Helena aims to reduce garbage by 50% by 2040

Both Griffin and Helena Public Works Director Ryan Leland said their two departments are presently budgeting for a solid waste master plan that would take into consideration not only the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions but also the impact such measures would have on other aspects of the system, particularly the tipping fees residents must fork over to use the transfer site.

"So we just need to work with our partners to make sure we come up with an appropriate diversion rate that is fiscally responsible and is not undercutting the county and the county is onboard with," Leland said.

Denise Barber, the Helena Citizens' Council representative on the CCB, called this facet of the issue a "catch-22."

"After all of these months of conversation, the big elephant in the room has been if we reduce our waste stream, the city, the county is going to lose money because it relies on money through the fees to pay for the operation," Barber said. "And that is now something in 2021 we need to address, and we can no longer operate with that premise that we need garbage in order to pay for our system."