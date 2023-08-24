Music

Ten Years Gone to perform Saturday

Ten Years Gone will perform 5-8 p.m. Saturday as part of the Live on the Gulch series.

The series provides live music on the walking mall.

Join Ten Mile Creek, The Hawthorn, Big Dipper, Engel & Volkers, The Hopper and The Rialto for summer music and fun.

Theater

'Tick, tick ... Boom' at Grandstreet

“Tick, tick … Boom” will be performed through Aug. 27 at Grandstreet Theatre, 325 N. Park Ave.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Jonathan Larson’s semi-autobiographical musical tells the story of Jon, a struggling composer whose life seems to be going nowhere.

It is set in 1990s New York City against the backdrop of social change, plague and economic hardship.

For tickets, call the box office (afternoons): 406-447-1574

Or order online: www.GrandstreetTheatre.com. Tickets are $27 on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and $23 Wednesdays and Sunday matinees. Tickets are $17 for those 18 and under.

'Bards 2' on stage at Helena Avenue Theatre

“Bards of the Big Sky 2” features original plays by Montana playwrights along with an original dance composition, Bloom Blast, created by Elucidance, a Helena-based dance company. The Helena Avenue Theatre is at 1319 Helena Ave.

Performances are set for Aug. 25 and 26 at 7:30 p.m., and a matinee on Aug. 27 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $22 and available online at www.montanaplaywrights.org or at the door. For reservations and information call, or text 406-235-0353.

The plays are:

“That’s What She Said” by Cynthia M. Webb. Told through the words of women of renown, the play moves female discourse from a double entendre joke to a multi-generational discussion on what it means to be female in America when much of the country wants her to sit down and shush.

“April Fools Have Come & Gone” by Rita Barkey. Watch Jenny take on her fools.

“Froze to Death Creek” by Joan Carol Melcher. What do two middle-aged women do when they discover a frozen man in their cabin?

Grandstreet seeks production designer

Grandstreet Theatre is seeking a talented designer to work on “The Wizard of Oz, Youth Edition” starting Sept. 1.

Grandstreet offers a wide range of productions, from classic plays to musicals. As a member of the production team, you can collaborate with a talented group of artists and performers.

Candidates must be creative, innovative and have a keen eye for detail. The ideal candidates will be able to come up with unique and compelling designs that will bring productions to life. Those with a passion for design or technical theater and a love of the performing arts are encouraged to apply.

Contact Marianne Adams at 406-442-4270 or marianne@grandstreettheatre.com

Dance

Auditions held for 'Nutcracker on the Rocks'

Auditions for Helena’s 9th Shira Greenberg’s "Nutcracker on the Rocks" will be held Sept. 4-6.

Those interested must sign up Aug. 22 through Sept. 3 for a group audition time slot.

Shira Greenberg’s "Nutcracker on the Rocks" is a community-based, rock-n-roll rendition of the traditional holiday classic. Featuring the music of James Brown, Aretha Franklin, The Rolling Stones, Janis Joplin and more, this production fuses contemporary dance styles with swing, African and hip hop.

Performances will be Thanksgiving weekend, Nov. 25-27, at the Helena Civic Center.

Adults and youth, ages 7 and up, of all skill levels and physical abilities, including those with disabilities, are encouraged to audition. No dance experience is required.

Group audition times are based on age and skill level. Sign up online at cohesiondance.org or by calling 406-422-0830.

Art

Works by Nan Parsons on display in Basin

Sept. 2 is the last day to view works in pastel and watercolor by Nan Parsons at Refuge Gallery at 101 Basin St. in Basin.

This work was created over the past winter in response to the music of Arcangelo Corelli, Baroque violinist and composer (1653-1713).

Refuge gallery is open every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., or to make an appointment to view this work call Nan Parsons at 406-422-9338.

Sky Angove's 'Tiny Series' at Queen City Framing

Helena artist Sky Angove is showing his "Tiny Series" of abstract originals at Queen City Framing & Art Supplies during August, 400 Euclid Ave. in the Lundy Center, Helena.

For more information, call 406-442-2760, or email qcity.framing.art@gmail.com with questions.