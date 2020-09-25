Helena-area community briefs: Recycling collection today; candidate forum; US Constitution celebrated; charity drives

406 Recycling event today
Monthly electronics recycling collection by 406 Recycling is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25, at the Good Samaritan Thrift Store located at 3067 N. Montana Ave. A voluntary $10 donation to Good Samaritan is encouraged. Most items including person electronics, office equipment and entertainment systems, including accessories, are accepted for free at the event. Charges apply for some older style monitors and TVs, non-working microwaves, televisions larger than 36 inches, and data-destruction receipts.
Measures will be in place to ensure social distancing for 406 Recycling staff and event participants. Businesses with large amounts of material, more than would fill in a shopping cart are encouraged to call ahead at 406-449-6008.
Charges apply for the older style, heavy Cathode Ray Tube (CRT) televisions ($1/inch), large rear-projection televisions ($15/unit) and LCD screens over 36 inches ($15/unit). Microwaves are also accepted for $10 but should have glass trays removed ahead of time. 406 Recycling will also accept hard drives, backup and VHS tapes, computer disks, thumb drives, and other electronic mediums for data destruction--charges apply for more than ten units or for data-destruction certificates.
More details at 406Recycling.com or 406-449-6008.
LWV to hold Montana Supreme Court candidate forum
The Montana League of Women Voters will hold a virtual Montana Supreme Court candidate forum at noon, Thursday, Oct. 1.
"League of Women Voters Presents a Supremely Important Forum: Candidates for Montana Supreme Court" will feature Mike Black, Montana Supreme Court candidate and Laurie McKinnon, associate justice of the Montana Supreme Court and Montana Supreme Court candidate. The forum will be moderated by Sally Maison, League of Women Voters Montana board member.
Because of COVID-19, this candidate forum will not be open to in-person public participation but can be viewed live on Montana Public Affairs TV or online. The link to the livestream forum is also on the LWV Montana website: https://my.lwv.org/montana-league-women-voters.
The League welcomes candidate questions from the public. While no live questions will be taken during the forum, people can submit forum questions ahead of time by emailing them to montanalwv@gmail.com no later than Sept. 30.
Anniversary of signing the US Constitution celebrated
On Sept. 17 in the Capitol rotunda, Daughters of the American Revolution members presented a Constitution Day program with Sons of the American Revolution members and honored guests, George Wolcott representing Gov. Steve Bullock; Kaylee Rose Lian, Clancy fifth-grade student, who sang the National Anthem and “This Land is Your Land.” Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen provided an update on civics education, and Deputy Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen spoke on citizenship and voting.
Helena Symphony Chorale Manager Joshua Dickey sang a patriotic medley; and Savannah McLaughlin, a fifth-grade student from Townsend, rang the Montana Statehood Centennial Bell as part of the nationwide national society DAR “Bells Across America.”
Helena Civic TV videographer Jeanie Warden recorded the event so that all Montanans may watch the program, which will be streamed on helenacivictv.org, available as a video on demand and shown on cable channel 189 numerous times until Sept. 30.
National Society Daughters of the American Revolution members have honored the U.S. Constitution since their 1890 founding. In 1955, DAR petitioned Congress to set aside September 17-23 annually dedicated for the observance of Constitution Week, adopted by Congress and signed as Public Law 915 in 1956 by President Dwight D. Eisenhower. See Montanadar.org and DAR.org for additional information.
City of Helena has board vacancies
City-County Parks Board: One city resident to serve as one of the three city appointees. An inter-local agreement between the City of Helena and Lewis and Clark County, dated June 29, 1999, established a City-County Consolidated Parks Board. Terms are three-years; with the exception of the School District representative, who serves at the pleasure of the School District. The Board shall perform various functions for the City and County related to parks, recreation, and open space.
Helena Open Lands Advisory Board: One city resident to serve as one of the five city appointees. On June 18, 2001, the Helena City Commission formally established the Helena’s Open Lands Management Advisory Committee. Terms are three-years. The Committee shall perform various functions for the City related to the management of open space properties. Those individuals who have previously applied for any of the listed board vacancies are encouraged to reapply.
Applications are available at: https://www.helenamt.gov/fileadmin/user_upload/Commission/Documents/Board_Application_logo.pdf. Request the application by email to dmclayborn@helenamt.gov or by calling 447-8410 and can be submitted electronically or mailed to the City Clerk’s Office, 316 N. Park Ave., Room 323, Helena, MT 59623.
The deadline for all board applications is 4:00 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.
Support Our Girls event raises $24K
Florence Crittenton's 10th annual Support Our Girls online fundraising event raised a record breaking $24,165. These funds will go directly to supporting the young families participating in Florence Crittenton’s residential, outpatient and early childhood programs.
The virtual event gathered the community together to enjoy appetizers and drinks at home while tuning into the online auction of decorated bras.
For more information go to www.florencecrittenton.org.
Student news
Students inducted into NHS
Helena Christian School inducted six new members into its chapter of the National Honor Society. The Christian school provides this academic recognition to its highest achieving students, who, along with scholarship, must also show excellence in character, service, and leadership, the four founding tenets of this nationally recognized institution.
Inducted in a special luncheon and ceremony held Sept. 23 were juniors Colby Austin, Megan Bouchard, Lauren Bowlby, Noah Goodsell, Jude Michel and Marin Roelofs. After a welcome by administrator Ted Clark, chapter adviser Beth Beigh spoke on the importance and meaning of the four tenets of the NHS and swore the new members in using the NHS pledge.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.