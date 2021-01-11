Helena airport hopes to land American Airlines flight to Phoenix

Wadekamper said the community support for the grant usually comes from sources, tourism alliances, large and small businesses and individuals, which is good.

“The more diverse the contribution the better because it shows the community has skin in the game,” he said.

People now flying out of Helena to Phoenix usually catch connector flights in Salt Lake City, Denver or Seattle. Wadekamper said Billings is the only Montana airport with direct flights to Phoenix. Other airports offer flights to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport in Mesa.

He also said there is some confusion among members of the public who believe airports have control over airfares.

"The truth is the airport has no control," Wadekamper said, adding that getting more flights into Helena is something that could lower airfares as competition would provide consumer choices.

Taegan Walker of Get Lost Travel in Clancy said she thinks a Helena to Phoenix flight is a good idea.

“We have a lot of snowbirds in our area. I think some nonstop flights would be a tremendous help,” she said. “That nice dry desert heat tends to do some of us well.”

Walker agrees it could help bring people from the Phoenix area to Montana.