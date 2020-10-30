Helena-area community briefs: Blood donation opportunities; scholarships available; History Foundation grants; supplemental food available

Main library branch to resume holds pick-up
The Main Branch of the Lewis & Clark Library has resumed holds pick-up. Holds pick-up will be available in the lobby of the Main Branch from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays. Lewis & Clark Library Director John Finn would like to remind patrons that masks are mandatory when picking up library holds.
Beginning Wednesday, the East Helena Branch has moved to no contact holds pick-up and will suspend browsing and computer use at the branch. East Helena patrons will pick up their holds from the foyer area of the library. One patron at a time will be allowed in the foyer and masks are required.
East Helena holds will be available Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For patrons needing WiFi access, they can access the library’s WiFi from outside of the building.
Recycling event is today
Monthly electronics recycling collection by 406 Recycling is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at the Good Samaritan Thrift Store located at 3067 N. Montana Ave. A voluntary $10 donation to Good Samaritan is encouraged. Most items including person electronics, office equipment and entertainment systems, including accessories, are accepted for free at the event. Charges apply for some older style monitors and TVs, non-working microwaves, televisions larger than 36 inches, and data-destruction receipts.
All the hard drives are removed from computers and laptops, and then physically shredded before being pulverized so all the metals can be separated and recycled.
Measures will be in place to ensure social distancing for 406 Recycling staff and event participants. Businesses with large amounts of material, more than would fill in a shopping cart are encouraged to call ahead at 406-449-6008.
406 Recycling also provides collection services for businesses and households, a drop-off location by appointment only, and a newly launched food waste program through 406Compost.com.
Soroptimist Club seeks scholarship applicants
Soroptimist International of Helena has announced its first round of scholarships. The deadline is Nov. 15, 2020.
The signature program of SIH is called “Live Your Dream,” and an award of $3,000 is given to a single recipient. Applicants must be a female head-of-household, provide the primary financial support for their dependents, have financial need, be enrolled in or accepted to a vocational/skills program or undergraduate degree, and are motivated to achieve their educational and career goals, among others.
The cash award, given directly to the woman, and can be used for books, tuition, child care, household needs, or any needs to help support the educational goals of the applicant.
In addition to the Live Your Dream award, SIH will be awarding three $2,500 scholarships to women who are residents of Lewis and Clark, Broadwater or Jefferson counties, enrolled or accepted to a vocational/skills training or two-year degree program, and is motivated to achieve educational and career goals. This scholarship, called the Professional-Technical award, is paid in a lump sum to the educational institute.
All qualifications and the application process are further outlined on the website, SIHelena.org, under the Scholarships and Awards tab.
History Foundation grants available
The Montana History Foundation will place $135,000 in preservation grants throughout the state during its upcoming 2021 grant cycle.
The Foundation will provide grants up to $10,000 for projects that help preserve and protect Montana’s history.
Since 2012, the History Foundation has given grants each year to groups that are working to preserve Montana’s historic legacy. Those grants now total more than $1-million dollars.
Tax exempt organizations can apply for funds in categories that include preserving buildings and cemeteries, conserving and exhibiting collections, collecting oral histories and more. For the ﬁrst time, 2021 grant funds can also be used to match staff salaries (up to 50%).
Further funding details and the application link can be found at mthistory.org/criteria. The grant cycle opens Nov. 1, 2020, and applications are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.
For more information, contact Community Outreach Coordinator Melissa Jensen at 406-449-3770 or email melissa@mthistory.org.
Red Cross seeks blood donations
The American Red Cross is urging healthy donors of all blood types to give blood to ensure a strong blood supply for patients as the U.S. braces for flu season while in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Donation appointments can be made for the coming days and weeks by downloading the free Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
The Red Cross will send those who come to give Oct. 15-Nov. 11 a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane. Plus, those who come to give in October are automatically entered for a chance to win a $1,000 Amazon.com Gift Card.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Helena
Nov. 4: 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Lewis and Clark City County, 316 N. Park
Nov. 5: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Helena Blood Donation Center, 3150 N. Montana Avenue, Ste. B
Nov. 11: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Carroll College Campus Center, 1601 N. Benton
Supplemental food available to seniors
Rocky Mountain Development Council, Inc. will have supplemental foods available to qualified Helena and East Helena area senior citizens.
East Helena
Monday, Nov. 2, from 2-3:30 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 50 Prickly Pear Ave.
Helena
Wednesday-Thursday, Nov. 4-5, from 8-10:30 a.m. at Helena Food Share, 1616 Lewis St.
Foods consist of canned fruit, vegetables, meats, juice, cereals, dry milk, evaporated milk, cheese and peanut butter. Persons 60 years and older will be certified to receive the food by categorical income, and residency eligibility.
For further information or questions, call Rocky at 406-447-1680 or Helena Food Share at 406-443-3663, or visit our website at www.rmdc.net.
