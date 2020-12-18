Helena-area community briefs: Helena native assumes command of USS America; Carroll student receives award

Announcements
Electronics recycling event being held today
406 Recycling's monthly electronics recycling will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at the Good Samaritan Thrift Store located at 3067 N. Montana Ave.
A voluntary $10 donation to Good Samaritan is encouraged. Most items including personal electronics, office equipment, and entertainment systems, including accessories, are accepted for free at the event. Charges apply for some older style monitors and TVs, non-working microwaves, televisions larger than 36 inches, and data-destruction receipts.
Measures will be in place to ensure social distancing for 406 Recycling staff and event participants. Businesses with large amounts of material, more than would fill in a shopping cart, are encouraged to call ahead at 406-449-6008. The monthly event is typically on the last Friday of the month, but is one week earlier for Christmas.
Christmas lights and other cords are always accepted for recycling as well.
Charges apply for the older style, heavy Cathode Ray Tube (CRT) televisions ($1/inch), large rear-projection televisions ($15/unit) and LCD screens over 36 inches ($15/unit). Microwaves are also accepted for $10 but should have glass trays removed ahead of time. 406 Recycling will also accept hard drives, backup and VHS tapes, computer disks, thumb drives, and other electronic mediums for data destruction--charges may apply for more than ten units or for data-destruction certificates.
For more information visit 406Recycling.com, or call 406-449-6008.
Church offering Christmas prayer, worship Monday
The holiday season can be a time of year when those of us who have experienced loss feel our loss most deeply. We may have experienced the death of a loved one, the loss of a job, or living with a disease. Loss comes in many forms.
On Monday, Dec. 21, at 6 p.m., we will be offering worship for those who may be feeling especially “blue” this year.
Reservations are required. Call 406-442-7842 to RSVP. Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church is at 3580 N. Benton Ave.
Also, on Dec. 21, the sanctuary will be open for individuals to come and pray from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be a prayer team available and you may want to light a candle to commemorate some loss you may be feeling.
HCC seeks social media volunteer
Helena Community Connections, life enrichment for anyone over 50, is seeking a volunteer familiar with social media. HCC needs a Facebook page assistant with access to Facebook at home and the ability to help keep the page updated.
Visit www.bridgeshcc.org for greater detail about HCC and to complete the contact us form on the website if you are interested in volunteering.
Ping Foundation awards nearly $90K in grants
Fourteen nonprofit organizations, most of them in Montana, were awarded grants totaling $86,600 from the Margaret V. Ping Foundation.
The foundation was founded in 2009 by Margaret Ping, who died in 2016 in Billings at the age of 103. Ping worked for the YWCA for many years, on the local, national and international levels, and she helped start Habitat for Humanity in Billings.
In 1994 she became the second recipient of the Jeannette Rankin Peace Award from Rocky Mountain College’s Peace Institute, and in 2014 she received the YWCA of Billings’ first Meritorious Service Award.
She started the Margaret V. Ping Foundation to support organizations offering both direct services and long-term solutions to problems related to peace and justice, hunger and protecting the environment.
It was also Ping’s intention that the foundation would support not only well-established organizations, but smaller groups that might not have easy access to funding, either because of their size or because their work was in some respects controversial.
In addition to Alternatives to Violence and Soft Landing, grant recipients this year were Angela’s Piazza, Global Village, Family Services, Helping Hands, Missoula Aging, Montana Environmental Information Center, Montana Audubon Center, Montana/Wyoming United Church of Christ Conference, Mountain Home, MSUB Young Poets, Northern Plains Resource Council, and the YWCA of Billings.
People can reach the foundation at mvpingfoundation@gmail.com, and donations may be sent to the foundation at P.O. Box 20216, Billings, MT, 59104.
Applicants sought for scholarships from Alzheimer's Foundation
High school seniors impacted by Alzheimer’s disease can win up to $5,000 for college through the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s national Teens for Alzheimer’s Awareness College Scholarship Essay Contest. Students can enter the contest by visiting www.alzfdn.org/scholarship. The deadline for submissions is Feb. 15, 2021.
