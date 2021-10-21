Helena approves telecom application fee, considers new provider

Helena’s city commission moved forward on an ordinance requiring an application fee for processing telecommunications franchises and considered an agreement with a company planning to expand to the state.
The commission approved final passage of the ordinance to require an application fee for cable and telecom franchises and approved a resolution to set the actual fee. The commission tabled first passage of a potential franchise for TDS, a company planning to extend service to Montana, after questions about whether it could line up its expiration date with the existing Spectrum franchise.
The TDS franchise would be generally the same as Spectrum, City Attorney Thomas Jodoin said, because federal law requires parity between providers. Commissioners discussed how that could prevent making changes in future negotiations over multiple franchises with different expiration dates.
“If they are unwilling to line up these expiration dates, how do other communities handle this? Because as we continue to get more requests, it just feels like it is a cycle that will continue,” Commissioner Emily Dean said. “If we’re going to correct it, now should be the time that we do that.”
TDS did not agree to match its franchise expiration date with the Spectrum one, which expires in 2027, Jodoin said to commissioners.
Generally, TDS prefers to have a standard 10-year franchise, according to Joshua Worrell, manager of business development with the company. The Wisconsin-based provider is applying to build residential and commercial fiber optic cable connections citywide, Worrell said.
Worrell said the company also plans to extend fiber optics in Lewis and Clark County, as well as to Butte, Missoula and Great Falls. He said TDS started building fiber in Wisconsin in 2017, which was successful and led it to look for other areas it considered underserved.
“It solidified the belief that there’s this thirst not only for competition, but specifically for fiber,” Worrell said.
TDS representatives met with the Billings city council earlier this year, the Billings Gazette reported. The company has started construction for service in Billings, though it does not currently have any service in Montana, Worrell said.
Billings has a $5,000 fee for cable franchises for the cost of reviewing an application, Helena City Manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk said in an email.
Commission documents listed a possible disadvantage being the fees reducing competition and becoming an obstacle for companies trying to enter the Helena market. Harlow-Schalk said there’s always the opportunity to waive requirements if they become an obstacle, but there’s no reason to suspect that’s the case.
Helena’s fee is proposed to be $2,500, Jodoin said to the commission, based on an estimate of cost for reviewing an application. He said the fee would cover city staff time but the ordinance would also require reimbursements for costs like outside consulting.
Helena uses River Oaks Communications as outside consultants, Jodoin said. That accounted for $5,500 for the TDS application, which the provider volunteered to pay. He said money for River Oaks’ services currently comes out of the budgets of his office and the city manager’s office.
Helena has received multiple inquiries in recent months about possibly expanding telecom service, according to commission documents.
“The impression is that with the federal funding for this sort of work, we’re trying to be prepared and get ahead of the curve for those folks who want to come in and provide either additional cable television services or broadband,” Jodoin said to the commission.
Federal infrastructure funds played no role in this particular case for TDS, Worrell said. Assuming the franchise would go through and things go smoothly, he said TDS would start construction next spring, along with pre-registration for expected service.