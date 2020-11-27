Helena-area community briefs: Festival of Trees upcoming; GivingTuesday opportunities; Talking Saints compete

The Helena College Foundation Board is matching all donations this GivingTuesday, Dec. 1, up to $13,000 for the Helena College University of Montana Access Scholarships. With this match from the foundation combined with the state match for the Access Scholarships, dollars will go four times as far this GivingTuesday. GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world.

In April 2019, the 66th Montana Legislature approved $2 million for state need-based student aid that, when matched one-to-one by private donations, will provide a total of $4 million in financial aid for students across the Montana University System. Helena College students are eligible to receive $120,000 in scholarships though this program, provided that the Helena College Foundation raises $60,000 in philanthropic gifts directed to this initiative by January 2021.

Donations to the Montana Access Scholarships on GivingTuesday can be made online at HelenaCollegeFoundation.org.

YWCA to hold online fundraising on GivingTuesday

YWCA Helena Celebrates GivingTuesday with an online fundraising campaign, joining millions around the world participating in the global generosity movement.