Helena-area community briefs: Backpack and clothing giveaways; teacher receives award; and student news

Announcements
Backpack giveaway with school supplies Saturday
Verizon-Cellular Plus in Helena will be giving away free backpacks filled with school supplies on Saturday, July 25, from 10 a.m. to noon.
The Verizon-Cellular Plus Backpack to School program incorporates employees, customers, and their vendor partners. They organized an internal employee donation program and are also accepting donations from their guests in the stores to help as many families as possible. Donations will be staying local so each backpack that is donated at a specific location will be distributed to children in that same area.
No purchase is necessary to receive a backpack, but a child must be present with an adult to claim their free backpack. There are a limited number available and will be distributed while supplies last. The Verizon-Cellular Plus team members who are distributing the free backpacks will be wearing masks and gloves and will be following social distancing guidelines.
Cellular Plus is located at 1302 Prospect Ave., next to Papa John's in Helena.
Clothing giveaway planned in Lincoln
The annual Lincoln Great Clothing Giveaway will be held Aug. 3-5 in the Community Hall, 404 Main St. This is the perfect time to remove all the extra clothing hanging in your closets that you don't, won't or can't wear.
Donations are the heart of the Great Clothing Giveaway, especially good winter coats. Donations must be clean, wearable clothing and can be dropped off at the Community Hall on Sunday, Aug. 2 from 1-5 p.m. where volunteers will begin sorting and displaying the clothing into easy-to-find categories.
The doors at the Community Hall will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 3-5, for free shopping.
Clothes will be boxed up and delivered to God's Love Shelter or Good Samaritan in Helena on Thursday, Aug. 9.
Volunteers are needed for setting up tables, sorting and displaying on Aug. 2-3, and for boxing up and/or delivering remaining clothing to Helena on Aug. 6, and cleaning up the Community Hall.
For more information, or to volunteer, contact Ginger Stocks at 406-362-3303 or 805-663-6033.
CHS teacher presented with award
Sarah Urban, a biology, AP biology and credit recovery teacher at Capitol High School, has been presented with the 2019 Outstanding Biology Teacher Award.
This honor, given annually since 1961 from the National Association of Biology Teachers (NABT), in conjunction with Carolina Biological Supply Company, identifies a teacher from each of the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, other U.S. Territories and Canada who have made invaluable contributions to the profession and have enhanced the learning of biology to their students.
Criteria for the award include teaching ability, experience, innovation, initiative, positive student-teacher interactions and cooperativeness in the school and community.
Urban earned a cell and molecular biology degree from Western Washington University and her Master's in teaching from Whitworth College. Her teaching career spans 18 years, and includes a variety of activities and accolades.
In addition to her teaching schedule, Urban is the science camp adviser, independent research adviser, Green Club adviser and assistant cross country coach. She has earned the Helena Education Foundation Distinguished Educator award, she was a finalist for the Helena Educator of the Year, and she was the National Honor Society’s most Inspirational Teacher and a state finalist for the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow competition.
'Be a Guardsman' event to be held in August
The Montana Army National Guard is providing a limited opportunity for Montanan’s between the ages of 16-32 years of age to experience what being a soldier is all about during a recruiting event at Fort Harrison from Aug. 7-9.
This training event will be COVID-19 compliant, meeting all Department of Defense and state of Montana requirements, including social distancing.
The Montana Army National Guard Training Center will host the event, coined “Be A Guardsman.” The intent of the program is to allow attendees the opportunity to train like a soldier for a weekend. In addition to serving their country and their state, National Guard membership brings educational benefits, healthcare benefits, supplemental income, retirement benefits and it provides valuable leadership training and skills that may enhance a Guardsman’s civilian career.
This is a free event for all eligible candidates in attendance, however, space is limited. Those interested in attending need to contact their local Montana Army National Guard Recruiter to determine if they are eligible, to register or learn more details.
To find your local recruiter, Montanans may use the Montana National Guard phone app available from the Play or Apple App Store via their smartphones, on the internet at https://montanaguard.net/contact, or via the Montana Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Face Book site at www.facebook.com/montanaarmynationalguard.
Student news
Kendra Danielson, of Helena, will be recognized as a Harding University (Searcy, Arkansas) graduate during a virtual ceremony on Aug. 15, 2020. Danielson received a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice.
***
Ted Van Alstyne, of Helena, has been named to the spring semester dean's list at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Students who have a minimum of 12 credit hours with grade point averages at 3.5 or above are eligible for the dean's list.
MSU-B announces spring dean’s list
The following Helena-area students were named to the dean's list at Montana State University-Billings for the spring 2020 semester.
Students who earn 12 or more credits and earn a grade point average of 3.50 or better are eligible for the list. Asterisk (*) denotes 4.00 GPA.
Canyon Creek: Laura Beard, Somaerah Kapphan
Clancy: Janessa Williams*
East Helena: Samuel Askin, Kimber Mook, Rylee Morrison, Katelyn Reich*, Makenzie Walden
Helena: Jennifer Crowley*, Ashlyne Hand, Bailee Hobbs, Brooke Lanier*, Deborah LeMaster*, Savanna Schulenberg, Hunter Sickerson, Jenna Stamper*
Jefferson City: Madison Roudebush
Townsend: Craig Hohn*
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.