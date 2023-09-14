Helena Symphony premieres 69th season

The Helena Symphony launches its 69th season with two Montana premieres at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the Helena Civic Center.

Montana violinist and composer Tim Fain will perform “Edge of a Dream,” his joyous new violin concerto. The concert also features a Montana premiere of Black female composer Florence Price’s Third Symphony.

The concert will be followed by an Opening Night After Party, featuring catered cuisine, cocktails and a silent auction at the civic center.

This will be Fain’s second performance of “Edge of a Dream,” said conductor Allan R. Scott, and the first time he’s performing it for a Montana audience. He debuted it with the Amarillo Symphony.

Single tickets for the concert range from $15 to $55 (plus a $5 transaction fee) and are available online at www.helenasymphony.org, by calling the Symphony Box Office (406-442-1860), or visiting the Symphony Box Office in the Placer Building (21 N. Last Chance Gulch – Walking Mall, Suite 100) between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.