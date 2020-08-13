Helena-area community briefs: COVID testing, retirement, virtual fundraiser and area births

Announcements
Sites in Helena provide convenient, free COVID-19 testing
Increased testing demand has spurred an expansion of COVID-19 testing sites in Helena for people experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and people who are part of a public-health directed contact tracing effort. Health experts agree that testing and quarantining of people experiencing symptoms or people who have had close contact with someone who has COVID-19 is one of the most effective ways to slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives.
PureView has officially opened their testing site for people experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and/or people who are part of a public health department contact tracing investigation. The testing at PureView is not part of the organization's prior COVID-19 effort, which focused on testing people who were not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and had no known contact with someone with COVID-19.
St. Peter's Health has been providing drive-up COVID-19 testing since mid-March when COVID-19 was known to have arrived in the Helena area. According to St. Peter's Health Medical Group President Dr. Todd Wampler, "testing is one of the most powerful weapons we have against COVID-19. We encourage anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to get tested, and importantly, stay home unless seeking testing or medical care."
MLEA instructor to retire after 30 years of public service
On Friday, Montana’s law enforcement community will experience a changing of the guard when long-time Montana Department of Justice (DOJ) employee Jeff Douglass retires after 30 years of public service.
Jeff began his DOJ career in 1990 as a Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) trooper in Shelby. After eight years of service there, Jeff transferred to his hometown of Helena. Two years later, his career as a trooper was cut short when he medically retired from MHP following an injury. .
Jeff, 68, credits a willingness to serve where needed and a life-long commitment to physical fitness as the cornerstones of his lengthy DOJ career. Soon after he began inviting students to work out with him twice a week, Jeff added another responsibility to his official duties at the Academy, which trains Montana’s state, county, city, and tribal officers, bringing the Montana Physical Abilities Test to Montana.
The MPAT is a hybrid physical ability/job physical abilities assessment process designed to evaluate law enforcement officer candidates on essential physical capacities required to satisfactorily perform job duties that are simulated or performed in the training environment. Successful MPAT completion is a pre-requisite to attending the Academy’s Law Enforcement Officer Basic Course.
IAFF firefighters launch virtual fundraiser for Muscular Dystrophy Association
As the COVID pandemic affects communities across the United States, it has also impacted in-person fundraising for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). For 66 years, the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) has collected critical funds in the community – one dollar at a time – as part of the Fill the Boot program. But this year, due to social distancing, that’s not possible.
This summer, the HELENA Fill the Boot will be conducted virtually at: https://filltheboot.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.participant&participantID=4595 or by texting ‘BOOT’ to 24325
Donations collected by Professional Fire Fighters Association Local 448 help meet the urgent need for MDA’s Frontline COVID-19 Emergency Fund to continue services for people living in our community with neuromuscular diseases across the country.
Area births
August 3, 2020
St. Peter's Health, Helena
Boy: Justin Jason Sides Burbaugh
Parents: Layla Burbaugh and Justin Sides
Weight: 7 pounds 1 ounce.
Grandparents: Kerry White, Kim Longmire, Ron Reinhardt and Cheri Peters
August 4, 2020
St. Peter's Health, Helena
Boy: Cade Charles Wilson
Parents: Kristy Wilson (George) and Chuck Wilson
Weight: 7 pounds 5 ounces.
Grandparents: Charles and Jan George of Frenchtown and Mark and Teresa Wilson of Ozark, MO
