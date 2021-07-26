Helena airport secures federal grant to attract service to Phoenix

The Helena Regional Airport secured a little more than a million dollars in grant funds from the U.S. Department of Transportation to help attract new service to Arizona.

As part of the federal department's Small Community Air Service Development Program, the about $1 million will be packaged with local fundraising dollars to create an incentive package intended to woo an airline into starting a route from Helena's airport to Phoenix.

According to Airport Director Jeff Wadekamper, some of the money will be spent on marketing of the new route. Other dollars from the new incentive package could be spent on minor terminal upgrades, most likely at the ticketing windows.

The bulk of the money will be kept as revenue guarantees for the first three years.

Should the airline that ends up providing a route to Phoenix lose revenue in the route's first three years, it can appeal to the Department of Transportation to draw down those funds to cover the loss.

"The goal is of course is the airline won't need it," Wadekamper said.

He said the money may also be used to offer fee waivers for up to a year that could result in about $120,000 in savings, further incentivizing any airline that takes advantage of the opportunity.