a livestreamed online event, to be held at 7:30 p.m., on Thursday, Aug. 27, featuring bestselling author and MSU alumna Sarah Vowell.
Students, staff, faculty and the public can watch the traditional annual event, which serves as the university’s formal welcome to its incoming class, at montana.edu/convocation.
The event will feature an interview with Vowell conducted by MSU President Waded Cruzado. They will discuss the author’s book, “Lafayette in the Somewhat United States,” which is MSU’s 2020 summer read, and take questions from students. Students interested in asking questions can submit them ahead of time at https://montana.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9KOljuOzhBeJYyx.
MSU’s convocation serves to focus first-year students’ attention on the start of their academic, intellectual and personal journeys. This event will be MSU’s 15th convocation. For more information, visit montana.edu/convocation.
Student news
Haley Wright, of Helena, has been named to the 2019-20 dean's list at Colorado College in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Wright was a sophomore during the 2019-20 academic year. Students who achieve a grade point average of 3.75 or higher are named to the dean's list, which is released once a year.
The P.E.O. Star Scholarship for the 2019-2020 academic year was awarded to Kylie Marks, a 2020 senior at Jefferson High School in Boulder. Kylie is the daughter of Kaimy and Jay Marks and was nominated for this scholarship by P.E.O. Chapter AA of Helena. Marks has been accepted in Butte at Montana Tech where she has been completing an internship this summer. The $2,500 P.E.O. Star Scholarship is based on excellence in leadership, extracurricular activities, community service, academics and potential for future success. The program is open to young women who are citizens or legal permanent residents of the United States or Canada and who are graduating high school seniors at the time of application. A student must be recommended by a P.E.O. Chapter. The P.E.O. Sisterhood has provided over $366 million in financial assistance to more than 113,000 recipients.
Helena-area students graduate MYC Academy
Elizabeth Clark and Ruby Santiago have graduated from Class 42 of the Montana Youth Challenge Academy. The ceremony took place June 27 on the campus of the University of Montana Western in Dillon.
On hand to witness the 69 youths of Class 42 receive their diplomas was keynote speaker Montana Attorney General Tim Fox, as well as Major Gen. Matthew Quinn, adjutant general for the state of Montana.
For more information about the challenge program to include enrollment opportunities, contact 406-683-7534 or visit their website at www.mycacademy.org.
Area students named to MSU-Northern dean's list
The Montana State University-Northern has released the spring semester dean’s list. To be included in the dean’s list, students must carry a minimum of 12 credits and earn a grade point average of 3.25 or better.
Augusta: Walter J. Gonzalez
Clancy: Victoria J. Hansen
Helena: Omar Barragan, Devin J. Crawford, Alexandra M. Culpon, Samantha T. Hampton, Andrew R. Lilletvedt, Ashley L. Romero, John M. Sabec, Timothy M. Tracy, Hailey R. Warren, Matthew R. Weber
Jefferson City: Tristan J. Pierce
Wolf Creek: Cody R. Barnes, Alex J. Odegard
