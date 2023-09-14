September offers a host of events to celebrate American Indian heritage –- leading off with a Little Shell ceremony honoring a Sun Dance held in Helena a century ago and closing out with the Last Chance Community Pow Wow.

Due to a quirky September calendar this year with five Fridays, Montanans actually get to celebrate two American Indian Heritage days this month, Sept. 22 and Sept. 29, explains Mike Jetty, Indian Education specialist with Montana’s Office of Public Instruction.

A 1997 state statute designated the fourth Friday of the month as American Indian Heritage Day, while a 2009 statute designated it as the last Friday of the month.

Prior to these official celebrations, the Little Shell Tribe will hold a public ceremony at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, at the little park known as the Lazy Green across from Helena Middle School. They are dedicating a new plaque commemorating the 1908 Nepaquashimowin, or Thirsty Sun Dance, said Little Shell tribal member Dan Pocha.

If you go...

The plaque states: “On July 5,6 and 7, 1908, at this location, Chief Little Bear of Rocky Boy’s Band held a Sun Dance. Followed on July 8, 1908, with a council at Congressman Carter's house, asking for a reservation for the Landless Indians of Montana.”

The Magpie Drummers will be on hand for the ceremony, as well as Montana Poet Laureate Little Shell writer Chris La Tray, said Pocha.

According to Jetty, the 1908 Sun Dance was held at the request of a Helena Fourth of July celebration committee, which paid the Little Shell to dance.

The tribe also charged public admission to the event.

It’s unusual that the Little Shell would have agreed to do the Sun Dance publicly, since it is a very sacred ceremony, but the tribe was desperately poor, Jetty said.

Known as The Landless Indians, the Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians had no reservation, which is still the case today.

They have, however, gained tribal recognition from both the federal and state government.

At the time, the territorial government had outlawed the Sun Dance ceremony, calling it pagan, said Jetty.

So, this event would have been an opportunity for the tribe to legally perform the ceremony and charge admission. The public would have walked through “in this almost zoo-like atmosphere.”

“This is a very sacred, ancient ceremony of renewal and sacrifice,” said Jetty. To perform these ceremonies maintained their deep spiritual connections to the universe. The Sun Dance “recreates the center of the universe in that spot. You’re connected to everything.”

“It has a deep spiritual and cultural meaning and you’re praying for your people so they can go on into the millennia.”

What little that is known about the event is from a short diary excerpt written by John G. Carter, the son of Montana Sen. Thomas Carter, said Jetty.

While the father was no friend to the Indians, his son seemed quite fascinated with Native culture and attended at least part of the Sun Dance. He was also present at the council at his father’s house.

He noted that no photos were taken of the event, but that some sketches were made. However, none of those have been discovered. (See attached PDF of transcript of his journal pages.)

He describes the bringing in of the center pole and materials to build the lodge, the raising of the pole and erection of the lodge.

The director of the Sun Dance was Little Bear, a Cree Indian.

He wrote that the band of landless Indians was “poor, ragged, shabby and dirty. They constitute a wandering and unattached band of poor Indians and mixed bloods, under the leadership of Rocky Boy, a Chippewa. They live off of the offal thrown out by different slaughter houses throughout the Eastern part of Montana, and by money obtained from sale of small Indian trinkets, and by casual and occasional labor.”

Carter spoke to a younger member of the band who told him the white people wanted the Indians to ride naked in the Fourth of July parade, but that the tribe refused to do so.

Carter also attended a council that the Rocky Boy band held with his father, Sen. Carter, at their home, 644 Dearborn Ave.

“They want the United States to give them a reservation and an agent, or else to provide them with a place on some existing reservation,” he wrote. “They are tired of wandering, and find living hard.”

“They might have been perceived as poor and homeless, but they had some rich, powerful spiritual wealth … and that’s powerful.” said Jetty. “The cultural traditions they carried with them were way more valuable than a gold nugget.”

Jetty plans to offer follow-up education presentations for HMS students about this important historic event, and said that the Sun Dance ceremony made the Lazy Green sacred ground.

Other American Indian Heritage events

Indigenous films at The Myrna Loy

As part of the Big Read, the Lewis & Clark Library offers a free screening of “Gather” at the Myrna Loy 7 p.m. Sept. 27.

The film is an intimate portrait of the growing movement among Native Americans to reclaim their spiritual, political and cultural identities through food sovereignty, while battling the trauma of centuries of genocide.

And on Sept. 28, from 7-9 p.m. The Myrna Loy celebrates Indigenous filmmakers by teaming with the OPI Indian Education Office and the Montana Historical Society to present three short films from the 2023 Big Sky Documentary Film Festival.

"Lily Gladstone: Far Out There" – Filmmaker Brooke Pepion Swaney profiles independent film actress Lily Gladstone as she prepares for the release of “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

"Joe Buffalo" – Joe Buffalo is an Indigenous skateboarding legend. He’s also a survivor of Canada’s notorious Indian Residential School system. (15 minutes)

"The Trails Before Us" – This documentary follows 17-year-old Nigel James, a Diné mountain biker, as he hosts the first Enduro race in the Navajo Nation. (13 minutes)

The Sept. 28 films are served up with desserts in celebration of the MHS Montana History Conference.

Tickets for the Sept. 28 film showings go on sale after Sept. 21 at The Myrna Loy,15 N. Ewing, https://bit.ly/46aDI3U, 406-443-0287.

Last Chance Community Pow Wow

The Last Chance Community Pow Wow, now in its 24th year, kicks off at 6 p.m. Sept. 29, with the Grand Entry and runs through Oct. 1 at the Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall.

The pow wow is “like a big family reunion, you’re seeing your friends and relatives. It’s a celebration of all that. And the dancing and drum are a healing part of the pow wow,” said Darcy O’Dell, a board member.

The pow wow is free and all are welcome.

“Our theme is ‘Honor the Children’ and we really mean it. Our children are our future and lead us into the next coming years.”

Friday, from 10 a.m. to noon, dancers and drummers will gather as part of Demonstration Day for schoolchildren, when hundreds of children join in a round dance.

O’Dell calls the Friday evening Grand Entry ”a must-see event,” with everyone entering in their regalia and participants coming from as far away as Canada and surrounding states.

For a full schedule, visit lastchancepowwow.com or visit them on Facebook.

Flag event at the Capitol Sept. 29

Mike Jetty, Indian Education specialist with Montana’s Office of Public Instruction, will hold a noon event at the state Capitol Sept. 29 to discuss the symbols on the eight tribal flags of Montana flying in front of the state Capitol.

“I’m going to sing a flag song and give a little lecture on the symbolism of each one of them,” he said.

The event is planned at the flag plaza, but will move indoors if there is inclement weather.