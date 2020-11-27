Helena-area community briefs: Festival of Trees upcoming; GivingTuesday opportunities; Talking Saints compete

Announcements
'Solutions for Snowbirds' is topic of Bridges Buffet program
Helena Community Connections, life enrichment for those over 50, is only providing virtual programs in the coronavirus era.
In the month of November, HCC’s Bridges Buffet program is offering a home-grown presentation called “Solutions for Snowbirds.” Helena resident, Steve Tichenor, gives tips on how to prepare your home for being vacant in winter. Tichenor owns a fledging Helena business called Snowbird Solutions.
Visit the Virtual Events tab at www.Bridgeshcc.org to see the video. If you have questions about HCC, want to volunteer when the coronavirus is a thing of the past, or might consider presenting a program, please complete the contact us form on the HCC website.
Sewing Palace holding fundraiser
The Sewing Palace is holding a fundraiser for the community, the Friendship Center, Helena Food Share and General Federation of Women’s Club are the organizations beneficiaries of the fundraiser. Donate $20 and enter for a chance to win a handmade holiday table runner￼￼. ￼ All money donated goes back to the community. ￼￼Visit http://www.thesewingpalacebernina.com/shop/c/p/Community-Fundraiser-x53552851.htm.
Helena College Foundation Board matching donations
The Helena College Foundation Board is matching all donations this GivingTuesday, Dec. 1, up to $13,000 for the Helena College University of Montana Access Scholarships. With this match from the foundation combined with the state match for the Access Scholarships, dollars will go four times as far this GivingTuesday. GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world.
In April 2019, the 66th Montana Legislature approved $2 million for state need-based student aid that, when matched one-to-one by private donations, will provide a total of $4 million in financial aid for students across the Montana University System. Helena College students are eligible to receive $120,000 in scholarships though this program, provided that the Helena College Foundation raises $60,000 in philanthropic gifts directed to this initiative by January 2021.
Donations to the Montana Access Scholarships on GivingTuesday can be made online at HelenaCollegeFoundation.org.
YWCA to hold online fundraising on GivingTuesday
YWCA Helena Celebrates GivingTuesday with an online fundraising campaign, joining millions around the world participating in the global generosity movement.
YWCA Helena will join other nonprofit organizations this Dec. 1 by participating in GivingTuesday. YWCA will inspire generosity by sharing all the ways that a generous gift to YWCA Helena can make an impact in the lives of women and children in our community.
GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world.
Those who are interested learning more about the work of YWCA Helena can visit www.ywcahelena.org.
Church hosts donation event
First Presbyterian Church Helena congregants hosted a drive-thru event on Nov. 1 to contribute items for the Good Samaritan Ministries’ Placer Pantry.
A variety of personal care, cleaning, laundry items and cash donations were collected and taken to The Pantry for distribution to those in need. Committee members on hand were Pastor Scott Wipperman, Chair Kathy Chambers, Rose Leavitt and Karen Witte.
Through Dec. 25, 2020, FPCH will collect cash donations for Helena Food Share. Donations made during the month of November will receive a match from Town Pump. Visit https://helenafoodshare.org/fund-drive/first-presbyterian-church/ to participate. The website offers donations in amounts to fit every budget and donors can designate funds to Holiday Meals or Kid Packs.
Intermountain Festival of Trees event upcoming
Intermountain, a nonprofit organization that has been providing hope and healing to youth and families in need of improved mental and behavior health for over 110 years is holding its annual Festival of Trees fundraising event Dec. 2-6 at the Helena Civic Center.
The Festival may look a little different this year, but there is still plenty of ways for the public to participate both in-person and virtually
Family fun passport & community hosted festival trees
Print out the family fun passport and visit 8 businesses around town hosting large festival trees. Collect a passport stamp at each stop through Dec. 6 to be eligible to win fun prize packages. The community trees are available to purchase via mobile bidding now through Dec 5. Link on our website.
Community Host Locations: 1889 Coffee House, The Base Camp, Firetower Coffee, Staggering Ox, Starbucks on Prospect, 3 Valley Bank Locations: downtown, North Montana Avenue, East Helena.
