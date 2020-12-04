Helena-area community briefs: Christmas Giving Tree donations and registration open; Shodair announces contest winners

The following businesses have collection boxes in their businesses. You can place any donations in the boxes until Thursday Dec. 10.

Lasso The Moon

Vanilla Bean

Planet Gyro

Capital City Health

Leslie’s Hallmark (both locations)

Shellie’s Country Café

Firetower Coffee House

Visit Facebook.com/christmasgivingtree.csh to learn more.

For more information, call Kathy Surbrugg at 406-442-5825.

Shodair announces winners of Suicide Prevention Contest

Jennifer Beisecker remembers how it felt driving 89 miles home, crying and alone, after having her son admitted to Shodair Children’s Hospital. She said it was a very dark time for her family as they were scared for Jeffrey, who felt misunderstood and alone.

Jeffrey, now 17, and getting ready to graduate from Great Falls High School, was one of four winners of the Suicide Prevention Contest held last month to coincide with National Suicide Prevention Awareness month. His prize? $2,500 for a video he submitted where he gave a testimonial about his struggle with mental health, the hope he found at Shodair, and how bright is future is.