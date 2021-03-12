Helena-area community briefs: LWV meeting, volunteers, awards and more

LWV to discuss Montana redistricting

Montana Redistricting is the focus of the next League of Women Voters of the Helena Area meeting at noon Tuesday.

Speakers will be Susan Fox, executive director of the Legislative Services Division, and Rachel Weiss, legislative research analyst. They will discuss how redistricting works in Montana and share their experience with the 67th Montana Legislature.

The public is welcome to join this online meeting.

For an agenda and a link to join the meeting via Zoom, email LWV.Helena@gmail.com.

CASA volunteers are sought

Court Appointed Special Advocate volunteers are needed.

These are people appointed by the court to advocate for children who come into the court system as a result of alleged abuse or neglect. Most are under 6.

Abused and neglected children need a caring adult to walk with them through the legal system, and assure that their best interests are represented in the court and in the community in all aspects of the child's life.