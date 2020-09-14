Helena air quality reaches unhealthy level Monday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Helena's air quality reached an unhealthy level Monday due to wildfire smoke.

"Westerly flow has brought smoke in from neighboring states, and this flow pattern is expected to continue," the Montana Department of Environmental Quality reported Monday. "Today, air quality will likely worsen as smoke continues to push eastward through the state."

Unhealthy air is rated worse than "unhealthy for sensitive groups" but better than "very unhealthy" and "hazardous." With unhealthy air, everyone may begin to experience some adverse health effects, and members of the sensitive groups may experience more serious effects.

Monday's air quality was the worst Helena has seen since the Fourth of July, when it reached an unhealthy level for about four hours between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. the next morning.

Visit http://bit.ly/wildfiresmokereport for more information.

