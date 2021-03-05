Helena-area community briefs: Honors, scholarships, programs and more

Quinn receives Earhart Award

Helena resident Rhett Quinn was recently presented the Amelia Earhart Award by Gov. Greg Gianforte.

The Earhart Award, through the U.S. Air Force's Auxiliary Civil Air Patrol (CAP), marks completion of Phase III of the CAP Cadet Program, recognizing excellence in all four areas of cadet life: leadership, aerospace, fitness and character. Earhart cadets must have passed comprehensive examinations on leadership and aerospace topics.

The Feb. 23 presentation of the award at Fort Harrison was directed by 1st Lt. Christopher Meier, commander of the Lewis and Clark Composite Squadron in Helena.

Cadets who earn the award are promoted to cadet captain and are challenged to lead and serve junior-ranking cadets not just in the hometown squadron but around their state as well. The Civil Air Patrol said the award’s most coveted benefit is that Earhart cadets become eligible to represent the United States in the International Air Cadet Exchange.

About 5% of Civil Air Patrol cadets receive the award. They then serve in positions requiring expanded leadership skills.

The governor also assisted with Quinn’s promotion to cadet captain.