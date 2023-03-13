The Helena City Commission on Monday approved the allocation of more than $1.9 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The approval sends $1.58 million to Rocky Mountain Development Council for the Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church housing project, $250,000 to Helena Food Share for costs related to the construction of its Community Food Resource Center, and $143,000 to the Tri-County Fire Safe Working Group to fund its wildfire risk assessment and education program.

The resolution also rescinded $153,000 previously allocated to replace a Helena Fire Department Type VI wildland fire truck. The original request of $200,000 became unnecessary following a more generous than expected insurance reimbursement.

The $47,000 remaining will pay for the insurance deductible and the retrofitting of current HFD equipment on the new vehicle.

The commissioners reached a consensus during their March 8 administrative meeting on funding proposals from the three local nonprofits and fire department and directed then interim City Manager Tim Burton to draft a resolution to that effect.

However, where the commissioners could not agree was on the amount of funding for the church housing project.

City Commissioner Melinda Reed advocated at the administrative meeting to fund the project at $2.2 million. The group requested $2.4 million to purchase the church land and connect to city services.

City Commissioners Andy Shirtliff and Sean Logan were the next closest with suggestions of $2 million and $1.7 million, respectively.

City Commissioner Emily Dean proposed allocating about $1.3 million to at least cover the purchase of the land.

Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins in an effort to partially fund all seven of the finalist applications for the ARPA dollars proposed allocating $800,000 to the church housing project.

As is the case during the commission's Wednesday administrative meetings, Reed left at 5 p.m. to rejoin the meeting from home remotely. During Reed's absence, the remaining commission elected to go with the average commissioner-suggested allocation for the church project, which was $1.58 million.

Reed made a motion during Monday's meeting to amend the resolution upping the allocation for Rocky Mountain Development Council to $2 million, which failed on a 2-3 vote. Only Reed and Shirtliff voted in favor of the motion.

Dean then moved to approve the resolution as presented.

Reed attempted to make a friendly amendment to that motion again upping the amount allocated for the housing development to $1.7 million, citing that three of the commissioners proposed funding the project at least to that level during the administrative meeting.

Collins did not accept the amendment and said "we've gotta move on. We can't be throwing out motion after motion."

United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area Executive Director Emily McVey said during public comment ahead of the vote that her organization would be willing to take their request for $500,000 to pay for mobile hygiene and meal preparation units off the table if it meant more funding for the housing development.

"We just find that the Our Redeemer's project is that valuable, that we would support that over our own project," McVey said.

The resolution as presented, with $1.58 million going to Rocky Mountain Development Council, was approved on a 4-1 vote, with Reed dissenting.

Dean stated she is in favor of the housing development, but encouraged the group behind it to apply for additional aid through the city's affordable housing trust fund. Dean also noted the city can waive fees associated with developing because it is an affordable housing project.

"I'm very supportive of this project, and I want to make sure we're leveraging all of the funds that we have created to promote these kinds of projects while also being able to support some of these other really great organizations," she said.

Tri-County Fire Safe Working Group Executive Director Amy Teagarden thanked the commission for their contribution.

"The next two months we'll dedicate to planning," Teagarden said. "We'll gather up our stakeholders that we met with. We'll develop a roll-out implementation plan and do a robust community outreach effort."

Helena Food Share Executive Director Bruce Day also thanked the commission for fully funding the organization's request.

"It's something that is a necessary and needed project in our community," Day said of the proposed new facility for the organization. "It's something that is ready to go, and we'll hopefully have shovels in the ground this summer."

The city commission has about $979,000 in ARPA money left to allocate. Per federal government requirements, the city has until 2024 to commit the remaining funds and until 2026 to spend all of the nearly $8.5 million it received through the federal program.