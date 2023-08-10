Music

Skyfoot jams at The Myrna Loy

Skyfoot, an award-winning jam-rock band from Boston with deep Helena roots, creates a feel-good tapestry of psychedelic sounds at The Myrna Loy 7:30 p.m. Aug. 17.

Founding member native son Eric McEwen takes to the stage on keyboards and vocals, joined by Tyler Arnott on guitar and vocals, Aaron Morey on drums and James Taylor on bass.

“We have a full two-set show of all-original songs - some dating back 10 years, and some we’ve never played before,” says McEwen.

Named “Best in State” at the 2019 New England Music Awards, Skyfoot’s sound and jam style evoke Phish and The Grateful Dead.

Skyfoot members are converging in Helena from New England and Colorado for what could be one of the band’s final concerts. They reconnect here for 10 days to rehearse and jam the week before the concert.

Tickets are $20 and available at the box office, 15 N. Ewing St., themyrnaloy.com or call 406-443-0287.

Theater

'Tick, tick ... Boom' at Grandstreet

“Tick, tick … Boom” will be performed Aug. 11-27 at Grandstreet Theatre, 325 N. Park Ave.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Jonathan Larson’s semi-autobiographical musical tells the story of Jon, a struggling composer whose life seems to be going nowhere. About to turn 30, Jon grapples with the fear that he will be doomed to wait tables for the rest of his life while his friends grow up and move on.

It is set in 1990s New York City against the uncertain backdrop of social change, plague and economic hardship.

For tickets, call the box office (afternoons): 406-447-1574

Or order online: www.GrandstreetTheatre.com. Tickets are $27 on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and $23 Wednesdays and Sunday matinees. Tickets are $17 for those 18 and under.

'Bards 2' comes to Helena Avenue Theatre

“Bards of the Big Sky 2” features original plays by Montana playwrights along with an original dance composition, Bloom Blast, created by Elucidance, a Helena-based dance company.

The Helena Avenue Theatre is at 1319 Helena Ave. in Helena.

Performances are set for Aug. 17, 18, 19, 25 and 26 at 7:30 p.m., and matinees on Aug. 20 and 27 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $22 and available online at www.montanaplaywrights.org or at the door. For reservations and information call, or text 406-235-0353.

This is part of the Montana Playwrights Network’s 2022/2023 MT Premiere Project, which promotes Montana playwrights in partnership with Montana theater companies by producing selected original scripts. Featured are theater companies in Helena, Lewistown, Billings and Anaconda.

The plays and playwrights:

“That’s What She Said” by Cynthia M. Webb: Told through the words of women of renown, the play moves female discourse from a double entendre joke to a multi-generational discussion on what it means to be female in America when much of the country wants her to sit down and shush.

“April Fools Have Come & Gone” by Rita Barkey: Watch Jenny take on her fools. See who gets popped.

“Froze to Death Creek” by Joan Carol Melcher: What do two middle-aged women do when they discover a frozen man in their cabin?

Child actors Make 'Treasure Island' come alive in Townsend

Now is the time to scrunch down in your seat and enjoy an evening of adventure of buccaneers and buried gold as told by the summer junior theater production of "Treasure Island." Thirteen enthusiastic players will hone their theater skills in a story that is sure to please any age.

The novel "Treasure Island," written by Robert Louis Stevenson, began in 1881 as a series in a children’s magazine under the title "Treasure Island or The Munity of the Hispaniola." The story sets scenes about pirates on deserted islands, treasure maps and one-legged seamen with parrots perched on their shoulders.

The production is planned for Friday, Aug. 18 and Saturday Aug. 19 at 6 p.m. both nights at the air-conditioned auditorium of the Lodge at 131 S. Spruce St. in Townsend. Broadwater Community Theater members direct and produce the play along with special sponsors Broadwater County Retired Teachers Group. Townsend’s Reading Leaves Book Store and The Bird’s Nest at its new location on Pine Street will be selling the $10 tickets. For more information please contact (406) 980-0592 or email mtskydog@mt.net.

Classes offered at Grandstreet

Grandstreet Theatre School offers weekly classes in acting, movement, creative drama, musical theater, technical theater, production and more.

Grandstreet Theatre School is having in-person after-school classes. Registration is now open. Classes are at 325 N. Park Ave. Session 1 classes are $245.

To find out more information about classes or to register online, go to theatreschool.grandstreettheatre.com.

Grandstreet also teaches life skills such as conflict management, interviewing, resume building, team building and public speaking.

For more information visit our website theatreschool.grandstreettheatre.com or call the office at (406) 442-4270.

Art

Works by Nan Parsons on display in Basin

Sept. 2 is the last day to view works in pastel and watercolor by Nan Parsons at Refuge Gallery at 101 Basin St., Basin.

This work was created over the past winter in response to the music of Arcangelo Corelli, Baroque violinist and composer (1653-1713).

This work is light-filled, open and joyous.

Refuge gallery is open every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., or to make an appointment to view this work call Nan Parsons at 406-422-9338.

Mini-auction at The Bray

The Brick by Brick Online Mini Auction to benefit the Bray will begin 10 a.m. Aug. 16, 10 a.m. and run through 7 p.m. Aug. 18.

Visit givergy.us/thebraybrickbybrick to view the work, register and bid.

This auction series focuses on donated collections from artists or feature themes found at The Bray. Each mini auction's proceeds will go and support varying Bray programs and projects.

All artwork is on display in the Bray Sales Gallery window display.

Featured artists include; Juan Barroso, HP Bloomer, Eric Botbyl, Kaitlyn Brennan, Chotsani Elaine Dean, Mike Cinelli, Adrienne Eliades, Susan Feagin, Bill Griffith, Michael Kline, Roberto Lugo, Courtney Martin, Forrest Middelton, Sarah Pike, Masa Sasaki, and Dustin Yeager (Ceramics & Theory).

Opening reception at the Holter

Opening reception will be held 6-8 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Holter Museum of Art with an artist talk at 6:30 p.m. for “Next World Emissarie.”

This exhibit features hybrid forms based on pervasive species such as weeds and insects. These various “nuisance species” are based on those common to many North American cities, including barnyard grass, scarlet pimpernel, dandelion, cockroach and spongy moth.

As a foundation for this work, historically imagined utopias have been considered alongside constructed virtual reality worlds in pop-cultural narratives, and Ecotopian fiction.

The museum is at 12 E. Lawrence St.

Music

Wilbur Rehmann Quintet to perform

Wilbur Rehmann Quintet with special guest MJ Williams, vocals and trombone, will be playing 6 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Forest Service's Moose Creek Cabin, 4 miles up Rimini Road.

Bring a blanket and sit on the hillside. Sponsored by the Discovery Foundation.

At 4 p.m. Sept. 2 there will be a concert in Lincoln at the Blackfoot Pathways Sculpture Garden.

Bring a blanket or a camp chair.