Helena announces road closures ahead of railroad crossing repair

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The city of Helena announced road closures next week for railroad crossing repairs.

National Avenue from Argyle Street to Phoenix Avenue will be closed to traffic Aug. 17 and 18. Joslyn Street north of Leslie Avenue and Brady Street west of Henderson Street will be closed Aug. 19 and 20.

According to a city news release, traffic control signs will be in place to alert drivers of these closures, and on-street parking in the work zone is prohibited through the duration of the project.

Vehicles parked in the scheduled work zone will be towed to the nearest adjacent street at the city’s expense, according to the news release.

This work is weather dependent and may be postponed in the event of rain.

Questions and concerns can be voiced by calling (406) 447-1566.

"We would like to thank the public for their patience while we perform this job and for giving the crew ample room to safely complete the work," the news release states.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.