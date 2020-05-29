Helena-area community briefs: Electronics recycling, garage sale safety, coloring contest

Announcements
Electronics recycling collections resume
406 Recycling's monthly electronics recycling collection event will resume Friday, May 29, at the Good Samaritan Thrift Store located at 3067 N. Montana. A voluntary $10 donation to Good Samaritan is encouraged. Most items including personal electronics, office equipment and entertainment systems, including accessories, are accepted for free at the event. Charges apply for some older style monitors and TVs, non-working microwaves, televisions larger than 36 inches, and data-destruction receipts.
Measures will be in place to ensure social distancing for 406 Recycling staff and event participants. Businesses with large amounts of material, more than would fill a shopping cart, are encouraged to call ahead at (406) 449-6008. 406 Recycling's household collection special will also continue for the month of June (Visit http://406recycling.com/blog/ for details).
Charges apply for the older style, heavy Cathode Ray Tube (CRT) televisions ($1/inch), large rear-projection televisions ($15/unit) and LCD screens over 36 inches ($15/unit). Microwaves are also accepted for $10 but should have glass trays removed ahead of time. 406 Recycling will also accept hard drives, backup and VHS tapes, computer disks, thumb drives, and other electronic mediums for data destruction -- charges apply for more than ten units or for data-destruction certificates.
More details are available at 406Recycling.com or (406) 449-6008.
Keep COVID from attending your garage or estate sale
If you’re at a higher risk of serious illness from COVID-19 – you’re over age 65 or have a serious underlying health condition, like heart or lung disease or diabetes – then you might want to consider postponing your garage, yard, or estate sale until the pandemic has waned.
If you do plan to go ahead with your sale, here are some precautions you can take to reduce risk:
• Assess the health of everyone who will work with you at the sale. Instruct them to stay home if they have any disease symptoms. If they show up and have symptoms of COVID-19, postpone the sale.
• Put up signs notifying customers of your safety requirements.
• Provide for physical distancing. Keep customers and sellers at least 6 feet apart, including when they line up to pay. Some ways to accomplish this are to spread tables out to maximize space, provide separation between the cashier and customers, and use chalk or tape to identify 6-foot separation at the cashier’s table.
• Discourage people from handling items to prevent potential virus transmission. Put price tags where people can easily see them without having to pick up an item.
• Encourage the use of cloth face masks that fully cover the mouth and nose. People can spread COVID-19 even if they don’t feel sick. A cloth mask helps contain droplets we produce when we speak, cough, sneeze, or sing. Just remember, a mask doesn’t replace the need to have social distancing and good personal hygiene.
• Provide tissues and no-touch garbage cans throughout the sale venue.
• Place hand sanitizers with at least 60% alcohol in several locations to encourage hand hygiene, especially after handling money.
• Clean all surfaces touched by customers at least every couple of hours, depending on how many shoppers you have.
If you have questions, call Lewis and Clark Public Health at 457-8900.
Child Care Connections' first annual coloring contest
Child Care Connections' coloring contest is wrapping up. Five finalists from the Bozeman and Helena area will be chosen, and you can vote for your favorite online. Voting starts June 8 and closes June 12. Parents and art lovers alike can take part in a blind auction starting June 8 as well. Auction items have been generously donated by local businesses. Keep an eye on Child Care Connections’ website (cccmontana.org) and social media for links and details.
Student news
Helena High School seniors Elizabeth "Ellie" Bryce and Hannah Simonson were awarded the Al and Dorothy Feller Teaching Scholarship.
Al and Dorothy Feller valued education and inspired a passion for learning in their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Early in their lives, Al was a teacher, coach and principal. Dorothy was a teacher and choir director. It was teaching that brought them together. Their four children graduated from Helena High School in 1962, 1963, 1965, and 1968. They continued their education by earning college degrees.
In Al and Dorothy’s honor and memory, this $1,000 scholarship, for freshman year only, is awarded to a Helena High School graduate who is continuing his or her education to become a teacher. The Feller family wishes all who receive this scholarship a successful and rewarding career.
***
Allie Hicks of Helena has been named to the Dickinson State University President's List for the spring 2020 semester.
At the end of each regular semester, Dickinson State University recognizes those students named to the President's List. Eligible students must be enrolled full-time and have a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.9 or higher.
