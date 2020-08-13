Helena-area community briefs: COVID testing, retirement, virtual fundraiser and area births

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Announcements

Sites in Helena provide convenient, free COVID-19 testing

Increased testing demand has spurred an expansion of COVID-19 testing sites in Helena for people experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and people who are part of a public-health directed contact tracing effort. Health experts agree that testing and quarantining of people experiencing symptoms or people who have had close contact with someone who has COVID-19 is one of the most effective ways to slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives.

PureView has officially opened their testing site for people experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and/or people who are part of a public health department contact tracing investigation. The testing at PureView is not part of the organization's prior COVID-19 effort, which focused on testing people who were not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and had no known contact with someone with COVID-19.

St. Peter's Health has been providing drive-up COVID-19 testing since mid-March when COVID-19 was known to have arrived in the Helena area. According to St. Peter's Health Medical Group President Dr. Todd Wampler, "testing is one of the most powerful weapons we have against COVID-19. We encourage anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to get tested, and importantly, stay home unless seeking testing or medical care."