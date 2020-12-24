Helena-area community briefs: Blood donations, holiday cruise, school grants

The Helena Area Community Foundation would like to thank everyone involved in the Helena Holiday Cruise -- the homeowners who decorated their houses, the sponsors who supported this event, the vendors who made the thermoses, drinks and beverages, the volunteers, the Helena Holiday Cruise Committee, and to all of the Helena residents who supported us by buying tickets and taking a drive with their loved ones.

When the HACF decided to hold this event, the hope was to create a COVID-safe holiday event that would support local businesses, raise funds for HACF’s nonprofit grant program, and encourage some Christmas cheer and community togetherness. The vision was one of family and friends gathering safely in their vehicles, driving around Helena looking at lights, and enjoying some treats and hot beverages. The plan was for a one-time event that would impact a few people and businesses positively.

The event raised more than $15,000 for local businesses, as well as funds for HACF’s nonprofit grants program. If you missed the cruise event, you can scan the QR code included with this story to see the map. The event proved so popular, plans are in the works for Christmas 2021.

