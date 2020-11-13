Helena-area community briefs: Christmas Giving Tree donations; Elks donate to 4-H project; Gifts With A Lift program; blood donation opportunities

If you could use a little extra assistance for gifs for your children up to 15 years, come by the Good Samaritan Thrift Store, 3067 N. Montana Ave., Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Dec. 15 to register. Parents or guardians requesting assistance must bring a photo ID and Social Security cards for the entire household.

No appointment necessary.

Distribution of gifts will begin on Saturday, Dec. 19, in the basement of the Cathedral (Brondel Center) 530 N. Ewing.

Good Samaritan Ministries and the Cathedral of St. Helena sponsor this event.

Amazon releases Helena author's book

For the past 10 years, with the help of his sons Noah and Jordan, Steve Bostrom of Helena has been emailing Advent readings to a group of 900. Steve collected readings and wrote. Noah paired his photos with the readings. Daily, Jordan sent them by MailChimp.

Now, a new page. On Oct. 30, Amazon went “live” with Steve’s first book: "Holding Our Breath – 25 Readings for Advent, Volume 1." Noah has included 27 of his photos. Steve has enriched some readings with his comments. Many comments have come from his columns in the Independent Record.