The purpose of the community trees and passport program is to give the community a fun and safe alternative while we are not able to host our typical funland experience, and also to encourage the visiting of local businesses.
Small group viewing & family fun days
Several 1.5-hour windows of time from Wednesday, Dec. 2-Sunday, Dec. 6, for the public to view the Festival Trees in the ballroom, the silent auction trees and wreaths and the silent auction items, take pictures in our winter wonderland photo area. Free craft kit and cookie decorating kits to-go for all kids in attendance. Advance ticket purchase required online. $10 per person. Masks will be required for all over age 4.
We will be allowing no more than 50 people to attend each viewing window and masks will be required. There will be plenty of room to adhere to social distancing guidelines and all bidding will be done on the guests’ mobile devices, eliminating the exchange of money and the sharing of pens, bid sheets, etc. The winning bidders of silent auction items will be guided through a drive-through pick up process. Tickets on sale now.
Other tickets available:
Evening in the Trees
On Thursday, Dec. 3, an elegant evening of live music and hors d’oeuvres while strolling through the Festival Ballroom $25 per person. Advance ticket purchase required.
Virtual Starlight Gala
On Saturday, Dec. 5, special virtual evening program and exciting live auction of the festival trees. Option to purchase catered meals to go during the registration process.
For all information and to purchase tickets, visit intermountain.org/fot.
Talking Saints make the most of virtual tournaments
The Carroll College Talking Saints won 26 awards and finished second in sweepstakes at the Linfield College Tournament, Nov. 20-22, held virtually in McMinnville, Oregon. Fifteen of the 16 team members won awards at the first of two regional championship tournaments.
The team was led by first-year student Josie Howlett of Bigfork, Montana, who won both novice extemporaneous speaking and junior British Parliamentary debate, with her partner, Elaina “Elly” Goulet of East Wenatchee, Washington. Howlett also placed third in impromptu speaking.
The team advanced nine team members to the finals of extemporaneous and impromptu speaking, including sophomore Vinny Gallardo of Butte who won junior impromptu and senior Teigen Tremper of Whitefish who was third in open impromptu. Gallardo and partner sophomore Roisin O’Neill of Lake Oswego, Oregon, placed third in open debate. O’Neill was a finalist in extemp.
Carroll dominated BP debate, taking the top three places in Open Debate, while placing first and third in Junior Debate, while winning 10 speaker awards. Ally Haegele of Helena was top speaker in junior debate, and placed third in debate with her partner Matt Glimm of Kalispell.
Senior Josh Mansfield from Pocatello, Idaho, and Hellie Badaruddin, a sophomore from Missoula, won open debate, and also tied for top speaker in the tournament.
Also winning debate awards were first-years Sarah Osmon of Terrebonne, Oregon, Finlay Bates of Forest Grove, Oregon, and Elissa Mazkour of Beirut, Lebanon. Senior David Lange of Ferndale, Washington, and junior Eleanor Ferrone of Hastings, Nebraska, finished second in open debate and both won speaker awards.
Flu shots available at Osco, Safeway pharmacies
Albertsons/Osco Pharmacy at 3151 N. Montana Ave., and Safeway Pharmacy at 611 N. Montana Ave., are now providing immunizations for patients 3 years and older. The pharmacies have many vaccines in stock, including tetanus with whooping cough, hepatitis A and B, hpv (Gardasil), measles/mumps/rubella, pneumonia (Prevnar and Pneumovax), shingles (Shingrix), and flu shots (including the high dose flu shot for 65 and older).
The pharmacies are able to electronically bill most insurances at the time of vaccination, and many vaccines have no co-pay for patients. All patients receiving a vaccine will also be given a 10% off coupon for groceries, on up to a $200 purchase at Albertsons or Safeway. Call 449-2295 for questions or to schedule vaccination clinics for businesses or large groups.
Student news
John Goodwin has been recognized by the Royal Conservatory of Music as attaining First Class Honors achievement for his piano performance and adjudication before the conservatory.
The Royal Conservatory of Music originating from Toronto, Canada, is one of the largest and most respected music institutions in the world. The Royal Conservatory of Music provides recognized standard of musical achievement through individual student assessment and performance from preparatory to advanced levels
Goodwin is a sophomore at Capital High School.
