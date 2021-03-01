Helena airport runway work to halt commercial flights for 8 days in June

For eight days in June, there will be no large airline flights in or out of the Helena Regional Airport due to a $10.8 million runway project that officials said will ensure the pavement is safe for another 20 years.

The main runway will be closed June 6-13, airport officials said on their webpage. They also note that a runway rehabilitation project in 2000 closed the runway for 60 days.

And officials said the work will impact large carriers only and that smaller aviation will be able to use the two other paved runways and grass runway at the airport.

Airport director Jeff Wadekamper said it’s just a maintenance task that is necessary at airports and that the airport has planned this with the large air carriers for quite a while.

“It’s just an unfortunate thing … but sometimes you just have to work on that pavement,” he said.

The first phase will include a reconstruction of the eastern 2,700 feet of the runway. The airlines will still be able to use the runway during this time as the 9,000-feet runway has the adequate length to operate in a shortened status.

He said the plan includes a few days of “wiggle room” to deal with Montana’s changing weather or construction equipment failure.