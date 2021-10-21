Helena approves telecom application fee, considers new provider

Helena’s city commission moved forward on an ordinance requiring an application fee for processing telecommunications franchises and considered an agreement with a company planning to expand to the state.

The commission approved final passage of the ordinance to require an application fee for cable and telecom franchises and approved a resolution to set the actual fee. The commission tabled first passage of a potential franchise for TDS, a company planning to extend service to Montana, after questions about whether it could line up its expiration date with the existing Spectrum franchise.

The TDS franchise would be generally the same as Spectrum, City Attorney Thomas Jodoin said, because federal law requires parity between providers. Commissioners discussed how that could prevent making changes in future negotiations over multiple franchises with different expiration dates.

“If they are unwilling to line up these expiration dates, how do other communities handle this? Because as we continue to get more requests, it just feels like it is a cycle that will continue,” Commissioner Emily Dean said. “If we’re going to correct it, now should be the time that we do that.”

TDS did not agree to match its franchise expiration date with the Spectrum one, which expires in 2027, Jodoin said to commissioners.