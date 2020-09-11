Helena-area community briefs: Food for seniors; parenting classes; after-school program; donations for Red Scarf Project

Announcements
Supplemental food available to seniors
Rocky Mountain Development Council, Inc. will have supplemental foods available to qualified Helena and East Helena area senior citizens.
East Helena
Monday, Sept. 21, from 2–3:30 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 50 Prickly Pear Ave.
Helena
Wednesday-Thursday, Sept. 23-24, from 8-10:30 a.m. at Helena Food Share, 1616 Lewis St.
Foods consist of canned fruit, vegetables, meats, juice, cereals, dry milk, evaporated milk, cheese and peanut butter. Persons 60 years and older will be certified to receive the food by categorical income, and residency eligibility.
For further information or questions, call Rocky at 406-447-1680 or Helena Food Share at 406-443-3663, or visit our website at www.rmdc.net.
New parenting classes held at Helena College
Florence Crittenton has announced a series of new parenting classes that are available to all parents in the Helena community. This array of classes provides the necessary education, tips, and tools we all can learn from to raise, healthy, happy, responsible children.
Classes are held at Helena College, University of Montana and our sliding fee scale means they are available to everyone regardless of their ability to pay. Classes are for anyone in any kind of parenting or care-giving role, whether that be a parent, foster parent, grandparent, teacher, daycare provider or caring family member. Class sizes are limited to a maximum of 12 and masks and social distancing are required.
All curriculum is taught by our trained parenting experts in a non-judgmental, supportive environment with the goal being to support each other in finding solutions to the challenges we all face when raising children.
Classes include Love & Logic, a hands-on parenting tips class; Circle of Security looks into attachment and exploring our child’s emotional needs; Nurturing Parenting is specifically designed for parenting struggling with substance use; and Loving Your Baby from the Inside Out a prenatal and birthing preparation class for first time moms.
For more information and to register for a class, visit www.florencecrittenton.org or call Florence Crittenton’s admissions department at 406-442 6950 ext. 307 or email isabelleh@florencecrittenton.org.
Life Covenant Church offers after-school program
As an outreach to the community of Helena, Life Covenant Church, 800 North Hoback St., located a few blocks north of the Helena Middle School, is offering free after-school program for middle school students in sixth through eighth grades on Mondays.
Any middle school students in Helena and the surrounding area who needs a safe place to do homework, play games and participate in monthly workshops are welcomed. The program is from 1:45-6 p.m., followed by youth group from 6-8 p.m.
Light snacks are offered at 1:45 p.m. and dinner is offered at 6 p.m. Anyone with questions regarding this outreach, can contact Jolanda Songer, the EnFuego Middle School Youth Group Director at 406-437-8158.
Virtual educational series geared to seniors
The Area IV Agency on Aging of Rocky Mountain Development Council, Inc. has launched a virtual education series for seniors called PopKnowledge.
PopKnowledge is set to take place on Wednesdays from 1-2 p.m. and is designed to combat the social isolation senior citizens may be experiencing during concerns of COVID-19.
The series will take place of Zoom Conference software and feature educational presentations by Montana residents. For more information about PopKnowledge and the Area IV Agency on Aging, please contact Maria Murphy at mmurphy@rmdc.netor call 406-457-7376.
Red Cross seeks blood donations
The American Red Cross has a continued need for donors to ensure blood is on the shelves for hospital patients.
Donation appointments can be made for the coming days and weeks by downloading the free Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Helena
- Sept. 16: 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Capitol Building, Capitol Building, 1301 E. 6th St.
- Sept. 17: noon-5:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1610 E. 6th Ave.
- Sept. 18: 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., St Peter's Health, 2475 Broadway
- Sept. 23: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Opportunity Bank, 1400 Prospect
Donations needed for Red Scarf Project
The Department of Public Health and Human Services and Reach Higher Montana are partnering on the annual Red Scarf Project to support Montana’s youth in foster care in their efforts to attain postsecondary education.
This fall, Reach Higher Montana will be working with the Montana Chafee Foster Care Independence Program of DPHHS to collect and deliver homemade red scarves to include in care packages for youth in foster care during the holiday season.
