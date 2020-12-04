Helena-area community briefs: Christmas Giving Tree donations and registration open; Shodair announces contest winners

Registration open for Christmas Giving Tree
If you could use a little extra assistance for gifs for your children up to 15 years, come by the Good Samaritan Thrift Store, 3067 N. Montana Ave., Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Dec. 15 to register. Parents or guardians requesting assistance must bring a photo ID and Social Security cards for the entire household.
No appointment necessary.
Distribution of gifts will begin on Saturday, Dec. 19, in the basement of the Cathedral (Brondel Center) 530 N. Ewing.
Good Samaritan Ministries and the Cathedral of St. Helena sponsor this event.
Donations sought for Christmas Giving Tree
For nearly 20 years the Good Samaritan Ministries and the Cathedral of St. Helena have teamed together to provide Christmas cheer to more than 350 children in the Helena area.
Help us bring the miracle of Christmas to children infant to age 15. Sometimes parents and guardians in the Helena community find themselves in situations that affect their finances. We welcome anyone who could use assistance to make their Christmas a little more joyous.
Community members can help by purchasing new toys, clothing, gift certificates, bedding, and other age appropriate gifts. Gifts especially needed for 12-15 year-old boys and girls.
The following businesses have collection boxes in their businesses. You can place any donations in the boxes until Thursday Dec. 10.
- Lasso The Moon
- Vanilla Bean
- Planet Gyro
- Capital City Health
- Leslie’s Hallmark (both locations)
- Shellie’s Country Café
- Firetower Coffee House
Visit Facebook.com/christmasgivingtree.csh to learn more.
For more information, call Kathy Surbrugg at 406-442-5825.
Shodair announces winners of Suicide Prevention Contest
Jennifer Beisecker remembers how it felt driving 89 miles home, crying and alone, after having her son admitted to Shodair Children’s Hospital. She said it was a very dark time for her family as they were scared for Jeffrey, who felt misunderstood and alone.
Jeffrey, now 17, and getting ready to graduate from Great Falls High School, was one of four winners of the Suicide Prevention Contest held last month to coincide with National Suicide Prevention Awareness month. His prize? $2,500 for a video he submitted where he gave a testimonial about his struggle with mental health, the hope he found at Shodair, and how bright is future is.
The contest, hosted by Shodair, provided $10,000 in scholarship money to the winners thanks to a dozen partners committed to the health and well-being of Montana’s youth. This was the second year of the contest but the first year to accept statewide entries. This year’s theme asked students to focus on how those who struggle with mental health are often hiding behind an invisible mask as a way to break down stigma, promote conversation and build hope for the future.
Eve Monforte, an eight-grader at Montana City School in Clancy, won the essay category for her piece, “What’s behind your mask.” The essay is a gut-wrenching account of a boy that attempted suicide by hanging who in the end finds hope knowing he isn’t alone. Monforte heard about the essay contest during a presentation by her teachers, who posed the contest as a way to earn extra credit.
Emma Clark, a senior from Conrad High School, won the visual category with an incredibly powerful painting depicting a woman struggling with a dark part of herself.
Soliel Plate, an eighth-grader from Washington Middle School in Missoula, was the judge’s choice category with a dynamic, colorful digital art piece demonstrating sometimes what we see on the outside of people isn’t always what’s going on with them internally.
Shodair developed this event, that coincides with September’s National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month, to encourage Montana students to come together to fight suicide and the negative stigmas around mental health.
