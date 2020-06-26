Helena-area community briefs: Recycling event; classes offered at St. Peter's; scholarships awarded

Helena-area 2020 ServeMontana award recipients include:

Individual

Jack Berg (White Sulphur Springs) has been dedicated to serving his community for the past four decades, rising to any occasion to help those in need. He has served the Meagher County Ambulance as a volunteer EMT for the past 38 years; he has led 18 EMS classes and trained over 200 local EMTs. Additionally, Berg serves on the ambulance board, hospital board, church board. He is also a volunteer fireman, a reserve officer, and reliable steward of his community.

Donald Wetzel Jr. (East Helena) is a member of the Blackfeet (Amskapi Pikuni) Tribe. He created a nonprofit organization with the mission to create positive tribal identity and acknowledge elders, adults, and youth through athletics and academics. He has participated in suicide prevention initiatives since 2006 and provides training across the state. Wetzel leads support groups and talking circles for those impacted by suicide. He worked tirelessly to establish the Montana Indian Hall of Fame in 2007, an organization that honors the legacy of Montana’s Native American athletes.