Helena-area community briefs: HCC moves programs online; Helenan chosen for Martz award; Talking Saints compete in virtual event

Announcements

HCC moves programs, events online

The coronavirus has forced Helena Community Connections into creating and/or borrowing virtual events for the community it serves.

HCC is life enrichment for anyone over the age of 50. Visit www.bridgeshcc.org for more information and the virtual events. HCC hopes to post one virtual event each month during its program seasons (September, October, November and December and February, March, April and May 2021).

Can We Talk is the first in HCC’s series of remote learning in the absence of Bridges Buffet. Can We Talk is a production of AARP National and will be posted on HCC’s website for the month of September 2020.

Helena Community Connections received national approval to post this four part video series. For more information about knowing when to stop driving or to take an online driver safety course, please visit www.aarp.org.

Be reminded that insurance companies usually offer discounts to older policy holders who successfully complete driver safety courses.

North JeffCo libraries move forward into fall