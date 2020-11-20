Helena-area community briefs: Judy Martz statue; Operation Christmas Child drop off; NASA challenge; blood drives

In recognition of these missions, NASA’s annual student robotics challenges for 2020-2021 will focus on asteroid exploration. Montana Learning Center at Canyon Ferry Lake will once again serve as a regional hub for the challenge.

The Challenge will engage students in grades 3 through 12 in interrelated science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) activities designed to simulate a mission to the “snowman” feature on the Vesta asteroid. Vesta is the largest asteroid in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.

Through activities, students will gain a better understanding of NASA’s missions and the impact of STEM in their own lives and communities. The activities also will aid participating students in their ongoing school studies, according to NESSP.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the ROADS on Asteroids Challenge will be held virtually, in a manner similar to how the 2019-2020 ROADS on Mars Challenge was held.

Teachers have the option of incorporating into their class curriculum a course program developed by NESSP as a companion to the ROADS on Asteroids Challenge. Teachers can learn more about these offerings by visiting https://nwessp.org/programs/pages/curriculum/.