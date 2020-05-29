Helena-area community briefs: Electronics recycling, garage sale safety, coloring contest

More details are available at 406Recycling.com or (406) 449-6008.

Keep COVID from attending your garage or estate sale

If you’re at a higher risk of serious illness from COVID-19 – you’re over age 65 or have a serious underlying health condition, like heart or lung disease or diabetes – then you might want to consider postponing your garage, yard, or estate sale until the pandemic has waned.

If you do plan to go ahead with your sale, here are some precautions you can take to reduce risk:

• Assess the health of everyone who will work with you at the sale. Instruct them to stay home if they have any disease symptoms. If they show up and have symptoms of COVID-19, postpone the sale.

• Put up signs notifying customers of your safety requirements.

• Provide for physical distancing. Keep customers and sellers at least 6 feet apart, including when they line up to pay. Some ways to accomplish this are to spread tables out to maximize space, provide separation between the cashier and customers, and use chalk or tape to identify 6-foot separation at the cashier’s table.