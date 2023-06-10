Two Helena alcohol producers won top honors on international stages in 2023, putting the Queen City's craft beer and spirits scenes on the map.

Lewis and Clark Brewing Co.'s two workhorse beers, Miner's Gold Hefeweizen and Prickly Pear Pale Ale, won gold medals at the North American Brewers Association 2023 International Beer and Cider Awards in the American-style Hefeweizen Dark Hefeweizen and English-style Pale Ale categories, respectively.

Miner's Gold also won a bronze medal in the World Beer Cup, where Prickly Pear Pale Ale won a silver medal.

"It really shows me people care about what they're doing," Lewis and Clark Brewing Co. Owner Max Pigman said. "There's not a lot of super special ingredients. There's no secret. Our people take pride in what we do."

Pigman said the awards are even more gratifying considering the beers submitted were taken straight off the production line.

He said with competitions like these, many brewers will concoct small one-off batches that are easier to control.

"We've never done that," he said. "We're submitting cans that would've been on a store shelf."

In the spirits realm, Helena's own Gulch Distillers won gold at the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition with its Burrone Fernet, a bittersweet botanical liqueur.

"Our fernet scored higher than some of my favorite bottles I keep in my home bar," Gulch Distillers Co-owner Steffen Rasile said.

Rasile and Tyrrell Hibbard opened the business in 2015 and rolled out their fernet by 2016.

The duo called fernet a "very European spirit" that is "deeply woven into the bartender community."

Hibbard said because of the alcohol's digestive properties, it is a popular choice as a nightcap following an evening of imbibing.

"It's sort of a hangover prophylactic," he said.

Rasile said the 2016 batches of their fernet were good, but they knew it could be better.

The duo attended a craft spirits workshop in Golden, Colorado, to learn from some experts and hone their craft.

He said one of the problems with this particular kind of spirit, with its herbal and botanical components, is the difficulty in scaling up the batch size.

"We brought what we learned home and tried to put in as many Montana ingredients as we could," Rasile said. "It took a number of batches to dial it in."

While it may be popular among Helena's barbacks, the local market in general was keenly unfamiliar with the spirit, they said.

"It's very difficult to bring a new product to market," Hibbard said.

The distillers were still working their way through a somewhat unfamiliar spirit, selling it to Montanans who were unfamiliar with it.

With help from the Montana Department of Commerce, the duo toured trade shows in Japan in 2017 handing out samples to anyone willing to try it. They said Japan is a market equally unfamiliar with fernet.

"It was great watching the Japanese community trying this very loud flavor for the first time," Rasile said.

While it was well received abroad, Rasile said they still were not sure about the recipe.

In 2019, they decided to enter the fernet into the 2019 American Craft Spirits, a competition known for the detailed feedback notes provided by judges.

"We brought it there really just to get feedback," Rasile said.

The fernet won a gold medal and best in show.

"It was a huge surprise and a tremendous honor," he said. "Then we knew we had our recipe."

The big wins in 2019 created a foothold in East Coast markets, allowing them to increase their distribution.

They planned to travel to New York City in March 2020 to sell the fernet to craft cocktail bars.

"The pandemic was really hard on the New York cocktail scene," Hibbard said.

Not long after that, Gulch Distillers was dropped by the distributor.

Montana remains the only state where one can buy their spirits. They said their fernet and other spirits are sold within Yellowstone National Park and all around the Glacier National Park area.

Hibbard and Rasile are hopeful 2023's big win in San Francisco will help them branch out into more markets.

"It could help us gain a foothold outside of Montana," Hibbard said.

They intend to ramp up production of the award-winning Burrone Fernet. All of their spirits are distilled onsite at the tasting room, 790 Front St., in preparation.

They currently put out about four or five batches a year, with 60 cases per batch.

"That means we have to dedicate more space and time to fernet away from the other spirits," Hibbard said.

Pigman and his beer have taken a similar journey.

What started as a hobby in Pigman's garage, transformed into Lewis and Clark Brewing Co. by 2002.

Miner's Gold and Prickly Pear were the first beers sold by the company, and Pigman said the recipe was tweaked and modified over the years as he "hired smarter people and purchased better equipment."

He said one of the reasons for the beers' success is their approachability, even people who do not drink craft beers can enjoy them, Pigman said.

"Early on, I was trying to carve out a niche, and a lot of breweries were making really big beers," he said. "I wanted to stay approachable."

He said every month is a toss up as to which beer will sell the most.

"There are many companies in this industry who have one horse," Pigman said. "We're really fortunate to have two beers competing for No. 1 every month."

The Helena businesses' work is similar to a degree, and when asked how a small town like Helena could produce two internationally awarded alcohols, the brewers and distillers all pointed to the state's deep ties to agriculture.

Hibbard said it does not surprise him.

"Culturally, we're a blend of pioneers and makers who love to figure it out," he said. "But more importantly, we grow some of the best grain in the world. We're starting from an advantage."

Mike Scott has worked as the operations manager at Lewis and Clark Brewing Co. for the past two years and has been with the company for five years.

"We have a close connection to agriculture," Scott said. "Being in Montana, we have access to really high quality grains. Specifically, we have quality barley just up the road."

The community has taken notice, and the business owners said it has been the full-throated local support that has kept them going and striving for better.

"It just goes to show what talented entrepreneurs we have in Helena," said Callie Aschim, president and CEO of Helena Area Chamber of Commerce. "We're fortunate to have these small businesses lighting the way. To have that level of recognition for Helena and these businesses on an international stage, we're just so fortunate."