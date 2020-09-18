Helena-area community briefs: POW-MIA Recognition Day; Historical Society event; church installs minister

Nominations sought to give teachers a Bright Surprise

Schools are on the frontline with a critical resource, our communities’ students. This year educators are not only preparing the next generation for careers and future success, but are working in new ways to keep everyone safe and healthy during this pandemic.

NorthWestern Energy is asking for help to offer a bit of bright cheer to outstanding schools.

NorthWestern Energy customers can nominate schools’ staff members to receive their favorite treat from a local business. Tell us why you think this school could use a Bright Surprise and what local business – such as a coffee shop, bakery or restaurant – would be just the place to supply the treat.

NorthWestern Energy will deliver a Bright Surprise to selected schools, along with safety messages and energy career information for students.

Nominate a school you would like to receive a Bright Surprise at NorthWesternEnergy.com/BrightSurprise. Nominations will be accepted until Nov. 25, but don’t wait. Delivery of Bright Surprises begins Oct. 1.

For more information, email NorthWestern Energy Coordinator Marketing & Events Josh Peck at josh.peck@northwestern.com.

