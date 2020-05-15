Helena-area community briefs: Food for seniors, student news, cloth mask donations needed, scholarship deadline nearing

Announcements
Supplemental food available for qualified seniors
Rocky Mountain Development Council, Inc. will have supplemental foods available to qualified Helena- and East Helena-area senior citizens.
East Helena
- Monday, May 18, from 2-3:30 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 50 Prickly Pear Ave.
Helena
- Wednesday, May 20, from 8-10:30 a.m. at Helena Food Share, 1616 Lewis St.
- Thursday, May 21, from 8-10:30 a.m. at Helena Food Share, 1616 Lewis St.
Foods consist of canned fruit, vegetables, meats, juice, cereals, dry milk, evaporated milk, cheese, and peanut butter. Persons 60 years and older will be certified to receive the food by categorical income, and residency eligibility. For further information or questions, call Rocky at 406-447-1680 or Helena Food Share at 406-443-3663, or visit our website at www.rmdc.net.
Montanans encouraged to ‘Get Out and Grow’
The Montana Department of Agriculture is challenging folks across the state to get out and get growing. In conjunction with the Montana Agricultural Business Association, East Helena High School FFA and Montana State University Extension, the Department is launching an online campaign to help folks start their own home garden.
During the month of May, the “Get Out and Grow” campaign will provide many resources and webinars to help folks understand the different types of gardens and plants that can be grown in them. The campaign will help with everything from garden planning and seed selection to watering techniques and soil health.
Those interested in participating can access these resources both at the Department’s website and by following the Montana Department of Agriculture on social media: on Instagram at ‘mt_agriculture’, on Twitter at ‘MTAgriculture’, and on Facebook at ‘Montana Department of Agriculture’.
For more information on the Montana Department of Agriculture, visit agr.mt.gov.
RHJGF scholarship deadline nearing
The Ray Hunthausen Junior Golf Foundation awards two $1,000 college scholarships to graduating seniors who will be continuing education beyond high school. This scholarship is not based on golf skill. The only criteria for applicants are involvement in golf in some manner: a player, member of a school golf team, participation in a junior golf program, employee in a pro shop, or work on the grounds crew at a golf course.
This scholarship is intended for use at any institution attended to further education beyond high school and is not restricted to a four-year college or university. The award will be applied to your tuition cost and paid directly to the institution, upon enrollment verification.
Applicants are not eligible if you are a spouse, child, descendant, spouse of a descendant, or other person related to any Grantor or Trustee of the Ray Hunthausen Junior Golf Foundation.
Applications are available on the Helena High and Capital High School career center websites, or upon direct request at vhausen@bresnan.net. Applications must be postmarked by May 22, 2020 to be eligible for the scholarship.
Mask requests in county continue, donations still needed
Cloth-mask requests continue to come into the Lewis and Clark County Emergency Operations Center, and donations are still being accepted. These masks are intended for individuals and essential businesses in need.
The County has received 1,361 cloth masks to-date. Bozeman’s Masks for Heroes (https://masksforheroes.org/) has donated 1,000 masks to Lewis and Clark County and is working on setting up a recurring supply. Individuals in the community have donated an additional 361 masks.
Mask distribution priorities will continue as follows: First to high-risk individuals without means to acquire their own mask. Second to organizations with limited resources to acquire masks that are interacting with high-risk individuals (long-term-care facilities, group homes, etc.). Third includes other local businesses.
Boy Scout Troops 214 and 228, coordinated through the Elkhorn Community Organizations Active in Disaster, continue to do weekly mask deliveries.
Lewis and Clark Public Health strongly encourages the public to wear cloth face coverings – not surgical masks or N-95 respirators – in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (like grocery stores and pharmacies).
LCPH does warn that face coverings should not give anyone a false sense of security. Social distancing and hand washing are still very important protective measures and should be continued.
Anyone who wishes to request a mask should fill out an online form that can be found on the county’s website: www.lccountymt.gov/covid-19. The form also can be accessed directly at: https://forms.gle/Z7UYRKUo4zcMj9Md7. Those without computer or internet access can call the Emergency Operation Center Public Information Line at 406-447-1605 and leave a voicemail with name, phone number, situation and number of masks requested.
If you would like to donate hand-sewn cloth masks, visit: https://www.volunteerhelena.org/need/detail/?need_id=513520.
For those who are able to purchase their own masks, there are a number of vendors available, including:
- Capital Laundry is selling facemasks in both adult and children’s sizes for $3.
- West Paw, Bozeman: https://www.westpaw.com/customer-service/our-team/customer-service#contactus
- Red Ants Pants/Bearpaw Outfitters, White Sulphur Springs: https://redantspants.com/contact-us/
- Pintlar Medical, Philipsburg: http://www.pintlermedical.com/
- ReCreate Designs, Polson: https://www.recreatedesigns.com/
Programs receive grants to benefit Montana women, girls
The Women’s Foundation of Montana, a program of the Montana Community Foundation, has awarded $36,000 in grants to organizations serving women and girls across the state.
