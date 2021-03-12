Helena-area community briefs: LWV meeting, volunteers, awards and more

LWV to discuss Montana redistricting
Montana Redistricting is the focus of the next League of Women Voters of the Helena Area meeting at noon Tuesday.
Speakers will be Susan Fox, executive director of the Legislative Services Division, and Rachel Weiss, legislative research analyst. They will discuss how redistricting works in Montana and share their experience with the 67th Montana Legislature.
The public is welcome to join this online meeting.
For an agenda and a link to join the meeting via Zoom, email LWV.Helena@gmail.com.
CASA volunteers are sought
Court Appointed Special Advocate volunteers are needed.
These are people appointed by the court to advocate for children who come into the court system as a result of alleged abuse or neglect. Most are under 6.
Abused and neglected children need a caring adult to walk with them through the legal system, and assure that their best interests are represented in the court and in the community in all aspects of the child's life.
CASA advocates get 30 hours of initial training, plus 12 more hours a year. Advocates also have ongoing, one-on-one supervision to assist with the technical steps of helping these children. Every advocate is trained in the special needs of abused and neglected children, courtroom procedures, and social services.
CASA members must be 21, complete 30 hours training, be available for court appearances and have eight to 10 hours/month for your case. To apply call 406-457-0797.
Historical Society wants heritage keepers
The Montana Historical Society is seeking nominations for people and organizations whose commitment to preserving Montana’s historical and cultural heritage makes them eligible for the Heritage Keeper Awards.
Up to three people or organizations will be honored by the MHS board of trustees. An additional award, The Montana Heritage Guardian Award, given out only on special merit, recognizes the accomplishments of one of the Heritage Keeper Award nominees with a record of outstanding accomplishments.
Individuals must be alive and organizations must be active. The nominee must have shown a commitment to a significant Montana history project or have identified and preserved objects or property of significance to Montana’s history and culture.
Organizations also must have a record of preserving Montana’s historical and cultural heritage.
The nomination deadline is April 1, and the nomination form and additional information can be found online at mhs.mt.gov under the “About MHS” tab, then follow the Trustee link.
Nominations or questions can be emailed to Jodel Fohn at jfohn@mt.gov, or mailed to Heritage Keeper Awards Chair, Montana Historical Society, P.O. Box 201201, Helena, MT 59620-1201.
Forms can be dropped off at the MHS at 225 N. Roberts St.
Golf foundation offers scholarships
The Ray Hunthausen Junior Golf Foundation awards two $1,000 college scholarships to graduating seniors who will be continuing education beyond high school.
This scholarship is not based on golf skill. The only criteria for applicants are involvement in golf in some manner: a player, member of a school golf team, participation in a junior golf program, employee in a pro shop, or work on the grounds crew at a golf course.
This scholarship is intended for use at any institution attended to further education beyond high school and is not restricted to a four-year college or university. The award will be applied to your tuition cost and paid directly to the institution, upon enrollment verification.
Applicants are not eligible if you are a child, descendent, or other person related to any grantor or trustee of the Ray Hunthausen Junior Golf Foundation.
Applications are available on the Helena High and Capital High School career center websites, or upon direct request at vhausen@bresnan.net. Applications must be postmarked by April 15 to be eligible for the scholarship.
Red Cross in need of blood donations
The American Red Cross urges people who are healthy to make an appointment to donate blood.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities in Lewis and Clark County are:
12 p.m. - 6 p.m. on March 18 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1610 E 6th Ave.
10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. on March 25 at Lewis and Clark City County building, 316 N. Park Ave.
More donors, especially those with type O blood, are needed now to ensure that patients have lifesaving blood products available for emergencies and everyday medical treatments. Schedule a blood donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
March is Red Cross Month and all who come to give March 15-26 will receive an exclusive Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.
For more information, visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or on Twitter at @RedCross