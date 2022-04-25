Helena again tables proposal to pre-zone Westside property

The Helena City Commission again tabled a proposal to pre-zone nearly 59 acres on the city's Westside Monday, the final step before annexation of the land.

The commission unanimously agreed to table the item, linked to a Sussex Construction 170-unit major subdivision referred to as Westside Woods, back in November as well.

The move if approved will zone the land in question as an R-3 district, which allows for higher-density residential development. The pre-zoning is a necessary step for the city to annex.

When tabled last year, the city commission had expressed concerns over traffic congestion on Granite Avenue and surrounding roads, as the expected 2,869 additional vehicle trips over the residential streets would mostly converge around Kessler Elementary School in order to reach Highway 12 without an additional egress onto the highway.

The pulling of Monday's consideration was requested by the applicant and developer Sussex Construction's owner, Ron Bartsch.

"As a person who's not dealt with very many annexation of property like this, it is a curious thing that seems to be developing here," City Commissioner Eric Fever said.

Fever blamed both parties' inability to come to an agreement on state government's involvement in annexation laws and said municipalities ought to have more autonomy when it comes to such decisions.

The subdivision application, separate from the pre-zoning and annexation of the land, was previously denied on a technicality. Bartsch's variance requests on block lengths within the development were denied, inviting a possibly substantial redesign and rendering the commission unable to proceed further.

City Planner Michael McConnell said Monday Sussex Construction may not need to reapply and go through the arduous approval process again, depending on the substance of the redesign presented.

Bartsch and Sussex Construction have yet to reapply. Bartsch previously told the Independent Record that he may apply for subdivision approval through the county, which has less stringent development standards than the city, should he be unable to make headway with the city commission.

