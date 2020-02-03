Helena agrees to pay $163K to terminate city manager's contract

Mayor Wilmot Collins said he appreciates the work Cortez did for the city last year.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

"While it hasn't all been rosy, things got done," he said.

Four people offered public comment, all of which was in support of Cortez. One of those four was state Rep. Mary Ann Dunwell, D-Helena, who said Cortez was ousted because of her gender. If Cortez was a man, Dunwell said, she would be applauded for the very characteristics that ruffled feathers in 2019.

"She's a woman, so she's considered overbearing," Dunwell said, referring to the agreement as the "easy way out."

Local business owner Kevin Hamm told the city commission that working with Cortez "was a dream" and that he had "never been more disgusted" than he was when working with city staff prior to Cortez's hire.

"You let this happen," Hamm said. "She shouldn't have had to deal with this attack."

The city commission voted on Jan. 17 to place Cortez on paid administrative leave pending a third-party investigation into a complaint against her. Great Falls attorney Jordan Crosby of Ugrin Alexander Zadick, P.C., who has been working with the city on this matter, said the complaint is related to the "harassment and discrimination" sections of the employee handbook.