Helena-area community briefs: Recycling event; county board openings; EMS provider honored; area births

Events
Recycling event on tap today
Monthly electronics recycling collection by 406 Recycling is Friday, Aug. 28, at the Good Samaritan Thrift Store located at 3067 N. Montana Ave. A voluntary $10 donation to Good Samaritan is encouraged. Most items including person electronics, office equipment and entertainment systems, including accessories, are accepted for free at the event. Charges apply for some older style monitors and TVs, non-working microwaves, televisions larger than 36 inches, and data-destruction receipts.
Measures will be in place to ensure social distancing for 406 Recycling staff and event participants. Businesses with large amounts of material, more than would fill in a shopping cart are encouraged to call ahead at 406-449-6008.
406 Recycling is now partnering with YES COMPOST and is providing residential and business food waste collection, including a drop-off exchange program for more rural customers in the Helena area. Some new customers will be picking up their bins at Friday's event. More details at 406Compost.com or 406-449-6008.
Announcements
DPHHS recognizes area EMS provider
The Department of Public Health and Human Services is honoring Emergency Medical Services personnel for their efforts to respond to emergencies, further their professional training, educate their communities on CPR and first aid, and improve emergency care in Montana.
EMS Career Provider of the Year: David Webster, paramedic – St. Peters Ambulance Service
At St. Peter’s, Webster’s mantra has been steady improvement in serving the community. Webster helped lead the effort to increase ambulance staffing 53% from 2017 to 2019, almost doubling ambulance unit availability. The ambulance service now schedules six and often seven 12-hour duty crews per day, including an ambulance posted to the north side of Helena 24/7/365 and an ambulance posted at the East Valley fire station most days of the week.
In 2001, he joined St. Peter’s as a paramedic, at a time when the service had just two duty crews per day. He was named ambulance department director in 2014 and has steadily built the service’s capability and reputation since then.
Carroll College receives NEH grant
The National Endowment for the Humanities has awarded Carroll College $159,184 for the Re-enchanting Nature: Humanities Perspectives program. This is the third NEH award received by Carroll College for this program in the past five years.
Re-enchanting Nature: Humanities Perspectives is a three-week seminar for 16 K-12 humanities teachers from across the country. The seminar explores the human relationship with nature through religious, philosophical, literary, cultural and artistic perspectives. Participants will uncover both new avenues for thinking about one’s place in nature and new approaches for engaging the humanities in the classroom. The curriculum focuses on demonstrating for participants that a more full and reasoned understanding of the national discourse regarding the environment is supported when the humanities are integrated with the scientific conversation.
Carroll faculty members, Dr. Edward Glowienka, associate professor of philosophy, and Corrie Williamson, adjunct professor of English, are the co-directors of the program.
The seminar, which will take place in the summer of 2021, will spend the first two weeks on the Carroll College campus. It concludes with a week at the Yellowstone Studies Center adjacent to Yellowstone National Park, which will provide opportunities for the participants to channel the perspectives they learned in the first two weeks into dialogue with contemporary scientific conversations.
Lewis and Clark County has board openings
Airport Authority Board: Seeking a county resident for appointment to the Board. The city of Helena and Lewis & Clark County adopted Joint Resolution 10677 creating the Helena Regional Airport Authority. The powers of the authority shall be vested in a seven member Airport Commission. Three members shall be appointed by the county, three members by the city and the seventh member shall be jointly appointed. Members’ terms shall be three-years. Meetings are the third Tuesday of the month at 11:30 a.m., Airport Conference Room.
Board of Adjustment: Seeking citizens for appointment to the County Board of Adjustment. The board consists of five members appointed by the Board of County Commissioners serving two year terms. Applicants must reside or own property within either the Fort Harrison Urban or Fort Harrison Rural Growth Area Zone District. The board acts on variance requests and hears appeals of decisions made by the Zoning Administrator regarding Part 2 zoning regulations.
Consolidated City and County Planning Board: Seeking two county residents for appointment to the board. The board shall perform planning functions for the city and county, and shall be the sole Planning Board to serve either or both governmental entities. Duties of this board will be to ensure the promotion of public health, safety, morals, convenience, order and the general welfare, and for the sake of efficiency and economy in the process of community development, the board shall prepare a growth policy and serve in an advisory capacity to the local governing bodies establishing said Board. Membership consists of nine people: two official members to reside outside the city limits, but within Lewis and Clark County and two official three members who reside within the jurisdictional area of the board to be appointed by the Board of County Commissioners; four official members’ to reside within the city limits to be appointed by the city commission; and the ninth member shall be a joint appointment. Members’ terms shall be for three years. Meetings are the third Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m., in the Commission Chambers, City-County Building.
