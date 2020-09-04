Helena-area community briefs: HCC moves programs online; Helenan chosen for Martz award; Talking Saints compete in virtual event

Announcements
HCC moves programs, events online
The coronavirus has forced Helena Community Connections into creating and/or borrowing virtual events for the community it serves.
HCC is life enrichment for anyone over the age of 50. Visit www.bridgeshcc.org for more information and the virtual events. HCC hopes to post one virtual event each month during its program seasons (September, October, November and December and February, March, April and May 2021).
Can We Talk is the first in HCC’s series of remote learning in the absence of Bridges Buffet. Can We Talk is a production of AARP National and will be posted on HCC’s website for the month of September 2020.
Helena Community Connections received national approval to post this four part video series. For more information about knowing when to stop driving or to take an online driver safety course, please visit www.aarp.org.
Be reminded that insurance companies usually offer discounts to older policy holders who successfully complete driver safety courses.
North JeffCo libraries move forward into fall
North Jefferson County public libraries at Clancy and Montana City continue to be open for patrons and also to provide curbside service at Clancy. Friends of the library volunteers reopened the Book Seller at both libraries successfully in August and look forward to expanding this fall.
Friends of the library annually provide funds for the summer reading program supplies and major prizes. Thanks to a COVID-19 grant from the Helena Area Community Foundation and a history dinner gift from the Legal Tender Pub and Bistro, the libraries were able to expand the program to start a week early, continue an extra week, and expand weekly online activities, all of which resulted in 156 kids spending over 4,000 hours practicing vital literacy skills.
In addition, chrome books were purchased with some of the community foundation grant to be used with new hot spots received from the Montana State Library’s lending program, funded in part with Library Services and Technology Act funding from the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Carly Delsigne, director of libraries, and the board of trustees are planning to make these devices available for patron checkout before the end of September.
For additional information call 406-933-5254 or visit https://sites.google.com/site/northjeffersoncountylibraries/.
Six picked for annual Judy Martz awards
Isabelle Melton of Helena, Arika Hagel of Great Falls, Abigail “Abby” Majerus of Lewistown, Sydney Resel of Belgrade, Sue Ann Streufert of Bozeman, and Elizabeth “Betsy” Wade of Polson will receive a total of $5,000 to further their leadership skills from the Judy Martz Women in Leadership Fund.
This is the second year the fund has distributed awards.
The awards commemorate former Gov. Judy Martz, Montana’s first and only female state executive, who passed away October 2017. The Martz Fund was established in her memory to provide leadership development resources for Montana women.
Melton will get assistance for continuing coursework in the Davidson Honors College program at UM.
Hagel and Wade will receive funds for their principal certificates at UM.
Resel and Streufert will receive funding to continue their REAL Montana training through MSU, and Majerus will receive funds to pay for Leadership Montana training.
Funds will be disbursed from Reach Higher Montana, the repository for the Martz Fund and a participant in the committee and applications process.
Contributions to the Martz Fund by check are welcome at Montana Foundation, PO Box 1881, Helena MT 59624-1881.
Talking Saints take Tokyo tournament
The Carroll College Talking Saints opened their virtual year in forensics by winning three awards in an international tournament in Japan on Aug. 14-16.
Senior Josh Mansfield from Pocatello, Idaho, and Hellie Badaruddin a sophomore from Missoula, reached the championship round, narrowly losing to the University of Melbourne. Both won speaker awards, with Badaruddin ninth and Mansfield fourth.
The field of teams included teams from throughout East Asia including South Korea, Hong Kong, Australia and host Japan.
With a 15-hour time difference, Carroll started debating on Friday night at 6 p.m. and continued until 7 a.m. Saturday. Then wash, rinse, repeat for Saturday night. The Feminism Open was hosted by Japanese universities and all entry fees were donated to nonprofits fighting to increase rights of women in Asia.
The Talking Saints competed through the night on Friday and Saturday, on their laptops from Mansfield’s living room. Many team members stayed up to cheer their teammates online.
COVID-19 has closed down debate travel, but online opportunities are exploding around the world.
The virtual outing was an experiment in a year where nothing is going to be normal.
Toward that end, the Talking Saints are thinking outside the box – and the country.
Host families sought for scholarship exchange students
ASSE Student Exchange Programs is looking for American families to host high school students from Eurasia, Germany and countries with significant Muslim population.
All these students have received scholarships through the U.S. State Department-sponsored programs: Future Leaders Exchange Program Program, Congress Bundestag Youth Exchange Program and Kennedy Lugar Youth Exchange and Study Program. These scholarship recipients will spend the second semester of the academic year in the U.S.
The historic U.S. State Department programs seek to foster democracy and values inherent in a free-market economy. Your support of these students and programs like this reinforces the United States’ commitment to education and opportunity throughout the world.
ASSE is currently seeking host families for these well-qualified, bright, motivated and well-screened students coming from various parts of the world, including; Latvia, Ukraine, Poland, Egypt, Jordan, Ghana, and Germany. By living with local host families and attending local high schools, these scholarship students acquire an understanding of American values and build on leadership skills.
If you are interested in opening your home and sharing your family life with a young person from abroad, contact us today for more information, call 800-733-2773, go online at www.ASSEhosts.com or email asseusawest@asse.com.
