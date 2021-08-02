 Skip to main content
Helena announces road closures for asphalt maintenance
The city of Helena is continuing its chip seal road work Thursday, with road closures anticipated through Aug. 10.

According to a press release issued by the city, residents of the streets in question are asked not park on their street or run their sprinklers during the asphalt maintenance.

City staff said residents will be notified prior to work on their street.

The following is a list of streets and dates for the ongoing chip seal projects:

Aug. 5-6

  • Benton Avenue
  • Flagstone Avenue
  • Obsidian Avenue
  • Sandstone Way
  • Travertine Way
  • Andesite Avenue
  • Talc Way
  • Zircon Way
  • Chert Place

Aug. 6-9

  • McHugh Drive
  • Golf Course Lane
  • Cloverview Drive
  • Cloverview Court
  • Cloverview Circle
  • Primrose Lane

Aug. 9-10

  • Orange Street
  • Birch Street
  • Maple Street
  • Idlewilde Court
  • Enterprise Drive
  • Camelot Court
  • Tara Court
  • Hialeah Street

"The schedule is dependent on weather and subject to change," the press release states. "Additional streets and dates will be added as the project progresses."

