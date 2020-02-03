Helena agrees to pay $163K to terminate city manager's contract

The Helena City Commission unanimously agreed to give City Manager Ana Cortez $163,887.51 and a letter of recommendation in exchange for her Feb. 6 resignation.
The separation agreement approved during a special city commission meeting Monday will terminate the city manager's employment contract, which provided for an annual base salary of $150,000 from Jan. 23, 2019 to Dec. 31, 2020. With her signature, Cortez will waive any and all potential claims pertaining to her employment as city manager.
Before the vote, City Commissioner Andres Haladay said the separation agreement was "not a comment on the city manager's performance," but the result of a "$160,000 bad choice" made by the city commission during a special meeting on Jan. 8. The city commission held a special meeting that day to discuss a workplace climate survey.
Haladay said he believes the city commission bypassed the evaluation criteria included in the city manager's contract, and that the meeting was intended to embarrass her. He said he was voting for the separation agreement to clean up a liability brought on by the "new city commission."
"This isn't the mayor's fault" and "this isn't Commissioner (Heather) O'Loughlin's fault," Haladay said, implicating the newest commissioners Sean Logan and Emily Dean, who were sworn in in January.
O'Loughlin also blamed the situation on the rookie commissioners and said she is "looking forward to holding the city commission orientation" to avoid making a similar mistake in the future.
Mayor Wilmot Collins said he appreciates the work Cortez did for the city last year.
"While it hasn't all been rosy, things got done," he said.
Four people offered public comment, all of which was in support of Cortez. One of those four was state Rep. Mary Ann Dunwell, D-Helena, who said Cortez was ousted because of her gender. If Cortez was a man, Dunwell said, she would be applauded for the very characteristics that ruffled feathers in 2019.
"She's a woman, so she's considered overbearing," Dunwell said, referring to the agreement as the "easy way out."
Local business owner Kevin Hamm told the city commission that working with Cortez "was a dream" and that he had "never been more disgusted" than he was when working with city staff prior to Cortez's hire.
"You let this happen," Hamm said. "She shouldn't have had to deal with this attack."
The city commission voted on Jan. 17 to place Cortez on paid administrative leave pending a third-party investigation into a complaint against her. Great Falls attorney Jordan Crosby of Ugrin Alexander Zadick, P.C., who has been working with the city on this matter, said the complaint is related to the "harassment and discrimination" sections of the employee handbook.
Cortez was also placed on paid administrative leave in June amid an investigation into two grievances filed by city employees alleging harassment. Cortez was later cleared of any policy violations, but an independent consultant recommended and the city commission agreed to require her to complete communications and management training due to concerns about her “bearing and management style.”
