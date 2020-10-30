Helena-area community briefs: Blood donation opportunities; scholarships available; History Foundation grants; supplemental food available

All the hard drives are removed from computers and laptops, and then physically shredded before being pulverized so all the metals can be separated and recycled.

Measures will be in place to ensure social distancing for 406 Recycling staff and event participants. Businesses with large amounts of material, more than would fill in a shopping cart are encouraged to call ahead at 406-449-6008.

406 Recycling also provides collection services for businesses and households, a drop-off location by appointment only, and a newly launched food waste program through 406Compost.com.

Soroptimist Club seeks scholarship applicants

Soroptimist International of Helena has announced its first round of scholarships. The deadline is Nov. 15, 2020.

The signature program of SIH is called “Live Your Dream,” and an award of $3,000 is given to a single recipient. Applicants must be a female head-of-household, provide the primary financial support for their dependents, have financial need, be enrolled in or accepted to a vocational/skills program or undergraduate degree, and are motivated to achieve their educational and career goals, among others.