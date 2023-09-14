Community
Helena Symphony premieres 69th season
The Helena Symphony launches its 69th season with two Montana premieres at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the Helena Civic Center.
Montana violinist and composer Tim Fain will perform “Edge of a Dream,” his joyous new violin concerto. The concert also features a Montana premiere of Black female composer Florence Price’s Third Symphony.
The concert will be followed by an Opening Night After Party, featuring catered cuisine, cocktails and a silent auction at the civic center.
This will be Fain’s second performance of “Edge of a Dream,” said conductor Allan R. Scott, and the first time he’s performing it for a Montana audience. He debuted it with the Amarillo Symphony.
Single tickets for the concert range from $15 to $55 (plus a $5 transaction fee) and are available online at www.helenasymphony.org, by calling the Symphony Box Office (406-442-1860), or visiting the Symphony Box Office in the Placer Building (21 N. Last Chance Gulch – Walking Mall, Suite 100) between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Sculpture in Wild fundraiser coming to Lincoln
Sculpture in the Wild will have its auction fundraiser from 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Lincoln Community Hall, 404 Main St. in Lincoln.
There will be hors d’ oeuvres with a no-host bar and attendees can meet and greet the artists. There will also be music by Steven Gores and company.
The auction includes an original silver piece made by Kevin O’Dwyer, a weekend at McDonald Lake and more.
Space is limited. RSVP to Becky Garland becky@beckygarland.com or call 406-431-0325.
Theologian to speak on 'Abolition of Man'
Theologian Fr. Michael Ward will speak at 7 p.m. Sept. 20 in the Lower Campus Center at Carroll College.
English literary critic and theologian Ward will discuss the CS Lewis 1943 series of lectures published as the "Abolition of Man." The lecture surrounds ethics and the consequences of the denial of objectivity.
Ward works at the University of Oxford where he is a member of the faculty of theology and religion. He is the author of the award-winning "Planet Narnia: The Seven Heavens in the Imagination of C.S. Lewis" (Oxford University Press) and co-editor of "The Cambridge Companion to C.S. Lewis" (Cambridge University Press). He is also author of the 2021 book "After Humanity: A Guide to C.S. Lewis's The Abolition of Man."
Sponsored by the Carroll College Departments of Catholic Studies and Theology, this event is free and open to the greater Helena community.
Theater
Program focuses on playwrights
A 10-week "project incubator" hosted by Montana Playwrights Network member Christa Chiriaco will be held over 10 Wednesdays from Sept. 20 to Nov. 22 via Zoom and in person (as available in Helena).
This program offers support for writers in the midst of a writing project who need feedback from other writers about their work as well as those who write best by being a part of a group that expects a writer to be productive. It's also a means of emotional support and encouragement for people immersed in the solitary process of writing, in addition to providing a social network for writers in Helena and within the state of Montana.
For more information, contact: MPNWritersRep@gmail.com
'Shiner' to take stage in Helena
Raven’s Feather Productions present “Shiner,” Sept. 21 through Oct. 1 at Helena Avenue Theatre, 1319 Helena Ave.
"Shiner" follows two 13-year-old outcasts who bond over the grunge sounds of the ‘90s.
Audience discretion is advised.
Tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for senior citizens and students. For more information, call 406-422-0497.
Grandstreet Theatre plans NYC trip
A meeting for those interested in Grandstreet Theatre’s August 2024 trip to New York City is 6:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at the classroom, 325 N. Park Ave.
The group is planning a five-day, four-night trip to the city to see shows, take in the sights, tour and eat food. This meeting is just for those interested – there is no obligation to go on the trip.
The trip will include airfare, four nights lodging, three shows, tours and transportation to and from the airport. Cost estimates will be provided during the meeting.
Possible trip dates are around the third week of August 2024.
If you are unable to attend but would like more information, contact Marianne Adams at 406 442-4270.
Dance
Auditions to be held for 'The Nutcracker'
Auditions will be held on Sept. 30 at the Creative Arts Center, 718 Logan St., for the Premiere Dance Company’s annual production of "The Nutcracker."
Under the direction of Charlene White, PDC’s "The Nutcracker" has been delighting audiences for three decades while bringing to life the story of Clara and her Nutcracker Prince. Cast members can experience being a part of a full-length ballet while developing dance technique and performance skills. All community dancers ages 6 and older are invited to audition.
A parent of each auditioning dancer must attend a parents’ meeting held at the same time as their child’s audition. Dancers and parents should arrive at least 15 minutes before the scheduled audition. Audition forms are available at premieredancecompany.org and should be completed before the audition. Performers are required to pay a $50.00 performance fee.
Rehearsals will require Saturday and some evening commitments. Mandatory rehearsals will be Dec. 13-15. Performances will be 7 p.m. Dec. 16 and 2 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Helena Civic Center.
Here is the audition schedule for Sept. 30:
- Ages 6 and older, little or no dance experience: 9-10 a.m.
- Ages 8 and older, 1-plus years of ballet training: 10-11 a.m.
- Ages 10 and older, 3-plus years of ballet training: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Ages 13 and older advanced level dancers (pointe work required): 1-4 p.m.
Call 406-442-6519 with any questions.
Premiere Dance Company is a nonprofit youth dance company dedicated to offering young Helena-area dancers with a variety of opportunities to expand their dance training and gain performance experience.
Music
Jazz performances on tap in Helena
Wilbur Rehmann on saxophone and Fred Cobb on piano will be at Benny’s Bistro, 108 E. 6th Ave., 6-8 p.m. Friday. Come listen to great jazz standards by these veteran jazz musicians.
On Sept. 21, the Wilbur Rehmann Quintet with special guest MJ Williams, vocals and trombone, will be at GardenWerks, Market, at 3225 Cooney Drive, from 4-6 p.m. There will be food trucks and plants at the market.
African Children's Choir to perform
The 2023 U.S. African Children’s Choir Tour will perform 7 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Live Covenant Church, 1025 N. Rodney St.
The choir is is composed of African children, aged 10 to 12, all who have faced hardship and lack of education.
No tickets or reservations are required.
Arts
Adam Field to speak at The Bray
Adam Field will speak 6:30-8 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Frances Senska Center for Education and Engagement at The Bray or streaming online as part of the Artist Amplified series.
Field, a former resident artist, shares insight into his practice and past experiences.
Learn more and see what’s coming up at archiebray.org/education/artist-amplified-series/
Holter seeks entries for holiday show
The Holter Museum of Art is seeking submissions for the 2023 Ho Ho Holter Art Show and Sale, held Nov. 10 through Dec. 31.
Submit artwork and fine craft items to sell throughout the museum during the holidays.
Deadline to submit is Sept. 20.
For guidelines and important dates, visit http://holtermuseum.org/artist-opportunities.
For more information, contact Hannah Harvey at hannah@holtermuseum.org.