The scarves will be included in care packages along with other personal care items for all Montana youth currently or previously in foster care who are now pursuing their postsecondary education and receiving Educational Training Voucher funds.
Those interested in participating are encouraged to send homemade red scarves no later than Oct. 23, 2020 to Reach Higher, 40 W. 6th Ave, Helena, MT 59601.
The scarves should be roughly 60-inches long and between 5 and 8 inches wide. They should be gender neutral and tie with ease. The scarves may include other colors, but should be primarily red. It is also encouraged to include a special note or tag, for example “Made with Care for You”, or something similar.
If you have any questions or would like more information, contact Tessa Littlefield, Programs Coordinator at Reach Higher Montana at 406-422-1275 ext. 802.
The City of Helena has board openings
ADA Compliance Committee: One city resident, representing a medical field. One city resident, representing the disabled community. The ADA Compliance Committee will act as an advisory committee to assist in determination of reasonable accommodations. The committee may review requests for reconsideration of complaints forwarded by the ADA coordinator, may make determinations as to the validity of complaints, and my provide descriptions of the resolution of those grievances that have been appealed. The committee may recommend priorities for making structural changes to public facilities, offer suggestions on how to achieve program accessibility, and review and make recommendations on employment practices and accommodations for compliance.
Business Improvement District: One citizen to serve on the Business Improvement District. Applicants must be the owner of property within the BID District or be the owner’s personal representative, agent or guardian. Per Resolution 19766 the BID was created to promote the health, safety, prosperity, security, and general welfare of the inhabitants of the city of Helena and the proposed district.
Board of Adjustment: Two city residents, one to serve as a full board member, and one to serve as an alternate member. The alternate member will be called upon to serve on the commission when any full member is unable to attend a meeting of the commission. Ordinance 1766, amended by Ordinances 2384 and 3097, established the Board of Adjustment to act on variance applications as detailed in Chapter 11-5 of the Helena City Code. Membership to include the following: One a member of the city commission and four citizen members. Citizen Conservation Board: One city resident, to act as a representative from an environmental organization. Term will begin upon appointment with no specific expiration date, per Resolution 20375. The Citizen Conservation Board will support, recommend, report on, and monitor sustainability measures undertaken by the city of Helena.
Lewis And Clark County Heritage Preservation Tourism Development Council: One city resident, to serve as an at-large member representing the city of Helena. The Memorandum of Understanding and By-Laws of the Lewis and Clark County Heritage Preservation and Tourism Development Council were adopted by the Helena City Commission and the Lewis and Clark County Commissioners, March 2012. The Council shall consist of seven members who have a demonstrated interest in protecting or promoting the heritage resources of the city and/or the county.
City Zoning Commission: One city resident to serve as an alternate board member. This member will be called upon to serve on the Commission when any full member is unable to attend a meeting of the commission. The City Zoning Commission was re-established by the Helena City Commission on June 4, 2001. The Zoning Commission shall have five members and one alternate, all of whom must be residents of the city of Helena. Terms are three-years.
Those individuals who have previously applied for any of the listed board vacancies are encouraged to reapply.
Applications are available at: www.helenamt.gov/government/departments/city-commission/city-boards-committees.
Unless otherwise stated, you must be a City resident in order to participate on a City of Helena board or committee. You may view a map of the City limits at the following link: www.lccountymt.gov/fileadmin/user_upload/GIS/CompPlanMaps/PDF/Getting-Around/CityofHelena2020StreetsandTrails36x48NOINDEX.pdf
Request the application by email to dmclayborn@helenamt.gov or by calling 447-8409 and can be submitted electronically or mailed to the City Clerk’s Office, 316 N. Park Avenue, Room 323, Helena, MT 59623. The deadline for all board applications is 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.
Student news
Students explore health careers during camp
High school juniors and seniors from across Montana participated in the Billings MedStart Camp, July 26-30.
This five-day camp encourages students to pursue their interest in a variety of healthcare careers, learn about college life, and realize they can pursue higher education.
Morgan Gregg of Helena was one of 25 campers who attended. The Eastern Montana Area Health Education Center and RiverStone Health hosted the Billings MedStart program.
