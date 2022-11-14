 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Helena area air quality revised from "poor" to "watch" status Monday

  • 0
wood stove (copy)

Lewis and Clark County is forecasting poor air quality, officials said.

 File photo

Helena’s air quality stepped into “poor” territory early Monday, only to be dialed back to “watch” status several hours later in the day.

Lewis and Clark Public Health said about 9 a.m. the 24-hour air quality forecast was at a “poor” stage in the Helena area, adding that burning restrictions were in effect until this stage was lifted. 

People were told not to operate solid-fuel burning devices such as a wood stove or fireplace unless an exemption has been granted or a variance has been approved by the Lewis and Clark Board of Health.

About 4 p.m. officials said the forecast had been revised to a “watch” stage and that particulate levels are not expected to improve over the next 24 hours and may have already exceeded National Ambient Air Quality standards.

Public health officials asked residents to voluntarily eliminate or reduce the use of solid fuel burning devices, such as wood stoves or fireplaces, and use an alternative heat source.

People are also reading…

"Doing so may prevent a POOR air quality event in which there are restrictions to burning," county officials said. "If you must burn, please do so using small, hot fires."

It was also recommended that people reduce car idling.

County health officials said sensitive people and those with aggravated heart or lung disease and cardiopulmonary disease may experience an increased likelihood of respiratory symptoms.

Those people should limit prolonged exertion outdoors until the "watch" level warning is removed.

Naturalist Shane Sater tells us about this tough little bird, some of its habitat needs, and some ways to identify it.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

0 Comments
0
1
0
1
2

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Assistant Editor/Reporter

Phil Drake is the assistant editor and reporter at the Independent Record.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

The scientific reason you wake up just before your alarm

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News