Helena-area community briefs: Recycling collection today; candidate forum; US Constitution celebrated; charity drives

The Montana League of Women Voters will hold a virtual Montana Supreme Court candidate forum at noon, Thursday, Oct. 1.

"League of Women Voters Presents a Supremely Important Forum: Candidates for Montana Supreme Court" will feature Mike Black, Montana Supreme Court candidate and Laurie McKinnon, associate justice of the Montana Supreme Court and Montana Supreme Court candidate. The forum will be moderated by Sally Maison, League of Women Voters Montana board member.

Because of COVID-19, this candidate forum will not be open to in-person public participation but can be viewed live on Montana Public Affairs TV or online. The link to the livestream forum is also on the LWV Montana website: https://my.lwv.org/montana-league-women-voters.

The League welcomes candidate questions from the public. While no live questions will be taken during the forum, people can submit forum questions ahead of time by emailing them to montanalwv@gmail.com no later than Sept. 30.

