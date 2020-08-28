Helena-area community briefs: Recycling event; county board openings; EMS provider honored; area births

Consolidated City and County Planning Board: Seeking two county residents for appointment to the board. The board shall perform planning functions for the city and county, and shall be the sole Planning Board to serve either or both governmental entities. Duties of this board will be to ensure the promotion of public health, safety, morals, convenience, order and the general welfare, and for the sake of efficiency and economy in the process of community development, the board shall prepare a growth policy and serve in an advisory capacity to the local governing bodies establishing said Board. Membership consists of nine people: two official members to reside outside the city limits, but within Lewis and Clark County and two official three members who reside within the jurisdictional area of the board to be appointed by the Board of County Commissioners; four official members’ to reside within the city limits to be appointed by the city commission; and the ninth member shall be a joint appointment. Members’ terms shall be for three years. Meetings are the third Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m., in the Commission Chambers, City-County Building.