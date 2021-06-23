Helena approves airport authority authorization, assessment negotiations continue

Those payments are required by law, but City Commissioner Andres Haladay said the passage of the new resolution Monday was a missed opportunity to re-enforce those requirements.

"I don't see how this solves that problem based on the conduct, unfortunately, since we've enjoyed a pretty nice symbiotic relationship with the airport over the years," Haladay said during Monday's meeting. "I don't see how a 10-year (resolution) solves that in this circumstance since it's sort of a 'trust us; we'll solve it,' but heretofore there was no sort of meeting to actually discuss it. It was just a flat 'no.'"

In previous discussions between city and county leadership, Harlow-Schalk proposed signing a two-year resolution to give the parties involved time to research solutions while leaving the door open for those solutions to be included in a new resolution will before 2031.

"The reason for the two-year period was to allow enough time to really study and evaluate the best method moving forward of assessing the amount of cost that the city invests into the property and its management of the streets across those airport lands as well as leasing and other improvements that go on on that property," Harlow-Schalk said during Monday's meeting.

Still, the city manager is confident solutions can be reached behind the scenes.