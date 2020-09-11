Helena-area community briefs: Food for seniors; parenting classes; after-school program; donations for Red Scarf Project

Business Improvement District: One citizen to serve on the Business Improvement District. Applicants must be the owner of property within the BID District or be the owner’s personal representative, agent or guardian. Per Resolution 19766 the BID was created to promote the health, safety, prosperity, security, and general welfare of the inhabitants of the city of Helena and the proposed district.

Board of Adjustment: Two city residents, one to serve as a full board member, and one to serve as an alternate member. The alternate member will be called upon to serve on the commission when any full member is unable to attend a meeting of the commission. Ordinance 1766, amended by Ordinances 2384 and 3097, established the Board of Adjustment to act on variance applications as detailed in Chapter 11-5 of the Helena City Code. Membership to include the following: One a member of the city commission and four citizen members. Citizen Conservation Board: One city resident, to act as a representative from an environmental organization. Term will begin upon appointment with no specific expiration date, per Resolution 20375. The Citizen Conservation Board will support, recommend, report on, and monitor sustainability measures undertaken by the city of Helena.