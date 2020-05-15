Helena-area community briefs: Food for seniors, student news, cloth mask donations needed, scholarship deadline nearing

During the month of May, the “Get Out and Grow” campaign will provide many resources and webinars to help folks understand the different types of gardens and plants that can be grown in them. The campaign will help with everything from garden planning and seed selection to watering techniques and soil health.

Those interested in participating can access these resources both at the Department’s website and by following the Montana Department of Agriculture on social media: on Instagram at ‘mt_agriculture’, on Twitter at ‘MTAgriculture’, and on Facebook at ‘Montana Department of Agriculture’.

RHJGF scholarship deadline nearing

The Ray Hunthausen Junior Golf Foundation awards two $1,000 college scholarships to graduating seniors who will be continuing education beyond high school. This scholarship is not based on golf skill. The only criteria for applicants are involvement in golf in some manner: a player, member of a school golf team, participation in a junior golf program, employee in a pro shop, or work on the grounds crew at a golf course.