Helena approves Beattie Street Trailhead project amid lawsuit threat

City Commissioner Emily Dean said that while she supports the project, she would like to see the finance office better account for upcoming projects to avoid such amendments in the future.

"Being that this is my first year in the budgeting process, I will be advocating that we address this type of planning at the start of the budgeting process," Dean said. "Rather than just the simple understanding of we know we're going to amend it, I'd like to see that at the beginning and being very clear about that."

City Commissioner Sean Logan cast the lone dissenting votes on both the budget amendment and the bid award. He said he still had concerns about the cost, considering the city is still working out the fiscal year 2021 budget.

"As an individual commissioner who is tasked with prioritizing and allocating financial resources, I think there is still uncertainty with the budget we operate in next year's budget as well," Logan said. "So in terms of priorities, this one does not rise to the top for me in those financial concerns."

The city commissioners heard about an hour of public comment on the subject, which was mostly split.