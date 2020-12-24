Helena-area community briefs: Blood donations, holiday cruise, school grants

Announcements
Red Cross seeks blood donations
The American Red Cross is urging healthy donors of all blood types to give blood to ensure a strong blood supply for patients.
The need for blood doesn’t stop for holidays. Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, more than 1 million blood transfusions will be given in the United States. Donations of all blood types are needed to ensure hospital shelves remain stocked to meet patient blood needs.
Donation appointments can be made for the coming days and weeks by downloading the free Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Helena
Dec. 28: 9:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m., Department of Natural Resources, 1539 11th Ave.
Dec. 30: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Department of Transportation, 2701 Prospect
Dec. 30: 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Helena Blood Donation Center, 3150 N. Montana Ave., Ste. B
Dec. 31: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Helena Blood Donation Center, 3150 N. Montana Ave., Ste. B
Helena Holiday Cruise raises $15K
The Helena Area Community Foundation would like to thank everyone involved in the Helena Holiday Cruise -- the homeowners who decorated their houses, the sponsors who supported this event, the vendors who made the thermoses, drinks and beverages, the volunteers, the Helena Holiday Cruise Committee, and to all of the Helena residents who supported us by buying tickets and taking a drive with their loved ones.
When the HACF decided to hold this event, the hope was to create a COVID-safe holiday event that would support local businesses, raise funds for HACF’s nonprofit grant program, and encourage some Christmas cheer and community togetherness. The vision was one of family and friends gathering safely in their vehicles, driving around Helena looking at lights, and enjoying some treats and hot beverages. The plan was for a one-time event that would impact a few people and businesses positively.
The event raised more than $15,000 for local businesses, as well as funds for HACF’s nonprofit grants program. If you missed the cruise event, you can scan the QR code included with this story to see the map. The event proved so popular, plans are in the works for Christmas 2021.
MSF presents PPE grants to area classrooms
Montana State Fund presented personal protective equipment grants to 37 classrooms across Montana. The grants, which are part of MSF’s Growing a Safer Montana program, usually include safety eye protection, fall protection gear, gloves and ear protection, among other equipment, and are intended to help students understand the importance of operating safely in their environment.
Area schools receiving grants include East Helena High School and Helena High School.
The Growing a Safer Montana initiative began in 2017 and is available to high school trades and industry classrooms statewide. The grant maximums are up to $750 in value resulting in $30,000 in safety grants for Montana schools.
The City of Helena has board openings
ADA Compliance Committee: One city resident, representing a medical field. The term will begin upon appointment and expire on Sept. 1, 2022. The ADA Compliance Committee will act as an advisory committee to assist in determination of reasonable accommodations. The committee may review requests for reconsideration of complaints forwarded by the ADA coordinator, may make determinations as to the validity of complaints, and my provide descriptions of the resolution of those grievances that have been appealed. The committee may recommend priorities for making structural changes to public facilities, offer suggestions on how to achieve program accessibility, and review and make recommendations on employment practices and accommodations for compliance.
Citizen Conservation Board: Two citizens to serve as a student leader and one citizen to serve as a health care professional. Terms will begin upon appointment and expire on Jan. 29, 2023. Resolution 20375, adopted Aug. 7, 2017, created a Citizen Conservation Board for the City of Helena. Terms will begin upon appointment and will expire when Resolution 20375 sunsets 60 months from and after its first meeting date unless specifically extended by resolution of the Helena City Commission. This board will support, recommend, report on, and monitor sustainability measures undertaken by the City of Helena.
Civic Center Steering Committee: One citizen to serve as a visual/media arts representative and one individual who previously served as Civic Center Board member. Terms will begin upon appointment and expire on Aug. 31, 2021. Resolution 20585 states the City of Helena Commission will identify or create an advisory body by January 2021 for the support of performance, visual and media arts and to provide programmatic oversight of the civic center venue.
Helena Open Lands Management Advisory Committee: One citizen to serve on the Helena Open Lands Management Advisory Committee as a city representative. Term will begin upon appointment and expire on June 30, 2023. The committee shall perform various functions for the city related to the management of open space properties.
Public Art Committee: One citizen to serve on the Public Art Committee; representing artists, art organizations, design- related businesses, education and business. The Public Art Committee assists in promoting the concept of community awareness of and involvement in providing public art in Helena.
Transportation Coordinating Committee: One citizen at large, City of Helena member (non-voting). Memorandum of understanding between the Montana Department of Transportation, City of Helena and Lewis and Clark County, adopted July 11, 2000, and renewed Aug. 12, 2014, created the TCC. This committee shall manage the executive business of the Helena Urban Area Transportation Plan Update. The committee shall work closely with the city, county and state to develop and keep current urban transportation planning, design and construction in the Helena area. The committee shall adopt and recommend implementation of long and short-range transportation programs for the Helena urban area. The committee shall transmit all reports and recommendations related to the continuing transportation planning for the urban area to the various agencies for final adoption and implementation.
Those individuals who have previously applied for any of the listed board vacancies are encouraged to reapply.
Applications are available at: https://www.helenamt.gov/fileadmin/user_upload/Commission/Documents/Board_Application_logo.pdf Request the application by email to dmclayborn@helenamt.gov or by calling 447-8410 and can be submitted electronically or mailed to the City Clerk’s Office, 316 N. Park Ave., Room 323, Helena, MT 59623. The deadline for all board applications is 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020.
With the colors
Sadie Breining, of Helena, is this week's Hometown Hero. Breining is a senior at Helena High School and recently joined the National Guard as a 74D chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist. She recently received a letter of appointment to attend West Point in 2021.
Jeremiah Wamsley is our Hometown Hero of the week. Wamsley is a member of 1-163rd HHC as a 19D, Cavalry Scout. Originally from Helena, he graduated from Capital High School in 2019. Upon graduating high school, Wamsley joined the Montana Army National Guard and went to Fort Benning, Georgia, for training where he received an Excellence in Armor award.
To learn more about the opportunities that the Montana Army National Guard offers, visit: www.montanaguard.net or call 406-324-3255.