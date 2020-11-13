Helena-area community briefs: Christmas Giving Tree donations; Elks donate to 4-H project; Gifts With A Lift program; blood donation opportunities

Donations sought for Christmas Giving Tree
For nearly 20 years the Good Samaritan Ministries and the Cathedral of St. Helena have teamed together to provide Christmas cheer to more than 350 children in the Helena area.
Help us bring the miracle of Christmas to children infant to age 15. Sometimes parents and guardians in the Helena community find themselves in situations that affect their finances. We welcome anyone who could use assistance to make their Christmas a little more joyous.
Community members can help by purchasing new toys, clothing, gift certificates, bedding, and other age appropriate gifts. Gifts especially needed for 12-15 year-old boys and girls.
The following businesses have collection boxes in their businesses. You can place any donations in the boxes until Thursday Dec. 10.
- Lasso The Moon
- Vanilla Bean
- Planet Gyro
- Capital City Health
- Leslie’s Hallmark (both locations)
- Shellie’s Country Café
- Firetower Coffee House
Visit Facebook.com/christmasgivingtree.csh to learn more.
For more information, call Kathy Surbrugg at 406-442-5825.
Registration open for Christmas Giving Tree
If you could use a little extra assistance for gifs for your children up to 15 years, come by the Good Samaritan Thrift Store, 3067 N. Montana Ave., Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Dec. 15 to register. Parents or guardians requesting assistance must bring a photo ID and Social Security cards for the entire household.
No appointment necessary.
Distribution of gifts will begin on Saturday, Dec. 19, in the basement of the Cathedral (Brondel Center) 530 N. Ewing.
Good Samaritan Ministries and the Cathedral of St. Helena sponsor this event.
Amazon releases Helena author's book
For the past 10 years, with the help of his sons Noah and Jordan, Steve Bostrom of Helena has been emailing Advent readings to a group of 900. Steve collected readings and wrote. Noah paired his photos with the readings. Daily, Jordan sent them by MailChimp.
Now, a new page. On Oct. 30, Amazon went “live” with Steve’s first book: "Holding Our Breath – 25 Readings for Advent, Volume 1." Noah has included 27 of his photos. Steve has enriched some readings with his comments. Many comments have come from his columns in the Independent Record.
From the description: "Advent is a threshold. In an impersonal world, these Advent readings from across the centuries invite us personally to breathe in the impact of Jesus’ coming. Holding Our Breath is a soulful treasure: a collection of unique poetry, unknown carols, helpful etymologies and pastoral insights pointing us to The Treasure, God-in-flesh, baby Jesus. And more, the photos accompanying each reading enhance the words and draw us on. Reader, this book will help you make room to join in the wonderment. The humble Creator of the Universe has come to folks like us. Don’t let another Christmas pass without a copy of this valuable volume."
Steve is ordained by the Presbyterian Church in America. To contact him, email: stevebostrom@gmail.com.
Elks donate $500 for 4-H project
The Lewis and Clark County 4-H Ambassadors True Leaders in Equity Institute team received $500 from the Helena Elks Lodge for their youth project.
The TLIE team plans to use this money to provide 500 backpack care packages to youth who are removed from their homes and placed into foster care.
TLIE team leader Megan Goroski said many of the youth who go into foster care do not have anything of their own.
With this project, the ambassadors plan to fill each backpack with: toiletries, including hairbrushes, ponies, toothbrushes, toothpaste and floss; a blanket, small stuffed animal, book, toy or game; journal or coloring book, pencils, pens, markers. These backpacks will be given to Lewis and Clark County youth first and then distributed to youth in need throughout Montana.
If you are interested in helping with this project or would like to donate, contact Cade Duran at 406-459-5298 or Catherine McNeil at 406-439-8570.
Donations sought for Gifts With A Lift program
The Department of Public Health and Human Services announced that donation boxes have been set up at various locations across the state to receive holiday gifts to benefit Montana State Hospital patients.
