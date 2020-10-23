Helena-area community briefs: Flu shot clinics, hospital hosts forum, supplemental food for seniors; Bridges Buffet programs virtual

St. Peter’s to host virtual community forum
Join St. Peter’s Health CEO Wade Johnson and other organization leaders on Tuesday, Oct. 27, noon for a virtual community forum. Join the virtual forum to learn how St. Peter’s Health has cared for and continues to care for our community during the COVID-19 pandemic, along with information on new locations, providers and service lines.
Learn more and join the forum at sphealth.org/virtualforum.
Flu shots available for veterans
Fort Harrison/Helena VA Medical Center, 3675 Veterans Drive, is offering flu shots every Monday and Wednesday from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at outside of the emergency room entrance. No appointment is necessary.
St. Peter’s to host flu shot clinic
St. Peter’s Health will hold a flu clinic for the public on Saturday, Oct. 24, at the local health system’s medical clinic located at 2550 Broadway St.
The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and all ages are welcome. High dose flu shots will be available for those 65 and older.
The clinic will be held as a drive-up clinic. Each shot will be $20 and cash or check will be accepted. Community members will be required to wear a mask and adhere to all other safety precautions in place due to COVID-19.
Bridges Buffet offers virtual programs
Helena Community Connections, life enrichment for those over 50, is only providing virtual programs in the coronavirus era. In the month of October, HCC’s Bridges Buffet program is referring anyone who is interested to a potluck of resources and information via www.AARP.org. Topics include relationships, jobs after retirement, financial strategies, safe driving and aging and health information.
Visit www.Bridgeshcc.org for greater detail about all of the programs provided by Helena Community Connections. If you have questions about HCC, want to volunteer or might consider presenting program, please complete the contact us form on the HCC website.
HMS teacher selected for award
The Montana Association for Career and Technical Education has announced that Greg Cejka, industrial arts teacher at Helena Middle School has been selected for the 2020 Montana Career and Technical Education Carl Perkins Community Service Award.
Before teaching at the Helena Middle School, Cejka taught at Helena High in the welding program and started a Fab Lab on the tribal lands at the high school in Togiak, Alaska. The Fab Lab gave the students an opportunity to learn 3D printing, laser cutting and engraving. He has also served as a SkillsUSA adviser and an adviser of the AWS Club.
The Community Service Award is presented to ACTE members who have used CTE to make a significant impact on a community/humanitarian cause through leadership in programs and activities that promote community involvement. This award was named in honor of the late Congressman Perkins and is designed to recognize individuals who have demonstrated the same humanitarian concerns exemplified by Congressman Perkins.
Supplemental food available to seniors
Rocky Mountain Development Council, Inc. will have supplemental foods available to qualified Helena and East Helena area senior citizens.
East Helena
Monday, Nov. 2, from 2-3:30 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 50 Prickly Pear Ave.
Helena
Wednesday-Thursday, Nov. 4-5, from 8-10:30 a.m. at Helena Food Share, 1616 Lewis St.
Foods consist of canned fruit, vegetables, meats, juice, cereals, dry milk, evaporated milk, cheese and peanut butter. Persons 60 years and older will be certified to receive the food by categorical income, and residency eligibility.
For further information or questions, call Rocky at 406-447-1680 or Helena Food Share at 406-443-3663, or visit our website at www.rmdc.net.
Red Cross seeks blood donations
The American Red Cross is urging healthy donors of all blood types to give blood to ensure a strong blood supply for patients as the U.S. braces for flu season while in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
There is no waiting period to give blood or platelets after receiving a flu shot as long as the donor is symptom-free and fever-free. There is no risk of transmitting the influenza virus after receiving a flu vaccination.
Donation appointments can be made for the coming days and weeks by downloading the free Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
In thanks for making time to donate, the Red Cross will send those who come to give Oct. 15-Nov. 11 a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane. Plus, those who come to give in October are automatically entered for a chance to win a $1,000 Amazon.com Gift Card. Five lucky people will win.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Helena
Oct. 28: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Department of Transportation, 2701 Prospect Ave.
Oct. 28: 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Department of Natural Resources, 1539 11th Ave.
Oct. 29: noon- 5:30 p.m., Helena ATA Martial Arts, 3320 Dredge Drive, Ste. B