AFA’s scholarship essay contest is open to college-bound high school seniors. Applicants must submit a 1,200- to 1,500-word essay describing how Alzheimer’s disease has impacted their lives and what they have learned about themselves, their family and/or their community through their experience with Alzheimer’s. Essays can be submitted by visiting www.alzfdn.org/scholarship. Students already attending college are not eligible to participate. Last year, approximately 2,000 students from across the country entered the contest.
Awards range from first prize of $5,000, second prize of $2,500, third prize of $1,500 to honorable mentions between $1,000 and $400. Since the program’s inception, nearly $300,000 in college scholarships have been awarded. AFA has been able to provide these scholarship funds with the generous support of charitable donors.
Individuals wishing to support this and other programs and services for families affected by Alzheimer’s disease can do so by visiting www.alzfdn.org/donate or calling AFA at 866-232-8484.
Red Cross seeks blood donations
The American Red Cross is urging healthy donors of all blood types to give blood to ensure a strong blood supply for patients.
The need for blood doesn’t stop for holidays. Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, more than 1 million blood transfusions will be given in the United States. Donations of all blood types are needed to ensure hospital shelves remain stocked to meet patient blood needs.
Donation appointments can be made for the coming days and weeks by downloading the free Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Helena
Dec. 18: noon-6 p.m., Hannaford Street Bible Church, 830 N. Hannaford St.
Dec. 23: 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Helena Blood Donation Center, 3150 N. Montana Ave., Ste. B
Dec. 28: 9:30 a.m.- :30 p.m., Department of Natural Resources, 1539 11th Ave.
Dec. 30: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Department of Transportation, 2701 Prospect
Dec. 30: 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Helena Blood Donation Center, 3150 N. Montana Ave., Ste. B
Dec. 31: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Helena Blood Donation Center, 3150 N. Montana Ave., Ste. B
With the colors
Helena native assumes command of USS America
Capt. Luke Frost, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy’s forward-deployed amphibious assault ship, USS America (LHA 6), turned over command to Capt. Ken Ward, a native of Helena, Montana, during a change of command ceremony on board, Dec. 11.
Due to shipboard COVID-19 prevention measures, the ceremony was held with a small group in America’s pilothouse, broadcast to the crew over the ship’s general announcing system.
Ward, who assumed command as part of the Navy surface force’s “fleet-up” model, served as the ship’s executive officer for 15 months.
Ward, America’s sixth commanding officer, graduated from Pacific Lutheran University and received his commission through Officer Candidate School in Pensacola, Florida. Designated a naval aviator in 1999, he is a helicopter pilot whose embarked sea tours include USS McInerney (FFG 8), USS San Jacinto (CG 56), USS Juneau (LPD 10), and USS Shiloh (CG 67). He served as executive officer and commanding officer of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77 deployed onboard USS George Washington (CVN 73) and USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76).
America, the lead ship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.
Student news
Jaci Baker, of Helena, qualified for the fall 2020 dean's list at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
Carroll College student receives Montana Student Volunteer Award
Carroll College student Hailey James, of Helena, was awarded the Montana Student Volunteer Award by the Montana Campus Compact in partnership with the Governor’s Office of Community Service. This honor is awarded to select college students across the state who have demonstrated exceptional service to their communities. James was one of twelve Montana college students to receive this award.
A junior biology major on the pre-med track with a Catholic studies minor, James has been an active volunteer for years with a special compassion for serving the elderly in the Helena community. Most recently, James established and organized “Carroll Cares” at the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. The student-led program runs errands and delivers necessary items to the elderly and immunosuppressed populations in the Helena area. They have been able to serve over 20 community members and partnered with Van’s Thriftway to deliver grocery orders three times a week.
In addition, James leads weekly student visits to a local nursing home, has participated in Good Samaritan Ministries and the Cathedral of St. Helena’s Christmas Giving Tree program for over a decade and assists with the youth group at Saint Mary’s Catholic Community. She has also participated in service outreach projects with both the Justice Outreach Project on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation as well as a Carroll Headlights trip to Chicago through Campus Ministry.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.