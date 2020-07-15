Helena approves stricter rules on nuisance dogs and removing excrement

The Helena City Commission on Monday approved a comprehensive rewrite to the city's animal control regulations related to nuisance dogs and picking up dog excrement.
City Attorney Thomas Jodoin said the overhaul of the city code was "a long time in the making."
The change to the code, specifically chapter 2 of title 5, requires dog excrement to be removed from private property weekly and creates a specific offense for when a dog bites or attacks a human or another animal. There previously was no specific offense for dog bites, so the city relied on the "nuisance animal" provision for criminal enforcement and restitution.
The new code also allows the city to ask the Helena Municipal Court to order a dog owner to relinquish a dog designated as dangerous until certain requirements are met, such as providing a secure enclosure.
The previous nuisance dog provision was meant to apply only to the city's prohibition on prolonged barking, a section of the code that was also updated.
"We document and put into the ordinance the objective standards that my office has had for a long time on barking dogs," Jodoin told the city commissioners when introducing the changes. "Folks will still need to keep a barking dog log to help us quantify that."
Dog owners can be cited by an animal control officer if their dog "makes noise continuously, on three separate occasions, over a seven-day period," according to the new language. "Continuously" is defined as longer than 30 minutes or at "separate and distinct time periods that, when considered together, amount to a time greater than 60 minutes or of any 12-hour period," according to the new language.
The code change also creates a new process for designating dogs as "dangerous" and "potentially dangerous," updating language that more explicitly spells out what is a dangerous dog.
City Commissioner Emily Dean, whose comments on the topic during the governing body's online meeting were interrupted by her own barking dogs, said she consulted the American Kennel Club for more specific language on what makes a dangerous dog.
Jodoin agreed and said the more specific language allows his office to more effectively pursue prosecution.
“If we can point to these behaviors, the growling, the barking, the baring of teeth, the posture, the hackles, the lunging and the nipping, it makes it easier for my office to pursue that,” he said.
