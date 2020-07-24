Helena-area community briefs: Backpack and clothing giveaways; teacher receives award; and student news

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Announcements

Backpack giveaway with school supplies Saturday

Verizon-Cellular Plus in Helena will be giving away free backpacks filled with school supplies on Saturday, July 25, from 10 a.m. to noon.

The Verizon-Cellular Plus Backpack to School program incorporates employees, customers, and their vendor partners. They organized an internal employee donation program and are also accepting donations from their guests in the stores to help as many families as possible. Donations will be staying local so each backpack that is donated at a specific location will be distributed to children in that same area.

No purchase is necessary to receive a backpack, but a child must be present with an adult to claim their free backpack. There are a limited number available and will be distributed while supplies last. The Verizon-Cellular Plus team members who are distributing the free backpacks will be wearing masks and gloves and will be following social distancing guidelines.

Cellular Plus is located at 1302 Prospect Ave., next to Papa John's in Helena.

Clothing giveaway planned in Lincoln