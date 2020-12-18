Helena-area community briefs: Helena native assumes command of USS America; Carroll student receives award

For more information visit 406Recycling.com, or call 406-449-6008.

Church offering Christmas prayer, worship Monday

The holiday season can be a time of year when those of us who have experienced loss feel our loss most deeply. We may have experienced the death of a loved one, the loss of a job, or living with a disease. Loss comes in many forms.

On Monday, Dec. 21, at 6 p.m., we will be offering worship for those who may be feeling especially “blue” this year.

Reservations are required. Call 406-442-7842 to RSVP. Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church is at 3580 N. Benton Ave.

Also, on Dec. 21, the sanctuary will be open for individuals to come and pray from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be a prayer team available and you may want to light a candle to commemorate some loss you may be feeling.

HCC seeks social media volunteer

Helena Community Connections, life enrichment for anyone over 50, is seeking a volunteer familiar with social media. HCC needs a Facebook page assistant with access to Facebook at home and the ability to help keep the page updated.