The city of Helena announced the closures of 40 streets planned for resurfacing between Tuesday and Aug. 11.

"Residents will receive a notice of the day(s) work planned for their street," the city stated in a news release sent out Friday.

Single-lane closures, detours and parking restrictions will be in place while chip sealing occurs, according to the news release.

North-south streets will be completed first, with east-west streets to follow.

"No vehicles or trailers should be parked on the street for the day(s) chip sealing is scheduled," the news release states.

The city also urges residents of impacted streets to not run irrigation or water if it will result in water running onto the street during chipping operations. The road must remain dry during construction.

Portions of the following streets will be affected:

N. Jackson St.

Logan St.

N. Warren St.

N. Ewing St.

Rodney St.

National Ave.

Bedford St.

W. 13th St.

E 14th St.

E 15th St.

E 16th St.

17th St.

Dodge Ave.

Columbia Ave.

National Ave.

Phoenix Ave.

Chestnut St.

Poplar St.

Aspen St.

N. Cooke St.

N. Roberts St.

N. Harris St.

N. Oaks St.

Elm St.

Cole Ave.

Cherry St.

Orange St.

Birch St.

Maple St.

Garrison St.

University St.

Flowerree St.

Stuart St.

Hauser Blvd.

Knight St.

Choteau St.

Cannon St.

Linden St.

Wilder Ave.

Leslie Ave.