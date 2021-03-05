Helena-area community briefs: Honors, scholarships, programs and more

Quinn receives Earhart Award
Helena resident Rhett Quinn was recently presented the Amelia Earhart Award by Gov. Greg Gianforte.
The Earhart Award, through the U.S. Air Force's Auxiliary Civil Air Patrol (CAP), marks completion of Phase III of the CAP Cadet Program, recognizing excellence in all four areas of cadet life: leadership, aerospace, fitness and character. Earhart cadets must have passed comprehensive examinations on leadership and aerospace topics.
The Feb. 23 presentation of the award at Fort Harrison was directed by 1st Lt. Christopher Meier, commander of the Lewis and Clark Composite Squadron in Helena.
Cadets who earn the award are promoted to cadet captain and are challenged to lead and serve junior-ranking cadets not just in the hometown squadron but around their state as well. The Civil Air Patrol said the award’s most coveted benefit is that Earhart cadets become eligible to represent the United States in the International Air Cadet Exchange.
About 5% of Civil Air Patrol cadets receive the award. They then serve in positions requiring expanded leadership skills.
The governor also assisted with Quinn’s promotion to cadet captain.
Quinn, 17, is the son of Pat and Kim Quinn and is a junior at Capital High School. He hopes to attend the U.S. Air Force Academy, major in engineering and serve in the Air Force after graduation.
During this past year in the cadet program, Quinn has served as the cadet commander for his squadron. He plays soccer with the Capital High School soccer team and enjoys snowboarding and robotics in his spare time.
Summer job program seeks students
The Helena Area Summer Jobs Program (HSJP) student application is open through March 26.
High school students and recent graduates eager to develop their work skills and explore their career options are encouraged to apply.
The HSJP program matches students with a job or paid internship and provides a paid foundational work skills training. Students also meet with a mentor regularly throughout the summer.
HSJP has available positions in early childhood education, construction, retail, health care, law, groundskeeping, engineering, administration, electrical, marketing, automotive work, outdoor recreation, plumbing, lifeguarding, finance and more.
HSJP is a collaborative project of American Jobs for America’s Youth Montana, Helena College, Helena WINS (an initiative of the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce), Reach Higher Montana, and STOKE in Townsend in partnership with Broadwater High School, Capital High School, East Helena High School, Helena High School, and Project for Alternative Learning.
HSJP is sponsored by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana and Anderson ZurMuehlen & Co. PC.
Learn more about program details, see participating employers, and apply at www.americanjobs4youth/hsjp.
Republican women offering scholarships
The Lewis & Clark Republican Women are having their ninth annual one-time Scholarship Awards of $1,000 to two applicants.
The Cyndi Forbes Memorial Scholarship Fund is available to a female high school senior, high school graduate or equivalent who is a resident of Lewis and Clark, Broadwater or Jefferson counties and is either entering, now enrolled or is returning to an institution of higher education in Montana.
Information and applications for the scholarship have been sent to the student advisers for all the colleges, public schools, Christian schools and home school students within the tri-county region. The deadline for returning the applications is April 30. For more information, contact Shirley Herrin, Scholarship Chair at (406) 442-8858.
Program posts March activities
Helena Community Connections’ Bridges Buffet program has a link to activities for March. Bridges Buffet is life enrichment for those over 50.
The programs are free. Under normal circumstances a catered lunch is included with the program and cost $5. During this COVID-19 pandemic, all Bridges Buffet programs are being offered virtually.
Visit the HCC website www.bridgeshcc.org and then click on the Virtual Events tab across the top of the home page. The March link will take you to www.silversneakers.com On that page, eligibility questions are asked. Many Medicare plans include a Silver Sneakers’ membership at no cost for those who are eligible.
Participants must be over 65 and have certain Medicare supplement plans. Online classes are offered, articles about good health are available, and free or reduced cost local gym memberships are available. On demand videos are also available. Check out www.silversneakers.com.