Music

Musikanten announces 20th season of performances

Artistic Director Kerry Krebill announces Musikanten’s 20th season of performances in Helena.

Musikanten Montana is a choral chamber ensemble of nearly 24 singers, rehearsing 6:30-9 p.m. Tuesdays at St. Peter’s Episcopal Cathedral.

The group sings classical music from all periods, from Gregorian chant to newly commissioned works, and encourages new (and old) singers to join for this anniversary season.

Musikanten’s 2023-24 concert schedule includes their annual Candlelight Concerts for All Souls on Nov. 1-2 (music of Howells and Victoria); an Epiphany concert in January; highly anticipated performances with period-instrument friends in March, and the return of Helena Choral Week June 16-23.

Anniversary house concerts and more celebratory events will mark the 20th season, including travel to Washington, D.C., to perform at First Night Alexandria on Dec. 31.

The ensemble opens Sept. 24 with a 4 p.m. Choral Evensong at St. Peter’s Episcopal Cathedral, joined by organist Wendy Yuen.

Experienced choral singers interested in joining Musikanten Montana should email conductor kerrykrebill@aol.com for audition information. Visit Musikanten Montana’s website www.musikantenmt.org to find out more about the ensemble’s recent concert activities.

Quintet to play in Lincoln

The Wilbur Rehmann Quintet with MJ Williams will perform 4-6 p.m. Sept. 2 at the Blackfoot Pathways sculpture garden in Lincoln.

Theater

'Shiner' to take stage in Helena

Raven’s Feather Productions present “Shiner,” Sept. 21 through Oct. 1 at Helena Avenue Theatre, 1319 Helena Ave.

"Shiner" follows two 13-year-old outcasts who bond over the grunge sounds of the ‘90s.

This play deals with sensitive issues including drug use and suicidal ideation. Audience discretion is advised.

September is National Suicide Prevention month. Catalyst for Change and Lewis and Clark Public Health will have a short presentation after each showing of the play.

Tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for senior citizens and students.

For more information, call 406-422-0497.

Grandstreet Theatre trip to NYC in the works

A meeting for those interested in Grandstreet Theatre’s August 2024 trip to New York City is scheduled for Sept. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the Grandstreet Theatre classroom, 325 North Park Ave.

The group is planning a five-day, four-night trip to the city to see shows, take in the sights, tour and eat food. This meeting is just for those interested – there is no obligation to go on the trip just because you come to the meeting.

The trip will include airfare, four nights lodging, three shows, tours and transportation to and from the airport. Cost estimates will be provided during the meeting.

Possible trip dates are around the third week of August 2024.

If you are unable to attend but would like more information please contact Marianne Adams at 406 442-4270.

Grandstreet seeks 'Oz' designer

Grandstreet Theatre is seeking a talented designer to work on “The Wizard of Oz, Youth Edition” starting Sept. 1.

Grandstreet offers a wide range of productions, from classic plays to musicals. As a member of the production team, you can collaborate with a talented group of artists and performers.

Candidates must be creative, innovative and have a keen eye for detail. The ideal candidates will be able to come up with unique and compelling designs that will bring productions to life. Those with a passion for design or technical theater and a love of the performing arts are encouraged to apply.

Contact Marianne Adams at 406-442-4270 or marianne@grandstreettheatre.com.

Arts

Holter seeks entries for Ho Ho Holter show

The Holter Museum of Art is seeking submissions for the 2023 Ho Ho Holter Art Show and Sale, held Nov. 10 through Dec. 31.

Submit your artwork and fine craft items to sell throughout the museum to bring in the holiday season, and offer patrons unique, high quality and handmade artwork.

Deadline to submit is Sept. 20.

For full guidelines and important dates, visit http://holtermuseum.org/artist-opportunities.

For more information, contact Store and Events Manager Hannah Harvey at hannah@holtermuseum.org

Works by Nan Parsons on display in Basin

Sept. 2 is the last day to view works in pastel and watercolor by Nan Parsons at Refuge Gallery at 101 Basin St. in Basin.

Refuge gallery is open every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., or to make an appointment to view this work call Nan Parsons at 406-422-9338.

Dance

Auditions held for 'Nutcracker on the Rocks'

Auditions for Helena’s 9th year of Shira Greenberg’s "Nutcracker on the Rocks" will be held Sept. 4-6.

Those interested must sign up through Sept. 3 for a group audition time slot.

Shira Greenberg’s "Nutcracker on the Rocks" is a community-based, rock-n-roll rendition of the traditional holiday classic. Featuring the music of James Brown, Aretha Franklin, The Rolling Stones, Janis Joplin and more, this production fuses contemporary dance styles with swing, African and hip hop.

Performances will be Thanksgiving weekend, Nov. 25-27, at the Helena Civic Center.

Adults and youth, ages 7 and up, of all skill levels and physical abilities, including those with disabilities, are encouraged to audition. No dance experience is required.

Group audition times are based on age and skill level. Sign up online at cohesiondance.org or by calling 406-422-0830.

Community Chess set up for raffle

In honor of the Lewis and Clark Literacy Councils’ 35th anniversary, the council will be holding a special raffle of an antique hand-painted Hungarian chess set.

Local couple Jack Stults and Daphne Crosbie donated the chess pieces, which were purchased by Jacks’ father while on a “Behind the Iron Curtain” People to People Exchange in the 1960s.

Raffle tickets can be purchased at Golden Girl, Montana Book and Martins Wine in downtown Helena during August. Tickets are $10 each or three for $20.

All proceeds from the raffle will go toward purchasing books for our English Language Learners. The raffle winner will be drawn at a public chess gathering in the community rooms at Lewis and Clark Library Sept. 9, from 1-4 p.m.

Bring your chess equipment for a fun afternoon.