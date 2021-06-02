Helena airport prepares for weeklong suspension of commercial flights

The remaining asphalt will be milled off, then all 9,000 feet will receive a new coat of asphalt at once to avoid cold joints on the surface, places along the surface where two separate applications of asphalt meet when doing the work piecemeal.

"You get a better product in the end without those cold joints and it will last longer," Wadekamper said.

Helena Sand & Gravel will continue to be the contractor, but the need for more than 7,000 tons of asphalt per day has forced the company to reach out to others for assistance.

Columbia Falls-based Schellinger Construction is sending its mobile asphalt plant to help manufacture the massive amount needed.

Boulder-based Bullock Contracting is also providing trucks to help move everything. In total, Wadekamper said about 50 trucks will be needed to complete the project in the eight-day span.

To provide a better idea of how large the project is, Wadekamper said 6.8 acres of paint will be used on the finished runway.

Before that can happen, the connecting taxi lanes also need to be resurfaced.

"It's one of the most aggressive jobs I've ever seen," Wadekamper said, referring to both its scope and timeline.