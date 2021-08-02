Helena announces road closures for asphalt maintenance

The city of Helena is continuing its chip seal road work Thursday, with road closures anticipated through Aug. 10.

According to a press release issued by the city, residents of the streets in question are asked not park on their street or run their sprinklers during the asphalt maintenance.

City staff said residents will be notified prior to work on their street.

The following is a list of streets and dates for the ongoing chip seal projects:

Aug. 5-6

Benton Avenue

Flagstone Avenue

Obsidian Avenue

Sandstone Way

Travertine Way

Andesite Avenue

Talc Way

Zircon Way

Chert Place

Aug. 6-9

McHugh Drive

Golf Course Lane

Cloverview Drive

Cloverview Court

Cloverview Circle

Primrose Lane

Aug. 9-10

Orange Street

Birch Street

Maple Street

Idlewilde Court

Enterprise Drive

Camelot Court

Tara Court

Hialeah Street

"The schedule is dependent on weather and subject to change," the press release states. "Additional streets and dates will be added as the project progresses."