- $3,000- Girls Thrive (Helena)
- $3,000- Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming (Billings/Statewide)
- $3,000- AAUW-Montana (Whitefish/Statewide)
- $3,000- Prospera Women’s Business Center (Bozeman)
- $5,000- Hopa Mountain (Bozeman/Statewide)
- $3,000- Red Ants Pants Foundation (White Sulphur Springs/Statewide)
- $3,000- YWCA Missoula - GUTS! GRIT Program (Missoula)
- $5,000- Montana Budget and Policy Center (Helena/Statewide)
- $3,000- Mansfield Center at the University of Montana - NEW Leadership Program (Missoula/Statewide)
- $5,000- Montana Women Vote (Missoula/Statewide)
These organizations are all long-time partners of WFM. They were selected by the WFM Advisory Committee to receive funding to sustain important initiatives and programs that align with WFM’s mission to grow the economic security of women and create a brighter future for girls in Montana. These grants will support the survival of STEM programs, advocacy programs, leadership programs, entrepreneurship, and wage-negotiation classes.
Contact Jen Euell at jeneuell@mtcf.org or 406-461-7695 for more information.
Student news
Caylor Cox, of Helena, has been selected to the University of Jamestown's spring 2020 dean's list for maintaining a semester GPA of 3.50 or better.
***
Emma Carlson, of Helena, has received a Fulbright Study Award to the University of Sheffield in the United Kingdom. Carlson is a member of the Class of 2020 at Colorado College.
***
Daniel Michael Lemmon, of Toston, was one of more than 1,100 candidates for graduation at West Kentucky Community and Technical College for the 2020 Spring semester. Lemmon is eligible to receive a certificate in the Computer Aided Drafting & Design Program.
***
Lea B. Hohenlohe, of Helena, has been awarded a $2,500 National Merit Scholarship. Hohenlohe is a graduate of Capital High School.
Helena-area students receive writing awards
Helena area student are the recipients of writing awards given annually by the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, a nonprofit international philanthropic organization dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others. GFWC members have been active in the United States for more than 100 years.
The recognition is for achievement in writing fiction and poetry, with the first place entries submitted in April to the GFWC national competition.
State winners from Capital High School: Jenna Cordes and Kolton Kyler for first and second place, respectively, fiction. Braelyn Germaine and Grayce Wilkins, first and third place, respectively, poetry.
State winners from Central Elementary: Corretta Hague-Hausrath, Arlo Ballew and Salome Linden, all second place winners for their grade level.
State winners from Montana City Schools: Parker Daily and Ben Blanksma, co-authors, third place, fiction.
Both GFWC/Helena club and GFWC/Montana contributed to the awards. The contest will kick off for the 2020-2021 academic year in October. Contact Marsha Baumeister, state writing contest chair, for more information at sagemesa@msn.com.
Carroll honors students for exemplary service
Carroll College presented the Raymond G. Hunthausen Outstanding Collegiate Citizenship Award to three students who represent and serve our community in a variety of ways. The selection committee chooses students who work to improve the lives of others through their own unselfish commitment of time, energy and compassion. This year’s recipients are Hailey James, Taryn Neameyer and Jenna Starke.
James is finishing up her sophomore year at Carroll. A Helena native, Hailey is a "service-oriented" person with a special love and attentiveness to the elderly of our community as she has shown through many hours of volunteer work and leading weekly Carroll student-visits to local nursing homes. Hailey responded almost immediately to the news and restrictions put in place due to Covid19 by creating "Carroll Cares:" a program connecting Carroll students to vulnerable individuals in our Helena community, to run errands and ensure that their needs were being met.
Neameyer from Bismarck, North Dakota, is a graduating senior this year. She has been an active player and leader on the Fighting Saints Women's soccer team as well as a devoted Nursing student and Peer Minister. She has served the community as a Young Life leader, and with Special Olympics, and been actively involved with many campus service initiatives.
Starke, from Helena, is a graduating senior this year who has been a Fighting Saints volleyball player and 4.0 student throughout her tenure at Carroll. Jenna, rooted in her Catholic faith, has not only made a significant, caring impact on her team and classmates, but has served a variety of groups and individuals off campus including; volunteer work with Habitat for Humanity, Rocky Mountain Care Center, as a Big Sister, as a volunteer coach, and as a caregiver to a quadriplegic man.
The award was named for Archbishop Raymond G. Hunthausen because of his exemplary commitment to peace and justice in his personal and professional life and his strong pastoral care for all people.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.