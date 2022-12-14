Helena Albertsons passes inspections following fire

Following a fire in a back room of the Montana Avenue Albertsons location in Helena early Saturday, the grocery store reopened to customers Sunday.
Albertsons spokeswoman Kathy Holland confirmed in an email the store at 3151 N. Montana Ave. was inspected by both the Helena Fire Department and Lewis and Clark Public Health "and received the proper approval to reopen."
"All state and local protocols were followed, which included the disposal of all unwrapped food," Holland said. "The store team was very excited to be able to reopen to serve its community on Sunday morning."
LCPH Licensed Establishment Program Supervisor Nina Heinzinger said the store was inspected by her department shortly after the fire was put out Saturday.
"Quite a bit of food was thrown out because of possible smoke exposure," Heinzinger said. "We did go in and reinspect on Sunday morning to ensure everything that needed to be discarded was discarded and that all of the food surfaces were clean and sanitized before continuing production."
She said health inspectors err on the side of caution when it comes to assessments and all of the goods that were not packaged, such as bakery and deli items and produce, had to be discarded because smoke "carries quite a few carcinogens."
Helena Fire Marshal Lou Antonick said an investigation determined the cause of the fire to be electrical and accidental.
Antonick said an electrical cord connecting a transformer to a piece of equipment sparked the fire. The initial call for service came in around 5:30 a.m.
A fire suppression sprinkler head activated directly over the blaze, keeping it mostly in check until firefighters arrived, officials said.