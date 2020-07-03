Helena-area community briefs: Extra food for seniors; Miss Montana pageant on tap; student news

Student news

Jen Krug, of Helena, was named to the 2020 spring semester dean's list at Pensacola Christian College in Pensacola, Florida. This was a result of earning a semester grade point average of 3.0 or higher.

***

Kendra Danielson, of Helena, was named to the spring 2020 dean's list at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas. To be eligible, a student must be carrying 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point average and no incompletes. Danielson is a senior criminal justice major.

Local students named as MSU 2020 Provost scholars

Two Helena High School graduates have been named 2020 Montana State University Provost scholars, one of MSU’s most prestigious scholarships.

The MSU Provost Scholarship awards are based on scholastic achievement, demonstrated leadership and exemplary public service, similar to the MSU Presidential Scholarship. Recipients of the Provost Scholarship also receive an annual stipend plus a tuition waiver. The scholarship is for four years if the students maintain a superior academic standing at MSU.