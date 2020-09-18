Helena-area community briefs: POW-MIA Recognition Day; Historical Society event; church installs minister

National POW-MIA Recognition Day is Friday
Veterans, military personnel and the general public is invited to participate in the 40th annual National Prisoner of War and Missing Action (POW-MIA) Recognition Day at the Lewis and Clark County Veterans Memorial, Memorial Park, at 8 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 18.
Those individuals who wish to read the 53 names of Montana POWs-MIAs should gather between 7:30 and 8 a.m. to go over the process.
This event is supported by the Fort William Henry Harrison Museum Foundation & Montana Military Museum, The American Legion Post #2 (Lewis & Clark) Voiture 718, 40 & 8 Society, Lewis & Clark County Veterans Memorial Foundation, and veterans at large.
For questions or to volunteer call Ray Read at 406-458-9847 or 406-235-0290 or email: myfun51@msn.com.
Church to install new senior minister
First Christian Church of Helena has called the Rev. Laura Jean Allen as new senior minister.
The public is invited to the installation and celebration of this new partnership for ministry, which will be held during the 10 a.m. worship service on Sunday, Sept. 20.
Allen comes from Fort Worth, Texas, where she recently obtained her Master of Divinity at Brite Divinity School at Texas Christian University.
Prior to this education, she received her Master of Business Administration at Bethel University, in Mackenzie, Tennessee, as well as her Bachelor of Science at Austin Peay State University, in Clarksville, Tennessee.
Joining her in Helena is her spouse, Kit Romero. All are welcome at First Christian Church. Helena First Christian Church is a member of the Northern Lights Region of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). Reverend Sandy Messick, Regional Minister, will perform the installation and bring the message on Sunday.
Services are also live streamed on YouTube, as well as Facebook. If you have questions about our church, our denomination, or faith in general, email Allen at laurajean@fcchelena.org.
Red Cross seeks blood donations
The American Red Cross has a continued need for donors to ensure blood is on the shelves for hospital patients.
Donation appointments can be made for the coming days and weeks by downloading the free Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Helena
- Sept. 23: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Opportunity Bank, 1400 Prospect
- Sept. 24: noon-5:30 p.m., Helena Donor Center, 3150 N. Montana, Suite B
- Sept. 28: noon-6 p.m., Kenny Simpson Nissan, 3135 Prospect Ave.
- Sept. 29: 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Mazurek Justice Bldg., 215 N. Sanders St.
- Sept. 30: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Helena Police Department, 406 Fuller Ave.
- Sept. 30: 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Helena Blood Donation Center, 3150 N. Montana Ave., Ste. B
Nominations sought to give teachers a Bright Surprise
Schools are on the frontline with a critical resource, our communities’ students. This year educators are not only preparing the next generation for careers and future success, but are working in new ways to keep everyone safe and healthy during this pandemic.
NorthWestern Energy is asking for help to offer a bit of bright cheer to outstanding schools.
NorthWestern Energy customers can nominate schools’ staff members to receive their favorite treat from a local business. Tell us why you think this school could use a Bright Surprise and what local business – such as a coffee shop, bakery or restaurant – would be just the place to supply the treat.
NorthWestern Energy will deliver a Bright Surprise to selected schools, along with safety messages and energy career information for students.
Nominate a school you would like to receive a Bright Surprise at NorthWesternEnergy.com/BrightSurprise. Nominations will be accepted until Nov. 25, but don’t wait. Delivery of Bright Surprises begins Oct. 1.
For more information, email NorthWestern Energy Coordinator Marketing & Events Josh Peck at josh.peck@northwestern.com.
