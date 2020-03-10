Helena approves Beattie Street Trailhead project amid lawsuit threat

The Helena City Commission on Monday approved two measures giving staff the authority to move forward with construction on the Beattie Street Trailhead despite a threatened lawsuit against the project.
The measures included an amendment to the city's fiscal year 2020 budget that carves out funding for the project, and the awarding of the project work to Helena Sand & Gravel.
City engineers with the assistance of WGM Group initially estimated the cost of the total project, which includes the construction of a 20-stall parking lot and a major overhaul of Beattie Street's southern end, to be nearly $700,000.
The proposed budget amendment previously set aside $900,000 for the project, but before Monday's final passage, the amendment was updated to account for the much lower bids the city received for the project.
The four bids on the infrastructure project all came in significantly lower than the city's initial estimate. Helena Sand & Gravel submitted the lowest bid a total cost of about $300,000, which includes a revamped roadway and new sidewalks.
As approved, the new fiscal year 2020 budget sets aside $450,000 for the project, with the city's Parks, Recreation and Open Lands Department contributing $200,000 and the streets department kicking in $250,000.
The new amendment reduced the amount of money the streets department would have been on the hook for by $50,000 and also removed a $400,000 contribution from the general fund.
City Commissioner Emily Dean said that while she supports the project, she would like to see the finance office better account for upcoming projects to avoid such amendments in the future.
"Being that this is my first year in the budgeting process, I will be advocating that we address this type of planning at the start of the budgeting process," Dean said. "Rather than just the simple understanding of we know we're going to amend it, I'd like to see that at the beginning and being very clear about that."
City Commissioner Sean Logan cast the lone dissenting votes on both the budget amendment and the bid award. He said he still had concerns about the cost, considering the city is still working out the fiscal year 2021 budget.
"As an individual commissioner who is tasked with prioritizing and allocating financial resources, I think there is still uncertainty with the budget we operate in next year's budget as well," Logan said. "So in terms of priorities, this one does not rise to the top for me in those financial concerns."
The city commissioners heard about an hour of public comment on the subject, which was mostly split.
A vocal cadre of property owners has continuously opposed the project. A group of concerned landowners has retained the services of Bozeman-based attorney Hertha Lund, according to a letter sent to the city prior to Monday's meeting from Lund Law and signed by Lund.
Lund asserts the city's project is in violation of the Montana Environmental Policy Act, National Environmental Policy Act, city zoning ordinances and nuisance laws.
"(T)he City's actions to place an outdoor toilet within the near vicinity of people's homes and private property is at the very least a nuisance, and at the worst a taking or damaging of private property rights," Lund's letter says.
The attorney's letter goes on to say she will seek an injunction if the city does not reach out to her clients "to discuss how we might resolve these matters without litigation."
City officials could not be reached Tuesday to comment on the threatened lawsuit.