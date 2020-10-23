Helena-area community briefs: Flu shot clinics, hospital hosts forum, supplemental food for seniors; Bridges Buffet programs virtual

St. Peter’s to host virtual community forum

Join St. Peter’s Health CEO Wade Johnson and other organization leaders on Tuesday, Oct. 27, noon for a virtual community forum. Join the virtual forum to learn how St. Peter’s Health has cared for and continues to care for our community during the COVID-19 pandemic, along with information on new locations, providers and service lines.

Learn more and join the forum at sphealth.org/virtualforum.

Flu shots available for veterans

Fort Harrison/Helena VA Medical Center, 3675 Veterans Drive, is offering flu shots every Monday and Wednesday from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at outside of the emergency room entrance. No appointment is necessary.

St. Peter’s to host flu shot clinic

St. Peter’s Health will hold a flu clinic for the public on Saturday, Oct. 24, at the local health system’s medical clinic located at 2550 Broadway St.

The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and all ages are welcome. High dose flu shots will be available for those 65 and older.