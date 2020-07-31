Helena-area community briefs: Recycling event; Red Cross blood drives; student news; area births

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Announcements

Recycling event on tap today

Monthly electronics recycling collection by 406 Recycling is Friday, July, 31, at the Good Samaritan Thrift Store located at 3067 N. Montana Ave. A voluntary $10 donation to Good Samaritan is encouraged. Most items including person electronics, office equipment and entertainment systems, including accessories, are accepted for free at the event. Charges apply for some older style monitors and TVs, non-working microwaves, televisions larger than 36 inches, and data-destruction receipts.

Measures will be in place to ensure social distancing for 406 Recycling staff and event participants. Businesses with large amounts of material, more than would fill in a shopping cart are encouraged to call ahead at 406-449-6008.

More details at 406Recycling.com or call 406-449-6008.

Red Cross seeks blood donations

The American Red Cross has a continued need for donors to ensure blood is on the shelves for hospital patients. As a thank-you, those who come to give Aug. 1-Sept. 3 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Amazon.