The effort is part of the annual Gifts With A Lift program that has played an instrumental role in spreading holiday cheer to patients for the past 68 years. The program ensures that all state hospital patients have a gift this holiday season.
Ideas for gift suggestions include, but are not limited to the following: Pocket games/books, socks, T-shirts/sweatshirts, cards, winter hats/adult winter gloves, magazines, fanny packs, phone cards, jackets, craft kits, batteries, slippers, blankets/ throws, headphones, handheld AM/FM radios, postage stamps and stationery. MSH is especially in need of winter coats for men and women in sizes M-3X.
Individuals or service organizations interested in "adopting" a patient are encouraged to contact George Sich at 406-693-7086.
Gifts mailed to the hospital should not be wrapped; however, donations of wrapping paper and gift boxes are welcome. Include a name and address in the package and a return receipt so arrival of gifts may be acknowledged.
Gifts or cash donations can be mailed to Gifts With A Lift, c/o George Sich, P.O. Box 300, Montana State Hospital, Warm Springs, MT 59756. In order to arrive in time for the holidays, gifts should be dropped off or mailed by Dec. 15. Make checks payable to: Gifts With A Lift.
Gifts can also be dropped off at any of the following locations:
- NAMI-MT, 1331 Helena Ave.
- Addictive and Mental Disorders Division-DPHHS, 100 N. Park Ave., Ste. 300
- Center for Mental Health 900 N. Jackson
Talking Saints take part in virtual tournaments
The newest Carroll College Talking Saints won four awards at the Pacific University’s virtual tournament on Oct. 24, hosted online from Forest Grove, Oregon. Meanwhile, in virtual London, three Carroll teams took on the world’s best.
At Pacific, Carroll entered only its first-year students, and they won four awards. Matt Glimm, a biology major from Kalispell, won novice extemporaneous speaking and placed fourth in impromptu. Elaina Goulet, a biology major from East Wenatchee, Washington, placed 3rd in novice impromptu. Finlay Bates, a pre-law major from Forest Grove, Oregon, placed 5th in novice extemp.
Bates and Goulet had never competed in speech and debate prior to college.
While the new students competed at Pacific, three Carroll teams entered one of the world’s most competitive tournaments, hosted by Oxford, Cambridge and Durham in London, England. More than 200 teams from around the world competed.
After opening with a win in round one and solid showings in the next round, Carroll was power-matched against the best in the world – and, on this weekend, Cambridge and Yale prevailed.
Debating abroad also means adjusting to time zones. London is seven hours later than Helena, so competition began at 1 a.m. Saturday morning Carroll time and continued past noon.
The Talking Saints are adapting to the COVID year by taking advantage of virtual tournaments, that meant they could compete against the world’s best without a plane flight.
Red Cross seeks blood donations
The American Red Cross is urging healthy donors of all blood types to give blood to ensure a strong blood supply for patients as the U.S. braces for flu season while in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Donation appointments can be made for the coming days and weeks by downloading the free Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
The Red Cross will send those who come to give Oct. 15-Nov. 11 a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane. Plus, those who come to give in October are automatically entered for a chance to win a $1,000 Amazon.com Gift Card.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Helena
Nov. 16: 1:30-6 p.m., Heuiser Physical Therapy, 3180 Dredge Drive, Ste. F
Nov. 18: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Helena Donor Center, 3150 N. Montana Ave., Ste. B
Nov. 18: 12:30-6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1610 E. 6th Ave.
Nov. 19: 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Helena Donor Center, 3150 N. Montana, Suite B
Nov. 24: 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Mazurek Justice Bldg., 215 N. Sanders
Nov. 25: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Helena Donor Center, 3150 N. Montana, Suite B
Fort Harrison
Nov. 19: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., HARFC/JFHQ, HAFRC/JFHQ, 1956 Mt. Majo St.
