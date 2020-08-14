You are the owner of this article.
Helena announces road closures ahead of railroad crossing repair
Helena announces road closures ahead of railroad crossing repair

The city of Helena announced road closures next week for railroad crossing repairs.

National Avenue from Argyle Street to Phoenix Avenue will be closed to traffic Aug. 17 and 18. Joslyn Street north of Leslie Avenue and Brady Street west of Henderson Street will be closed Aug. 19 and 20.

According to a city news release, traffic control signs will be in place to alert drivers of these closures, and on-street parking in the work zone is prohibited through the duration of the project.

Vehicles parked in the scheduled work zone will be towed to the nearest adjacent street at the city’s expense, according to the news release.

This work is weather dependent and may be postponed in the event of rain. 

Questions and concerns can be voiced by calling (406) 447-1566.

"We would like to thank the public for their patience while we perform this job and for giving the crew ample room to safely complete the work," the news release states.

Local Government and Crime Reporter

Nolan Lister is a reporter at the Helena Independent Record with an emphasis on local government and crime.