Fair Board: Seeking one citizen for appointment to the board. The Fair Board consists of eleven members appointed by the Board of County Commissioners serving staggered terms beginning and ending Dec. 31. The commission generally oversees the overall management and operation of the fairgrounds for Lewis and Clark County. Meetings are held the fourth Wednesday of the month at 11:30 a.m., Fairgrounds Conference Room.
Forestvale Cemetery Board: Seeking one citizen for appointment to the board. Trustees must reside in School District Numbers 1 or 3 and will serve three-year terms. Trustees have the responsibility of maintaining the cemetery; performing all acts necessary or proper; and to establish policies and procedures for management of the cemetery.
Forestvale Historic Preservation Committee: Seeking one citizen for appointment to the committee. The committee reviews and approves all development proposals related to the Forestvale Cemetery and are responsible for assuring compliance with all relevant local, state and federal regulations and requirements pertaining to the Cemetery’s designation on the Federal Register of Historical Sites. Members must reside within Forestvale Cemetery District; generally described as School Dist. No 1; three-year terms.
Heritage Preservation and Tourism Development Council: Seeking two county residents for appointment to the council. The council consists of seven members who have a demonstrated interest in protecting or promoting the heritage resources of the city and/or the county. The members serve three-year terms. Meetings are held the third Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m., City-County Building, room 309.
Investment Committee: Seeking one citizen for appointment to the committee. The Investment Committee makes recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners with regard to investing the financial assets of all funds of Lewis and Clark County and all other participants in the County Investment Pool Program. The Investment Pool represents Lewis and Clark County, participating School Districts, and Special Districts in Lewis and Clark County. The governing bodies of each district elect participation by an interlocal agreement. This committee also makes recommendations to the commissioners regarding amendments to investment policy and procedures.
Lincoln Parks Board: Seeking citizens for appointment to the board. The purpose of the board is to advise the Board of County Commissioners and the City-County Parks Board on issues relating to the use, improvement, and general maintenance of the Lincoln Planning Area parks. The board consists of five members, with one member to be a member of both the City-County Parks Board and the Lincoln Parks Board. Terms are for three years.
Mosquito District – Craig: Seeking two citizens for appointment to the District Board who reside in the district limits. The board develops and administers a program for abatement and alleviation on mosquito pest conditions within the district and makes recommendations on appropriations and expenditure of funds to be levied on residents in the district; four-year terms. Meetings are as needed.
Mosquito District – Helena Valley: Seeking citizens for appointment to the District Board who reside in the district limits. The board develops and administers a program for abatement and alleviation on mosquito pest conditions within the district and makes recommendations on appropriations and expenditure of funds to be levied on residents in the district; four-year term. Meetings are as needed.
Planning & Zoning Commission: Seeking a citizen for appointment to the Planning & Zoning Commission whom resides within an existing citizen-initiated Special Zoning District within Lewis and Clark County (SZD# 24 & 45). This board shall perform issues dealing with zoning functions for the county; three-year terms.
Tax Appeal Board: Seeking citizens for appointment to the board. The board consists of three members appointed by the Board of County Commissioners serving staggered three-year terms. The members are required to attend the State Tax Appeal Board when notified. The board has the authority to change any assessment or fix the assessment at some other level. Meetings are as needed.
Water Quality Protection District: Seeking a citizen for appointment to the District Board. The board consists of nine members appointed by the Board of County Commissioners serving staggered three-year terms beginning and ending July 1. The purpose of the board is to develop a local water quality program; administer the budget and employ personnel; and contract individuals or agencies to develop and implement the program; receive gifts, grants or donations; administer local ordinances; apply for federal or state money; borrow and repay money for the water quality district; construct and maintain facilities that do not cost more than $5,000. Meetings are held monthly, the fourth Tuesday; terms are three years.
Weed Board: Seeking citizens for appointment to represent the Central Valley, Augusta, Lincoln, and Wolf Creek/Craig areas. Representatives must reside in those areas listed. The board consists of eight members appointed by the Board of County Commissioners serving staggered terms beginning and ending Dec. 31. The board performs activities relating to weed management and administers and manages its established criteria for the noxious weed program. Terms are three years. Meetings are held monthly, first Wednesday, 1 p.m., County Weed Building, Cooney Drive.
Applications are available at http://www.lccountymt.gov/bocc/boards.html or by calling 447-8304 and can be submitted to the Lewis and Clark County Commissioner’s Office, 316 N. Park Avenue, Room 345, Helena, MT 59623.
Area births
June 10, 2020
St. Peter's Health, Helena
Girl: Mazie Grace Wiegand
Parents: Destiny Wiegand (maiden) Carter and Jacob Wiegand
Weight: 6 pounds 9 ounce.
Grandparents: Ed and Becky Carter, Pompey's Piller; and John and Bonnie Wiegand, Shelby
Great-grandparents: Alice Harris, Helena; Theo Wiegand, Missoula
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.